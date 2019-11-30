Stadium for Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic Games officially completed

TOKYO, JAPAN (NBC) – The main stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games is officially completed after an inspection ended Saturday.

Construction began three years ago and ended on Nov. 14.

The initial plan was scrapped after the projected cost skyrocketed. Later, Japanese architect Kengo Kuma’s design was adopted.

The stadium has five stories above the ground and two stories underground. It is 154 feet high.

The stadium comprises three-tiered stands with a mosaic of five colors, making vacant seats less noticeable.

The field is covered with natural grass and there are 9 lanes of 400-meter tracks.

The roof has a structure in which steel frames are combined with domestic timber.

There is no air conditioning equipment for the entire stadium and fans are installed to create airflow.

The total construction cost is approximately 167 billion yen or $1.5 billion.

A completion ceremony is scheduled for mid-December, followed by an event to show the stadium to the public.

