Simone Biles shows off never-before-seen trick that is “too dangerous” for competition

(CNN) – Even though the 2020 Summer Olympics aren’t happening for another year, gymnast Simone Biles isn’t on vacation.

The most decorated American gymnast ever is practicing a new skill and it’s one that will have her competitors in awe. Really, not just her competitors, but anyone watching.

And no surprise here, it’s a trick that has never been done before.

This is from Biles’ Twitter page, showing her attempt of a triple-twisting double back.

Her balance bean dismount took less time to perform than to say.

While Biles continues to train for the Toyko games, this move won’t be in her routine.

The Gymnastics International governing body says it’s too dangerous. Still we wouldn’t expect Simone Biles to tone her skills down too much.

