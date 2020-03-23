Canada plans to skip Olympics if games aren’t delayed a year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Late Sunday night, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced it will not send athletes to the 2020 Olympics unless the games are postponed by one year.
The committee sent out a statement Sunday evening saying it was willing to help the IOC search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, “their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these Games.”
“In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”
Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee is taking a hard look at that right now. The IOC announced earlier Sunday, they will have four weeks of talks to make a decision.
What the IOC has said is they will deal with “scenario planning” for the games, which is set to take place July 24 through Aug. 9. That includes changing the start time or modifying existing operational plans.
They did say cancellation is not on the agenda.
