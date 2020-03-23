Canada plans to skip Olympics if games aren’t delayed a year

A woman walks past a large display promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Friday, March 13, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year because of the spreading coronavirus was immediately shot down by Japan’s Olympic minister. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Late Sunday night, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced it will not send athletes to the 2020 Olympics unless the games are postponed by one year.

The committee sent out a statement Sunday evening saying it was willing to help the IOC search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, “their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these Games.”

“In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee is taking a hard look at that right now. The IOC announced earlier Sunday, they will have four weeks of talks to make a decision.

What the IOC has said is they will deal with “scenario planning” for the games, which is set to take place July 24 through Aug. 9. That includes changing the start time or modifying existing operational plans.

They did say cancellation is not on the agenda.

