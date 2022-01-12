Why is Peet’s Coffee suddenly so popular?

Major Dickason’s Blend is a bold, dark Peet’s Coffee variety that has been a top-seller since 1969. Peet named the special brew after his friend Key Dickason, a retired Army sergeant who suggested the idea for the blend.

Before some of coffee lovers’ favorite coffee houses were established, there was Peet’s Coffee. Founded by entrepreneur Alfred Peet in 1966, the brand is renowned for preparing the finest beans with premium roasting practices to create roasts with the rich, bold flavors that have been popular with coffee connoisseurs for decades.

While you won’t find a Peet’s Coffee in every state, you can order online from several popular retailers and enjoy fabulous brews at home. The company’s attention to making quality coffee has made the brand as relevant today as it was in its early years. It has also inspired high-end coffee makers that have followed, earning Peet the honorary title the “grandfather of specialty coffee.”

History of Peet’s Coffee

Alfred Peet’s early experience in the coffee industry occurred while working at his father’s business, B. Koorn and Company in Holland. Peet worked with machinery used to roast and grind coffee, giving him an understanding of the process of producing excellent roasts.

After working in various aspects of the coffee and tea industry in several countries, Peet immigrated to California. He continued working in the coffee industry on the exporting side before putting his experience to work to develop the perfect roasts. He opened Peet’s Coffee and Tea in 1966 in Berkeley, and as a roastmaster, focused on bringing out bold flavors of quality coffee beans to create gourmet roasts.

Peet’s Coffee products

Whether you are already a fan of Peet’s Coffee or are ready to try the brand for the first time, the company offers a wide selection of coffees. In addition to popular bestsellers, new releases and different roast options, Peet’s makes coffee in a selection of formats that are compatible with different types of coffee makers. What’s more, tea drinkers will also find a nice selection of teas by the brand.

Coffee varieties

Do you love specialty blends or classic brews? Do you prefer coffee from a particular region? Regardless of the type of coffee you enjoy, Peet’s offers a large selection. Here’s a look at a few top options offered by the iconic craft coffee company.

Longtime favorites

New releases

Limited editions

Holiday blends

Decaf

Organic

Regional options

Choice of flavor categories

Many of Peet’s Coffee varieties are available in whole bean or ground options.

Peet’s Coffee roasts

Although dark roasts are the most popular, medium and light roasts are available. However, you can always count on Peet’s Coffee to deliver a flavor that’s robust, regardless of the type of roast you choose.

Peet’s Coffee brewing methods

Peet’s makes coffee for different brewing methods, including drip, pour-over, capsules, espresso, press pot and K-Cups.

Peet’s Coffee teas

In addition to coffee, Peet’s also offers tea in iced, loose-leaf and bag forms. Popular options include the Winter Solstice, Chamomile Citrus and Green Tea Tropical blends.

Product list

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend

Major Dickason’s Blend is a dark, full-bodied roast that appeals to anyone who loves coffee with a bold flavor. It’s one of Peet’s Coffee’s most popular blends.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The K-Classic by Keurig is easy to use and works with any K-Cups. Its feature set includes multiple brew strengths, a removable 48-ounce tank and programmable settings.

Sold by Amazon and Keurig

Peet’s Coffee Decaf House Blend K-Cups

This delicious coffee offers the full flavor you’d expect from Peet’s without the caffeine. The K-Cups are perfect for Keurig coffee makers.

Sold by Amazon and Keurig

BLACK + DECKER 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

A classic 12-cup drip-coffee maker with straightforward controls that owners love. We also like that the unit shuts off automatically so there’s no need to wait until a pot is brewed to pour a cup.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Fitz & Floyd 4-Piece 16-Ounce Mug Set

These well-made cups are crafted of durable ceramic and feature a simplistic design. The set includes four cups, each with a generous 16-ounce capacity.

Sold by Kohl’s

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker

Chemex’s classic pour-over coffee maker that’s made of strong Borosilicate glass. It features an 8-cup capacity and an attractive, streamlined design.

Sold by Amazon

Peet’s Coffee Variety Pack (40 K-Cups)

Anyone who wants to try several of Peet’s Coffee top varieties will appreciate this 40-K-Cup bundle. It includes House Blend, Organic Alma De La Tierra, Cafe’ Domingo and Luminosa Breakfast Blend.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.