What to do with your new Instant Pot

When using your Instant Pot, be careful when you release pressure. Hot steam can come out and burn you.

If you’re like one of the thousands of people who picked up an Instant Pot on Prime Day you might be wondering what you should do with it when it arrives. There are, of course, the typical uses such as making soups or pulled pork, but we tested our Instant Pot extensively to find out more unique ways you can put it to work, including some recipes that didn’t include food. We’ve compiled a list here so you can get the most out of your Instant Pot:

Baked goods

Did you know you can bake in an Instant Pot? From cheesecakes to muffins, as long as you have the right accessory you can turn this pressure cooker into the adult version of an Easy Bake Oven – and usually in a fraction of the time it would take in your oven. We particularly like this cheesecake recipe from Allrecipes.

Red wine

If you thought your Instant Pot was just for turning out delicious meals in half the time then think again. With just some quality grape juice and wine yeast, you can produce your own wine. We won’t lie, it is pretty time-intensive and it may not taste as great as your favorite bottle of Pinot Noir, we suggest trying it just once for fun.

Get a steamer insert

It’s not just for vegetables. Yes, it’s great to free up some stovetop space when you steam artichokes or broccoli in your Instant Pot, but there’s a whole slew of other things you use a steamer basket for. In particular, grab a bag of your favorite frozen dumplings and steam them for the most authentic taste.

Lotions and salves

You can also make plenty of nonedible goods in your pressure cooker. If you’re trying to use more natural ingredients in your beauty and cleaning products then you should definitely try your hand at making them at home. Check out this recipe from Traditional Cooking School.

