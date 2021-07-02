The best Arc’teryx women’s jacket

You don’t want to get too cold or too hot, so it’s important to learn how to properly layer in order to stay comfortable in the winter. Arc’teryx offers tips on layering depending on your jacket type.

Which Arc’teryx jacket is best for women?

The right jacket to protect you against inclement weather is imperative to staying comfortable and content during the colder months, especially if you plan to spend any amount of time outdoors, whether skiing, hiking, or simply walking your dog.

Arc’teryx, a popular Canadian outdoor retailer, knows all about how to stay warm during wind, rain, and snow and offers an array of versatile, quality jackets for women. Our top pick, the Arc’teryx Women’s Patera Parka, boasts style and function for winter living, but our guide lays out all the options and possibilities.

Considerations when choosing an Arc’teryx women’s jacket

Style

There are two main styles of Arc’teryx jackets for women: shell and insulated. Both offer different advantages, but the choice may come down to personal preference and style.

Shell options may include lightweight jackets or All Round (AR) options and tend to balance both functionality and style. Generally, shell jackets are lightweight and easy to pack, offering a preferred coat for travelers, but they’re best used in conjunction with proper layering underneath.

Insulated jackets are best for frigid times and don’t usually require midlayers, so they allow for a trim fit. These are enjoyed by skiers or outdoor adventurers in particular. Lining varies in insulated jackets, including fleece, down, and synthetics.

Sizing

Arc’teryx jackets for women range in size from extra-small to extra-large; considering you’re likely to be bundling up underneath, you may want to size up. If you can’t try on the jacket in person, Arc’teryx provides a sizing chart with measurements for arm, bust, waist, and hips. If you can try on in person, check your range of motion and visibility.

Colors

Most Arc’teryx jackets for women are offered in a variety of colors. They offer neutral options like gray or black, as well as brightly-colored jackets for those who like a certain look or want to stand out when skiing or hiking. Some jackets may feature multiple color patterns.

Arc’teryx women’s jacket features

Hood

Most Arc’teryx jackets include a hood for extra warmth and protection, and they may be detachable. Some styles include a zippered pocket to store the hood when it’s not in use so that you have it at the ready. Arc’teryx hoods are uniquely designed to keep your face shielded from the elements without it falling over, staying propped up so that you can still see around. Most jackets also have a large collar.

Adjustability

As a comfortable, snug fit is important to properly protect against the weather, most Arc’teryx jackets offer different ways to adjust the fit. They may feature Velcro or cords to tighten the coat around the cuffs, neck, or at the bottom to prevent moisture and wind from getting in.

Pockets

Arc’teryx jackets may have various pocket configurations that are worth considering. Most pockets have durable zippers, with some pockets located on the sleeve and others on the inside. Depending on how you use the jacket, some pocket positions may be more convenient than others.

Arc’teryx women’s jacket price

Arc’teryx jackets are worthwhile investments, meant to last many seasons. As such, a quality option typically costs between $300-$500, though high-performance options intended for regular outings and activity in the cold may cost more.

Arc’teryx women’s jacket FAQ

Q. How do I clean and maintain my Arc’teryx jacket?

A. Each type of Arc’teryx jacket has specific cleaning instructions that you should read before washing. Generally, it’s advised to wash the jacket every 10-12 times for intense outdoor usage, or every 20-30 times it’s lightly worn.

Q. What are Coreloft and Gore-Tex?

A. Some Arc’teryx jackets feature Coreloft insulation, a quick-drying component that holds onto warmth and is often used in sporting jackets. Gore-Tex may also be used in Arc’teryx jackets — it’s a water-repellent fabric that is light and breathable.

Arc’teryx women’s jackets we recommend

Best of the best

Arc’teryx Women’s Patera Parka

Our take: Stylish, lengthy, and protective parka that offers versatility and warmth throughout the winter.

What we like: Shell style featuring Gore-Tex; light, breathable, and waterproof. Multiple color options. Includes adjustable hood.

What we dislike: Expensive investment; sizing may be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Arc’teryx Women’s Kyanite Hoody

Our take: Waist-length fleece jacket that protects against drafts and is suitable for various conditions and activities.

What we like: Thin, stylish hooded jacket. Breathable; helps regulate temperature, allows for moisture to easily escape. Hood, cuffs, and hem block wind. Good value.

What we dislike: Most color options are neutral.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arc’teryx Women’s Atom LT Hoody

Our take: Light, trim-fit jacket with functionality and versatility for fall and winter.

What we like: Helps resist rain, wind, and cold weather. Dries quickly and packs easily. Warm enough for most situations; works as a thin mid-layer in the coldest weather.

What we dislike: Concerns about the zipper quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.