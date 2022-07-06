For a healthy diet and a good balance of flavors and nutrients, get Blue Buffalo dry or wet cat food and a few supplemental treats.

Best Blue Buffalo cat food

Choosing high-quality cat food made to fit your pet at every stage of its life is essential to ensure it lives a long healthy life. When it comes to premium ingredients, Blue Buffalo is one of the best. It has several varieties of cat food specifically formulated to suit your pet based on age and nutritional needs.

Type

Blue Buffalo specializes in each of the following three types of cat foods:

Dry food : Sometimes referred to as kibble, dry food is processed, hard and has a rounded shape. It typically contains around 10% water and a combination of vitamins, fats and carbohydrates. Dry food comes in bags ranging from 3 to 15 pounds. Open bags can last several weeks or more before they go bad.

: Sometimes referred to as kibble, dry food is processed, hard and has a rounded shape. It typically contains around 10% water and a combination of vitamins, fats and carbohydrates. Dry food comes in bags ranging from 3 to 15 pounds. Open bags can last several weeks or more before they go bad. Wet food : Wet cat food is often used as a supplement to dry food. It comes in cans or sealed packages and includes meat in gravy, purees, grilled or minced meats, pates and meaty morsels. It’s good for older cats or those with few teeth since it doesn’t require much chewing. It can also benefit felines that don’t drink enough water since it contains up to 70% water. The biggest drawback is that it can go bad quickly once opened.

: Wet cat food is often used as a supplement to dry food. It comes in cans or sealed packages and includes meat in gravy, purees, grilled or minced meats, pates and meaty morsels. It’s good for older cats or those with few teeth since it doesn’t require much chewing. It can also benefit felines that don’t drink enough water since it contains up to 70% water. The biggest drawback is that it can go bad quickly once opened. Treats: Blue Buffalo has a line of treats known as Blue Bursts. Treats can be either hard, soft or liquid in form. Unlike regular dry or wet food, they’re usually higher in calories, so they should be given in moderation.

Intended age

Most cat food brands separate their wet and dry foods based on the feline’s age. Blue Buffalo offers the following categories:

Kitten: Formulated for newborn kittens up to the age of 1 year old, this type of food usually contains fatty acids, taurine, proteins, folic acid and essential vitamins. These help the kitten as it develops muscles and vital digestive and immune systems.

Formulated for newborn kittens up to the age of 1 year old, this type of food usually contains fatty acids, taurine, proteins, folic acid and essential vitamins. These help the kitten as it develops muscles and vital digestive and immune systems. Adult: This food is meant for cats ages 1 to 8 years old and includes things such as taurine, fat and protein to help the feline stay healthy. Some cat foods are meant for weight maintenance, while others have fewer calories to help them lose weight.

This food is meant for cats ages 1 to 8 years old and includes things such as taurine, fat and protein to help the feline stay healthy. Some cat foods are meant for weight maintenance, while others have fewer calories to help them lose weight. Mature: For cats ages 8 years old and up, this cat food is often low in calories and includes ingredients that help reduce the risk of health issues such as kidney disease.

Primary benefits

As with the Blue Buffalo dog food, the brand also has an array of cat foods designed to target specific aspects of your feline’s health. This includes:

Healthy growth

Healthy living

Weight control

Indoor health

Indoor hairball control

Sensitive stomach

Healthy aging

Skin and coat health

Blue Buffalo also has prescription formulas for mobility, kidney support and urinary care.

Ingredients

When it comes to ingredients, there is no one-size-fits-all recipe for cats. Blue Buffalo understands this and has created many innovative formulas to ensure there’s an option for any feline. Some of the more popular options include:

Carrots

Chicken

Brown rice

Barley

Flaxseed

Cranberries

Sweet potatoes

Menhaden fish meal

Oatmeal

Other proteins and crude fibers

Some formulas are grain-free to help felines with allergies, digestive issues or skin and coat problems. Others are rich in antioxidants to help with general health and development.

Blue Buffalo’s line of wet food includes many of the same ingredients as its dry food, but it also includes:

Whitefish and tuna

Beef

Turkey

Chicken

If you’re trying to find the best balance of ingredients for your cat but aren’t sure where to start, consult a veterinarian to see what they suggest.

Recommended amount

Blue Buffalo lists how much they recommend you feed your cat based on its weight and age range. This amount is usually based on the size of a cup and is indicated in kilocalories or Kcals.

Say, for example, you have a 5- to 9-month-old kitten that weighs 5 pounds. If you’re feeding it Blue Healthy Growth Cat Dry Food, you should give it 0.5 to 0.75 cups a day.

Other factors that affect how much you should feed your pet include its:

Activity level

Environment

Breed

Certain cats prefer to graze throughout the day. In that case, you can engage in what’s called free-feeding, which is where you leave the food out all day. However, if your cat needs to lose weight or if you have other animals in the house, it’s better to feed them at specific times.

9 best Blue Buffalo cat foods

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Adult Dry Cat Food

This protein-rich, grain-free cat food is full of real chicken and is designed for indoor cats. It comes in a kibble form and promotes the health of adult cats by supporting the immune system and ensuring a healthy oxidative balance. The bag is 11 pounds.

Sold by PetSmart and Amazon

Blue Buffalo Indoor Health Natural Adult Dry Cat Food

Available in either chicken and brown rice or salmon and brown rice, this dry kibble is ideal for indoor cats. It’s formulated to promote healthy digestion and weight management. It comes in 3- to 15-pound bags.

Sold by Amazon and PetSmart

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Wild Delights

This 24-pack of wet food containers comes in chicken with trout and chicken with turkey. It’s high in protein and grain-free. Since it’s high in moisture, it’s perfect for cats that need help with their water intake.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Kitten Chicken Recipe Grain-Free Dry Cat Food

This dry food for kittens promotes healthy muscle growth, digestive health and brain and eye development. It’s chock-full of protein and small enough for tiny breeds. It’s available in 2- and 5-pound bags.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Blue Buffalo Healthy Growth Natural Kitten Dry Cat Food

This dry food for growing kittens includes LifeSource Bits, small pieces of kibble containing the perfect blend of vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It’s available in a 7-pound bag.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Wet Cat Food Pate — Natural, Turkey And Chicken

This protein-rich pate is made for adult cats between 1 and 7 years old. It does not contain any corn, wheat or artificial preservatives. Since it’s wet food, it provides a lot of moisture to felines who need it. The containers are either 3 or 5.5 ounces.

Sold by PetSmart

Blue Buffalo Indoor Hairball And Weight Control

This dry cat food bag contains a formula that promotes a healthy weight and helps prevent hairballs. It contains whole grains, vegetables, fruit and chicken.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Blue Buffalo Indoor Hairball Natural Mature Dry Cat Food

This dry food is formulated for mature or elderly cats and supports eye and heart health. It also helps prevent hairballs. Plus, it contains LifeSource bits to ensure your pet is as healthy as possible.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Buffalo Bursts Crunchy Cat Treats

A great addition to most cats’ diets, these treats come in chicken and seafood flavors. They have a crunchy outer shell and a soft creamy core. Besides having a great taste, they’re packed with healthy ingredients.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

