The 7 best gifts for couples on a budget

Which 7 gifts for couples on a budget are best?

Maybe you’ve decided to skip a vacation as a birthday present, or you just want to have a small, stress-free holiday. Sometimes, the holidays just feel warmer when things are low key and you spend quality time with your significant other. Whatever you choose to do, you can still give a nice gift to your partner, even if money is tight. Consider a gift both of you can use, such as the Wise Owl Outfitters Double Hammock.

What makes a good inexpensive gift for couples?

Cute

Not every good gift is something you use often or spend a lot of money to acquire. If you get them something they can look at and think of you, it will create a happy memory. It could be any small gift, from a stuffed animal to a photo or a list of couple’s goals. What matters in a gift like this is how much you can personalize it for your relationship.

Practical

Gifts like this should be something you both get use out of. A good practical gift can be anything from appliances and ambient lights to weighted blankets and personalized cushions.

Funny

You don’t have to get your partner a joke gift, but getting something that makes them laugh is always good. Silly, flirtatious gifts that make them laugh or blush bring a sense of lightness to the occasion. Be thoughtful, not crude, and make sure it’s something personal that lets them know how you feel about them.

7 best gifts for couples on a budget

Wise Owl Outfitters Double Hammock

What you need to know: You can set up this hammock anywhere and it folds up neatly.

What you’ll love: It’s a double-wide nest, which means you can get cozy together to nap or snuggle up and read anywhere from a mountainside trail to your porch or backyard.

What you should consider: You need to find a place to connect it between two sturdy trees or if you have extension straps, one strong overhead beam.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Flameless LED Candles

What you need to know: These candles don’t burn, but they do flicker and glow like the real thing.

What you’ll love: The deep emerald color of the candle conceals the LED flame but lets the light through. It’s remote controlled with a dimmer, so you can set the brightness to an exact level.

What you should consider: The only downside of these candles is that they don’t give off a scent like traditional candles. Consider getting an essential oil diffuser to complement them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cuddle Pillow

What you need to know: It’s a firm memory-foam arched pillow that’s kind to the arm of the big spoon.

What you’ll love: No more having to readjust after your arm falls asleep under the weight of your partner’s head. Meaning, you can cuddle for longer.

What you should consider: Its firm memory foam wrapped around a piece of plastic, so it isn’t as pliable as a traditional pillow, but it will keep its arch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Astrology for Real Relationships

What you need to know: If your significant other is an astrology lover, then they’ll have a lot of fun pouring over what it says about you and your relationship.

What you’ll love: It makes astrology easier and gives you insights into relationships not only with your partner, but with your family and friends.

What you should consider: The book’s simplicity might turn your partner off if they’re passionately interested in astrology.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

BAWDY Citrus Beauty Butt Mask

What you need to know: It’s good for your buttocks. It’s basically a face mask you use to clean the pores on your tuckus.

What you’ll love: If you’re like a lot of people, you may have pimples on your butt now and then. This cleans the pores and makes your skin smooth.

What you should consider: You’re telling your partner that you love their butt and care about its well-being, so this is a gift to be given to your partner when you’re alone together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

100 Movies Bucket List Poster

What you need to know: This is a list of movies to watch before you kick the bucket, but it’s interactive. You only reveal the movie’s picture once you’ve watched it and crossed it off the list.

What you’ll love: The icon for each movie is unique, and it’s an excuse to watch a bunch of classic movies. No more wondering about what to watch on movie night.

What you should consider: There are 100 movies on this poster and all of them are at least a decade or two old now, but they’re all blockbusters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Audible Membership

What you need to know: Audible lets you read while you work on something else.

What you’ll love: If you’re driving on a long trip, having someone read a book to you can make the time go much faster. It’s also perfect for any situation where you’d like a story but can’t hold a book.

What you should consider: It’s a subscription, meaning you only have it from one month to one year after you first buy it, depending on what you choose, but you can download books to keep once the membership expires.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

