No-fail gifts for everyone on your list

There are certain items that are just hits. If what we highlight below aligns with the interests of people on your list, you won’t regret getting them now.

There’s a moment that is brief but telling. It happens when just enough wrapping paper has been torn off a present to reveal what’s inside. In that moment, you witness the impact that the perfect gift makes on someone — their eyes widen as a large, genuine smile forms and you know that you got it right.

When shopping for that special someone, it doesn’t matter if the gift you give is anticipated or a surprise; as long as you get that joyous, eye-widening response, you can consider your mission successfully accomplished. Following is a list of a no-brainer, thrill-inducing gifts that will create that perfect moment.

(We’ve identified the top-of-the-line models for many of these products. But if you’d like to get something a little cheaper, the makers usually have lower-cost items that are also worthwhile. These brands are that good.)

The gift of healthy comfort food

Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven

These innovative and somewhat miraculous little kitchen appliances integrate the best of several cooking methods. This model from Cuisinart is a full-size toaster oven that employs convection technology for even heating so you can toast, bake, and broil. It also has a built-in air fryer for indulgence without guilt: it cooks crispy chicken fingers and french fries with just a fraction of the fat used for deep frying. Eating a little bit healthier has never been so satisfying.

For the tech-curious person

Fire HD 10 Tablet

With up to 10 hours of battery life, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, and a 10.1-inch full HD display, the Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of the best portable gaming and streaming devices you can buy. Throw in the Alexa hands-free mode, which allows the control of many functions with voice and a price that is comfortable for just about any budget, and both the gifter and the recipient will be thrilled.

Something by Apple they might not buy for themselves

Apple Airpods Pro

Don’t forget the must-have item in Apple’s seemingly endless arsenal of devices: the new Airpods Pro. These tiny ear inserts truly have everything: noise cancellation, an EQ that adapts to the shape of your ear, and a wireless charging case that can deliver over 24 hours of battery life. Additionally, they’re sweat-resistant and they come with three different tapered silicone tips to help the recipient achieve a custom fit. Don’t forget — like all other newer Apple products, you now have access to Siri just by saying, “Hey Siri.”

If Apple headphones won’t do the trick

Apple iPad Pro

Featuring an edge-to-edge liquid retina display, true-to-life color, and Apple’s innovative ProMotion technology, this device is simply a joy to operate. It’s thin, lightweight, and extremely versatile, and with the Smart Keyboard Folio, this new model can take the place of a computer. Plus, the new touch-responsive Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro for effortless charging and pairing. If FOMO is grabbing hold of you as you consider this perfect tech gift, no one said you can’t pick up one for yourself, too.

Seven kitchen appliances in one

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart

An Instant Pot not only thoroughly heats up food in a fraction of the time, but it does it with one-touch technology and has safeguards such as overheat protection to prevent meal mishaps, making it the ideal gift for the busy person in your life. This particular model is actually seven appliances in one: a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. When you give an Instant Pot, you are giving the gift of cooking convenience as well as downtime, two things that will be greatly cherished.

A picture is worth a thousand memories

Aura Digital Photo Frame

There is arguably nothing in the world capable of bringing greater joy than fond memories. Aura’s Digital Photo Frame features technology that can change the photo every time you walk by. With unlimited memory, you can preload the frame with photos of shared special moments so the gift becomes a living souvenir that never stops giving. Don’t keep those precious moments locked away on your phone; bring them to life in new and exciting ways for all to see.

For those who want to live like royalty

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Sengled Smart LED Bulb

How would you like to live in a world where your every command was immediately acted upon? You’d feel like royalty, never again needing to lift a single finger to control all the variables in your home, from lighting and entertainment to indoor climate control and security. That’s what you’d be giving when you buy someone the Echo Plus Alexa smart home starter kit. With the built-in Zigbee hub, this affordable gift for the smart-curious individual is a definite no-brainer.

For the person who already has everything

Amazon gift card

An Amazon gift card is an easy, no-brainer option that you can get absolutely anyone on your list with no fear that the gift will be returned, regifted, or go unused. With Amazon’s limitless selection of products ranging from obscure, hard-to-find gems to the most popular brands of trendy gadgets, you can be 100% certain that an Amazon gift card will be greatly appreciated.

Keep them hydrated

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle

Hydration keeps your body working at its best. Plastic water bottles are not earth-friendly and they won’t keep your beverage cold. A double-walled, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel Hydro Flask, on the other hand, is reusable and will keep drinks cold for an entire day (or hot for 6 hours). The important thing to remember, however, is when you gift someone a Hydro Flask, you’re not just making them happy — you’re also helping them stay healthy.

A sound gift option

Beats Powerbeats Pro

If you have a workout junkie who loves music on your list, a pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds might be the perfect gift. These adjustable devices not only offer a secure and comfortable fit, but they’re sweat-resistant so the wearer can work out hard without fear of damaging this innovative product. The battery can last for up to 9 hours and there are controls on each earbud. If that’s not enough, Powerbeats Pro earbuds come in an elegant case that doubles as a charger. This gift will literally be music to the recipient’s ears.

