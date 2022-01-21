How to cut the cord without paying as much as you would for cable

Some smart TVs and streaming sticks allow users to customize home pages and create a more intuitive interface that caters to your favorite genres and shows.

Which streaming value is best?

Every year, more consumers cut the cord to embrace live TV and on-demand content through online services. And each year, those who still have cable inch a little bit closer to making the leap themselves.

With so many services, and numerous services offering various subscription tiers, choosing the right one(s) and getting exactly what you want for a good price isn’t the easiest. Cable subscriptions can be quite costly, with most exceeding $100 a month, if not more.

It’s a great time of year to look at what the top streaming services offer and how much they cost, so you can successfully cut the cord without paying as much as you would for cable.

Over-the-top streaming services

Disney+

Over two years in, Disney+ has established itself as one of the top services, with its extensive library of popular content, from Marvel to Star Wars, from National Geographic to Pixar. So much content was added this year, including five new Marvel shows, as part of their expansive universe. Even more is in the works for 2022 and beyond.

Cost: $8/month or $80/year.

Noteworthy: Disney+ does not include R-rated content.

Hulu

Disney’s sister streaming service, Hulu offers a catch-all of programming, including adult cartoons like “Solar Opposites,” tense dramas like “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and juicy comedies like “Only Murders in the Building.” What’s more, numerous ABC and Fox shows drop on the service the day after they air on cable, which is ideal for those who don’t mind waiting 24 hours to watch new content.

Cost: $6.99 or 14.99/month with or without ads.

Noteworthy: A Disney+ Hulu ESPN+ bundle is available for $13.99 with ads or $19.99 without ads.

Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video has been around for a long time, and part of the appeal is that it comes with a few other Amazon perks, including fast and free shipping, as well as access to games and music on its platform. Prime has made a mark in streaming however, with some high-profile movies and TV series this year; a much anticipated “Lord of the Rings” series finally drops in 2022.

Cost: $12.99/month or $119/year.

Netflix

An industry leader, Netflix continues to churn out content at a rapid pace. The vast catalog houses plenty of original movies, shows and documentaries from North America and around the world, as well as an ever-growing, and sometimes changing, monthly catalog.

The standard plan offers FHD resolutions and two simultaneous users; the premium tier offers 4K resolution and up to four simultaneous users.

Cost: $14/month or $18/month.

HBO Max

HBO Max had a curious year, with Warner Bros. releasing feature films the same day in theaters and on the service, headlined by “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Space Jam” and “Dune.” HBO Max’s original content is fairly limited relative to other services, but its back catalog of HBO shows and films is extensive and highly regarded.

Cost: $9.99 with ads, $14.99/month without ads.

Apple TV +

It was a big year for Apple TV+, gaining prestige with the award-winning “Ted Lasso,” while offering an impressive lineup of original content like Tom Hanks’ ’“Finch” and the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon vehicle, “The Morning Show.” While Apple+ doesn’t boast as much content as other services, it does have some impressive talent in front of and behind the camera.

Cost: $4.99/month. Three months are offered free if you subscribe when buying an Apple product.

Live TV Streaming

Hulu + Live TV

In addition to its main content offerings, Hulu offers an additional tier of live TV, which includes over 70 channels, with main broadcasters like NBC and CBS, as well as speciality options like Animal Plant, Adult Swim and SyFy.

Cost: Starting Dec. 21, 2021, Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 with ads or $75.99 without.

YouTube Live

YouTube offers a similar service with over 70 channels and easy access to live shows through its app, which can be enjoyed on a Smart TV, mobile device or streaming device. The appeal of YouTube is it connects well with Google programs and accounts and is handy for those who already enjoy browsing videos on the site.

Cost: $65/month.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers three different options, two of which feature different included channels. The third option boasts all the channels, though it comes at a higher price. The channel lineup isn’t as varied as YouTube or Hulu, ABC and CBS are noticeably absent, and NBC and Fox are only available in some markets.

Cost: Two tiers cost $45/month, with the top tier priced at $50/month. A discounted first month is available in lieu of a trial.

Cord-cutting tips

Share services. Most services allow for at least two devices to stream simultaneously, with some allowing up to four. They’re designed to be shared with friends or family, offering a great way to cut costs.

What services should I subscribe to?

For those seeking a blend of quality and quantity, with a diverse array of mainstream, indie and international content, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu make a great service combination. Then you may want to add one or two more. HBO Max is costly, but its catalog is deep and impressive. Apple TV+ is fairly inexpensive, and offers terrific value for those who intend to regularly purchase Apple products. Amazon Prime meanwhile is ideal for those who will take advantage of the additional perks.

If you are interested in live TV, then Hulu is by far the place to start. Starting December 21, 2021 a Hulu+ Live TV subscription comes with Disney+ and ESPN + bundled in, which is a terrific value for all the content available. With that as a starting point, consumers can consider any number of the other options; investing in all of them will likely put you near or above the cost of a cable subscription, so most people will want to add only one or two more services.

What you need to buy for cutting the cord

Sony A80J OLED 65-inch TV

To best enjoy content, invest in a high-quality OLED by Sony that features a fast processor and delivers stunning imagery and vibrant colors. This latest model makes for an immersive home theater experience with easy access to all popular apps and streaming services.

Sold by Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

For those who don’t have a new smart TV, a streaming stick is necessary to cut the cord and enjoy your favorite services. This popular option by Roku is easy to set up and navigate and caters to viewers who want to enjoy stunning 4K resolution.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

