Compression packing cubes vs standard packing

Packing cubes can help you keep things organized while traveling, but whether you need compression or standard packing cubes depends on how much you tend to pack.

Are compression or standard packing cubes best?

Packing cubes are a must-have for many travelers. They make it easy to keep your suitcase organized so it’s always easy to find what you need. If you aren’t familiar with them, you may be wondering whether compression packing cubes or standard packing cubes are best.

Standard packing cubes are individual bags used to organize your luggage. Compression packing cubes are much the same with the added bonus of compressing the contents of the cube to take up less luggage space.

Compression packing cubes

We’ve all been in a situation where we’ve packed too many clothes, making our luggage nearly impossible to close. Compression packing cubes are fabric bags with an added compression mechanism to remove air and compress clothes so you can fit more in your case. Most have a double-zipper system, with one zipper to close the cube and a second zipper that compresses it to a fraction of its full size.

Compression packing cube pros

The main and most obvious benefit of compression packing cubes is that they allow you to fit more inside your luggage. Most save you around 15-20 percent of space in your suitcase.

Unlike more traditional compression bags that are often used for storing clothes and bedding when not in use, compression travel cubes don’t require the use of a vacuum or bicycle pump, so they’re much simpler to use while traveling.

Compression packing cubes are durable and can be used over and over again, which is great if you travel regularly.

You can buy compression packing cubes in a range of sizes to suit most different types of clothing.

Compression packing cubes cons

Quality compression packing cubes cost more than standard compression cubes.

If you use a large number of compression packing cubes when flying — particularly in a big suitcase — you run the risk of bringing your luggage over the maximum weight allowed by your airline, lumping you with additional baggage fees.

Due to the compression process, you’re more likely to end up with wrinkled clothes compared to when you use standard packing cubes.

Best compression packing cubes

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes

This six piece set includes five compression cubes of varying sizes, plus a laundry bag. They’re highly durable and are capable of compressing clothes by approximately 50%.

Tripped Compression Packing Cubes

Durable and stylish, these well-made compression packing cubes come in a range of colors and prints. Each set has two small compression cubes, two large compression cubes, a slim packing tube and a laundry bag.

BeeNesting Compression Packing Cubes

This set of two compression cubes is ideal for anyone who doesn’t need a large set. You can choose from a range of size and color options to best suit your needs.

Standard packing cubes

Standard packing cubes are fabric bags designed to organize your luggage, but without any compression capabilities. If you want to organize the contents of your suitcase into convenient groupings but you don’t need any extra space, then packing cubes are perfect for the task at hand.

Some people are happy to simply pack freestyle, but if neatly organized spaces are your jam, you’ll love packing cubes. For an average pack of around three to six cubes, you can expect to pay between $15-$30.

Standard packing cube pros

Standard packing cubes cost less than compression packing cubes of a comparable quality, so if you don’t need the extra luggage space, you’ll save money by using this type.

Since there’s no extra pressure from compression, your clothes won’t come out heavily wrinkled and in need of ironing once you reach your destination.

Using standard packing cubes doesn’t increase the weight of your luggage by any significant amount, so you won’t need to worry about the potential for overweight baggage fees.

Compression packing cubes usually end up slightly domed in the center after compressing them. Standard packing cubes are more likely to stay flat on top if packed carefully, making this option easier to stack in your luggage.

Standard packing cube cons

They might make your luggage neater and more organized, but standard packing cubes don’t reduce the volume of your luggage or help you fit more in your case. In fact, some people find they fit less in their luggage using standard packing cubes compared to not using packing cubes at all.

Some individuals find using standard packing cubes to be one extra step in packing their luggage that’s ultimately unnecessary and takes up more time.

Best standard packing cubes

Veken Packing Cubes

This six piece set contains a variety of small, medium and large packing cubes and a laundry bag for your dirty clothes. They have high-quality zippers and mesh panels to help keep your clothes from getting musty.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Cube Set

With three heavy-duty packing cubes, this is the perfect choice for business travelers or anyone who’s more likely to go on frequent short trips rather than occasional long trips. The three cubes included come in medium, small and x-small sizes.

JJ Power Travel Packing Cube

Ideal for use on long trips, this set includes two large cubes, one medium cube, two small cubes and a bonus shoe bag. They are offered in 10 different colors.

Should you get compression packing cubes or standard packing cubes?

Whether you should buy compression or standard packing cubes depends on how likely you are to need extra room in your luggage. If packing light is your forte, standard packing cubes are perfect for organizing your case. If you’re more likely to pack everything in your closet, a set of compression packing cubes will give you the extra luggage space you require.

