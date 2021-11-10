Taking the time for a fun and relaxing getaway doesn’t have to take you far. With a little research and a few items to enhance your trip, you can find a fantastic destination packed with fun things to do.

How to take an awesome road trip on one tank of gas

There’s nothing like a little time away to refresh and unwind from the pressures of day-to-day life. You don’t need a lot of cash or even a lot of time to enjoy an awesome vacation. Filling up your tank and hitting the road for a short-distance retreat is a delightful option.

Perhaps you’ll visit a state park and check out the natural attractions. Maybe you’ll visit an amusement park in a nearby city that your kids love. You could even pitch your tent and enjoy cooking, relaxing, and sleeping under the stars. Here’s what to do to make the most of your next one-tank-of-gas road trip.

Prepare your vehicle

You don’t want to start your mini trip without making sure your car is road-ready. When you check all the vitals like the tires and fluids, don’t forget the battery. If you haven’t changed it in a while, now might be the perfect time to get a new one. Experts recommend that you install a fresh battery in your car every three years or so. Beyond that age, your battery is not highly reliable — and you certainly don’t want to get stranded miles from home.

Find your way

Whether you have a particular destination in mind or plan to see where the road leads, it helps to equip yourself with a reliable navigation system before you take off. Today’s navigation systems aren’t just about giving directions, either; you can use yours to locate stops and attractions and stay abreast of changing road conditions.

Treat yourself to fine refreshments

You may be looking forward to enjoying a meal at a new restaurant as you travel, but it’s also nice — and significantly cheaper — to bring some of your own refreshments along. To save a little money, pack a cooler with soda, sparkling water, or whatever tickles your taste buds. For a mouthwatering roadside meal, consider bringing along some steaks or burgers and a portable grill.

Capture the moments

Only going thirty or forty miles away? That’s okay. Show your friends and family what a wonderful time you had by capturing some great photographic footage of your getaway. “I had no idea that little town was so beautiful and interesting!” they’ll exclaim. It’s fun to document short trips and inspire others to follow in your footsteps.

Now that you have your short road trip planned and ideas to make it great, you can venture out any time you like with a tank of gas and big plans for a good time not too far from home.

