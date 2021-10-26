Honeymoon essentials: Everything you should pack

Instead of buying essentials such as insect repellent, medicine and toiletries while you’re at the airport or actually on vacation, buy each item before you go and pack them in your carry-on.

Which honeymoon essentials should you pack?

Of course, when getting ready for any vacation, what you need to pack will typically depend on where you’re going, what you’re doing and how times you plan on switching out your wardrobe pieces throughout your stay. Once you’ve knocked out the basics involved in planning a trip, you will want to double-check that you have all the necessities you would need when traveling — especially considering some countries may not have everything you need when abroad.

What to consider when getting ready for a trip

Basics

No matter which destination you have chosen, there is always a list of items that are a necessity for any trip. Although basic items can be less exciting to check off your lists, they are critical to starting off your trip on a good start. If you are leaving the country then don’t forget to pack your passport and make sure that all relevant travel documents are up to date. National currency, tickets, approved bank cards and prescriptions are all important items you won’t want to accidentally leave behind at home.

Toiletries

Instead of paying for overpriced toiletries at a hotel or the airport or even worse relying on store availability in another country, save yourself the trouble and bring with you necessary toiletries such as toothpaste, face wash, hair products, makeup and shampoo and conditioners. Different hair tools, styling products and skin care you prefer may also not be available during your international travels, so check that you packed everything. However, luckily some hotel rooms will include mini shampoos and conditioners, hair dryers and clothing irons while you stay.

Clothing

Outside of taking into consideration weather conditions you may encounter, based on which place you plan on visiting, you’ll want to take into account if women and men have different traditional clothing requirements. Wearing cozy loungewear is a must-have on a long flight, but clothing items such as bikinis, short skirts and sleeveless blouses may be seen as inappropriate for women to wear in specific places, so keep in mind which local traditions you may have to follow in each respective country.

Extras

We’ve all most likely been guilty of overpacking every once in a while when getting ready for our next trip. Although some things you don’t necessarily need to bring, they can be useful to have on hand just in case and in a state of emergency. Items such as a towel, earplugs, SD cards, card games, and guidebooks are all very useful to keep nearby when traveling. Also keep in mind whether or not the nonessential items you choose can fit in your luggage or carry on without taking up room for something else you may actually need.

Best honeymoon essentials to pack

Best luggage tag

Swiss Gear Jumbo Luggage Tag

Available in four vibrant colors, each tag is easy to spot when on a baggage carousel at the airport. The elastic tab and attachment strap don’t contain any metal so your luggage won’t be marked when different materials rub against each other. Five large spaces are included on the back so that you can write down your name, address and other contact info in case your luggage is lost in transit.

Best suitcase

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable With Double Spinner Wheels

Whether you want to travel locally or internationally, you’ll want to be prepared for the inevitable airport shuffle. But luckily, you can maximize your packing prowess with Samsonite’s collection of suitcases which are available in a two-piece set, carry-on size, and medium- to large-sized checked bag respectively. Each suitcase’s shell is ultralight and durable enough to withstand the rigors of traveling and more, while the four multidirectional spinner wheels allow for comfortable 360-degree upright rolling.

Best carry-on bag

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This brand’s carry-on meets the airline requirements for size restrictions for United, Delta, American, plus more. The bag’s casing is lightweight, yet made out of sturdy ABS plastic material and features a sturdy ergonomic handle that can be collapsed or expanded based on your height preference. Its interior mesh zippered pocket is great for storing valuables and can stretch with ease if you need to pack more heavy-duty travel items.

Best travel backpack

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

When you are traveling, the last thing you want to worry about is the safety and security of your items. But look no further than this convenient and spacious travel backpack that can double as a place to store your laptop, other tech essentials and other daily necessities. Available in an array of colors, each bag features several storage compartments and pockets that make it easier for items to be stowed away then found later. The airflow back design also provides fantastic ventilation if you plan on wearing your backpack for long periods of time. Its built-in external USB charger port is another great addition that allows for easy convenient charging of any device.

Best outlet adapter

Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit

Other countries may have a different electrical setup and plug when compared to your home country. Designed by an avid traveler for other travelers, this adapter is very compact and has built-in surge protection so that your electronics don’t get damaged during voltage surges or spikes. It’s also compatible with many items including: laptops, cellphones and other devices. An attachment for Type C, Type B, Type G and Type a outlets is included and will work in most countries around the world. However, you may have to buy an additional attachment if you plan on visiting South Africa soon.

Best portable charger

Anker Portable Charger Power Bank

In case you find yourself somewhere where you aren’t near an outlet for an extended period of time, it’s always best to carry a power bank on you in case of emergencies or even if you just like to keep a good charge. The chassis is made of durable materials that are scratch resistant and not easily broken if dropped. Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology works together to determine how strong a charge should be for a particular device once plugged in. Its MultiProtect safety system is also efficient at preventing overcharge and short circuiting and helps maintain temperature controls.

Best first-aid kit

Protect Life First-Aid Kit

Equipped to suit any kind of minor medical emergencies you may encounter and will help you proficiently handle a variety of injuries and unexpected moments. Easy to carry and lightweight yet generously filled with medical supplies such as a CPR mask, blanket, bandages, tourniquet and much more. All 100 pieces of the kit’s essential supplies have a long shelf-life and can be refilled whenever necessary.

