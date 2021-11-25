Best high-end travel system stroller

A travel system stroller includes a stroller seat, a car seat and a frame. It allows you to take your sleeping child in their car seat from the car and transfer the seat into the stroller frame to reduce the chance of waking them up.

The CHICCO Corso Modular Travel System Stroller is a magnificent high-end travel system stroller, whose unique strolling configurations and travel system convenience make it your best bet.

What to know before you buy a high-end travel system stroller

Consider the kind of car seat

There are several crucial factors to think about when choosing the car seat in your high-end travel system stroller, including the padding in the car seat, the base, the side-impact protection and the extended rear-facing seat.

Learn about the minimum age limit for the stroller

You should know the minimum age limit for the stroller you choose and make sure that the stroller seat is suitable for infants if you are planning on using the stroller for your newborn. You might need to purchase an attachment if the seat isn’t recommended for infants.

Think about safety features

You also need to think about safety when choosing the travel system stroller. These types of strollers need to go through third-party testing to ensure that they comply with U.S. regulations.

What to look for in a quality high-end travel system stroller

Stroller seat

You need to think about a few things when selecting the stroller seat, including the tray, the padding and the adjustable recline.

Components

There are a couple of components to look for in a quality travel system stroller, including a canopy to provide UV protection and safety harnesses to keep your baby safe.

Convenience

Your travel system stroller should be foldable and provide some extra storage, like a zippered phone pouch and cupholders.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end travel system stroller

High-end travel system strollers range in price from around $250-$1,000. Many of these high-end travel system strollers are created by trendy brands, particularly at the more expensive end of the high-end range.

High-end travel system stroller FAQ

How long can your child stay in the car seat component of the travel system stroller?

A. Your child should not remain in the car seat component of your travel system stroller for over 2 hours. There are some exceptions, like during a long road trip, but your baby shouldn’t spend multiple hours in their car seat on a daily basis. If you’re going to be out and about and you’ve been in the car for a while, then you should transfer your child to the stroller seat.

Are travel system strollers considered more convenient than standard strollers?

A. There is some disagreement amongst parents, but travel system strollers tend to be very convenient. Of course, the convenience depends partially on your child’s temperament. But if your child is fairly fussy and falls asleep during a ride in the car, then transporting them in a travel system stroller means that you don’t need to wake them up right away to place them into the stroller when you arrive at your destination.

Are there any jogging travel system strollers on the market?

A. Yes, you can certainly find some jogging travel system strollers on the market, but they might not be the most convenient choice unless you regularly drive to your jogging location. The main purpose of a travel system stroller is that you are able to transfer a sleeping child easily from the car to the stroller without taking them out of their car seat. It’s much less likely that they will wake up or become fussier by moving from their car seat to their stroller seat, since everything is in one system.

That being said, most joggers tend to jog from their homes, so you don’t really need the car seat component when you’re jogging. That’s why it’s best to purchase the car seat and stroller separately if you are planning on using the stroller mainly for jogging.

What are the best high-end travel system strollers to buy?

Top high-end travel system stroller

CHICCO Corso Modular Travel System Stroller

What you need to know: This user-friendly travel system stroller from CHICCO comes with plenty of bells and whistles from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: This CHICCO high-end travel system stroller features a footrest and reclining seat that are easy to adjust as well as plenty of padding and safety features throughout. The travel system stroller is also simple to transport with a foldable design.

What you should consider: There are a few missing pieces and a rattling sound that comes from the axles and wheels of this travel system stroller.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top high-end travel system stroller for the money

Safety First Smooth Ride Travel System Stroller

What you need to know: This reliable and affordable travel system stroller from Safety First has great quality and features at a fairly low price.

What you’ll love: This well-built Safety First travel system stroller comes with side impact protection and inserts for extra newborn support as well as an easy-to-fold frame and an adjustable harness.

What you should consider: The car seat of this travel system stroller has a snug fit for bigger babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maxi-Cosi Adorra with Mico Max 30 Infant Car Seat

What you need to know: This travel system stroller from Maxi-Cosi provides plenty of features and a durable build.

What you’ll love: This Maxi-Cosi high-end travel system stroller comes with a storage basket, a spacious tray and an infant support feature. The seat of the travel system stroller also completely reclines and can face either backward or forward.

What you should consider: The design of this high-end travel system stroller is slightly bulky, even when it’s folded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

