Dopp kits can also be used to store electronic items and accessories, such as phone chargers or headphones, that are easily lost or misplaced.

Which dopp kit is best?

Whether you’re heading out for an overnight trip or planning an extended summer vacation, you’ll still need to pack your essential toiletry items. Dopp kits offer everyone a secure and easy way to store their hygiene essentials while traveling.

The best dopp kit will have enough space to hold all the necessary items, while also offering durable protection from leaks, spills, or tears. The Vetelli Classic Leather Toiletry Bag and Dopp Kit is a customer favorite, due to its stylish appearance and functionality.

What to know before you buy a dopp kit

What is a dopp kit?

“Dopp kit” is essentially another term for a toiletry bag. Dopp kits will often contain a variety of interior pouches, pockets, and compartments designed to hold bottles, tubes, sprays, toothbrushes, razors, and other personal products in place while on the go.

A majority of dopp kits are used for traveling in order to keep similar items organized and separate from clothing when packed in a suitcase, backpack, or duffel bag.

Size

Dopp kits will vary in overall size, so it’s important to choose one with adequate interior space to fit all of your essentials. Many will be built for smaller travel-sized bottles, but larger models will likely be able to hold full-sized containers. Depending on how you plan to travel, whether by car, train, or plane, you should pack your toiletries accordingly. If you don’t plan on checking your dopp kit at the airport, always be sure to limit the number of liquids.

What to look for in a quality dopp kit

Material

Dopp kits can be constructed from a number of different materials, though leather and synthetics like polyester or nylon are popular options. Leather dopp kits provide a classic and stylish appearance and offer superior durability. Many types of leather are also naturally water-resistant but tend to be pricer and heavier than synthetic models. Synthetic dopp kits will be lightweight and some may even feature a waterproof lining. When dealing with synthetic materials, you’ll have a wider variety of color and design options. They also tend to be somewhat less expensive and easier to clean.

Design

Some dopp kits will utilize a basic and simple color design. However, if you’re looking for something that stands out, there are brightly colored models and those with unique accents such as decorative zippers, stitched or embossed logos, and convenient handles.

Compartments

The most basic dopp kits will feature a single multi-purpose compartment designed to fit all of your items. This often is best for those planning on bringing minimal toiletries.

Other dopp kit bags will contain multiple interior zip pockets, built-in pouches, as well as designated compartments and straps designed to hold specific items. You’ll find dopp kits with interior pockets made from both solid fabric and mesh. Those who enjoy being organized will likely want to choose an option with interior storage compartments.

Waterproof

When choosing a dopp kit, it is always a smart idea to select a model that utilizes a waterproof or water-resistant lining or external material. Chances are you’ll be transporting liquids, creams, and gels in your dopp kit, and an unfortunate leak could potentially damage other items in your luggage, making it important to have an extra level of protection and peace of mind.

Closure system

Almost all dopp kits will close via an exterior zipper. These zippers should provide a tight seal to prevent leaks. The best dopp kits may even employ an additional zipper or an extra flap to cover the zipper and reduce the chance of any unexpected mess.

How much you can expect to spend on a dopp kit

On average, dopp kits tend to range in price from $10-$60. If you’re looking for a quality midrange model with decent leak protection, expect to spend between $20-$40.

Dopp kit FAQ

Can I pack my dopp kit in my carry-on luggage?

A. As long as you abide by all airline restrictions, you can pack your dopp kit in your carry-on luggage. However, you should be aware that you may be asked to remove any liquids from your bag, so keeping your dopp kit in an easy to access section of your luggage will make it less complicated when going through security.

How should I clean my dopp kit?

A. There are a few dopp kit bags that can be washed in a washing machine but most will need to be hand-washed. Beforehand washing be sure to remove all items in order to get a more thorough clean. You can usually use warm water and mild soap to wipe away any dirt, stains, or residue.

What’s the best dopp kit to buy?

Top dopp kit

Vetelli Toiletry Bag and Dopp Kit

What you need to know: Crafted with high-quality materials, this stylish dopp kit is great for business trips, vacations, or as a thoughtful gift idea.

What you’ll love: There are several interior pockets and compartments for smaller items as well as a generous main compartment for slightly larger items. Designed with travel in mind, this dopp kit bag comes complete with a pair of TSA-approved silicone bottles.

What you should consider: While still durable, this dopp kit is not made from real leather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dopp kit for money

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

What you need to know: For a low price, this spacious dopp kit is perfect for travel or home use.

What you’ll love: Made using water-resistant material, you’ll be able to easily clean this bag and travel without worrying about messy spills. Users also enjoy the double zipper design which gives you easy access to all of your products without getting in the way.

What you should consider: This may not be the best dopp kit for holding multiple large bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit

What you need to know: This Herschel dopp kit is available in a variety of colors and designs to match your luggage or style.

What you’ll love: Those looking for a larger interior pocket will appreciate the minimalist approach to this bag, while the leather zipper pulls add a stylish accent. Featuring an exterior zip pocket and internal mesh storage sleeve, you’ll still be able to keep your smaller items easily accessible while having enough room for larger contents. It is available in a 3-liter and 5-liter options.

What you should consider: It is not ideal for those who prefer a plethora of pockets and pouches

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.