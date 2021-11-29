Best budget travel stroller

A travel stroller can make or break a trip away from home. Choose one that is feature-packed but never compromises safety for convenience.

Which budget travel strollers are best?

Anything that makes traveling with children easier is worth its weight in gold, and a travel stroller is a must-have when traveling with little ones. ‘There are distinct features that separate budget travel strollers from standard models, making them convenient and easy to transport.

If you’re in the market for a lightweight budget travel stroller, the feature-packed Kolcraft Cloud Plus Stroller is a great deal.

What to know before you buy a budget travel stroller

The idea behind travel strollers is to make travel easier, not harder. Be on the lookout for certain features that will come in handy and serve as conveniences while away from home.

It must be lightweight

Above all else, a budget travel stroller has to be lightweight. This makes it easy to carry, transport and maneuver. When traveling, especially flying, weight is an important consideration. A good lightweight budget travel stroller will not sacrifice durability for being lightweight.

It must be foldable

One of the biggest features to look for in a budget travel stroller is its ability to fold. Standard strollers can take up an immense amount of space in a trunk or anywhere they’re stored. A foldable budget travel stroller will take up a fraction of the space, which really is essential when flying.

It must be age-appropriate

Newborns need to lie flat in strollers, and those aged 3-6 months should only be slightly inclined. Older kids will need to be able to sit up. Children who cannot yet walk need some extra padding in the stroller to accommodate the longer lengths of time they will be in them.

What to look for in a quality budget travel stroller

Durability

The best budget travel strollers will never trade being lightweight or foldable for strength and durability and instead, will provide all of those benefits. In order to have a good, strong stroller, you’re going to want to get one that has an aluminum or steel frame. Avoid plastic frames.

Appropriate Materials

A high-quality budget travel stroller will have coverings made of nylon, which is strong and rip-resistant. Look for water-resistant materials since not every stroller comes with a canopy or rain cover. Fabrics that are easy to wipe clean are essential. You’ll want to look for (or avoid) overly thick, plush fabrics and those that do not breathe well. Plastic is not comfortable, nor is it good for the skin. Look for polyester, cotton and polyester blends.

Well-designed features

In the past, travel strollers lacked a lot of features in order to retain their portability. However, today you can find excellent budget travel strollers packed with features. These include fully reclinable seats, cup holders, extendible canopies, carry straps and travel bags, rain covers and one-hand folding mechanisms.

Comfort and safety features

Never give up safety features for creature comforts when it comes to strollers. Every budget travel stroller you consider must-have features designed for the child’s safety and comfort. This would include a suspension system, a five-point harness system and breathable padding. Poor-quality strollers will sometimes omit these features and replace them with eye-catching fun ones to attract the attention of buyers.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget travel stroller

In general, a good budget travel stroller will run you anywhere from $70-$250 on average. This depends on the brand, style, features and materials of the product.

Budget travel stroller FAQ

What is the most popular convenience feature to look for in a budget travel stroller?

A. Although feature preference is subjective, most people appreciate it when they can fold a stroller with just one hand. This is especially true since caregivers often need to juggle several things (including the baby) at once.

Do we need to buy a new travel stroller every time the baby hits a growth milestone?

A. Some strollers are designed only for children of specific ages. Other budget travel strollers are designed to be versatile, allowing newborns to lie flat and older children to sit up in the stroller. If you want to keep the same stroller around for the first year or two of a baby’s life, you’ll want to look for a stroller that allows you to recline the seat into a flatbed and then raise it again when the child is older.

What are the best budget travel strollers to buy?

Top budget travel stroller

Kolcraft Cloud Plus Stroller

What you need to know: This Kolcraft stroller is loaded with features for safety, comfort and convenience. It’s also lightweight and durable.

What you’ll love: Caregivers rave about the easy one-handed folding capability, the reclining seat with a 5-point safety harness and roomy storage.

What you should consider: The cupholders are smaller than many people would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget travel stroller for the money

Sunspear Lightweight Travel Stroller

What you need to know: This budget travel stroller has a five-point safety harness and a sun canopy. The stroller is also foldable for convenience.

What you’ll love: The handles are very comfortable to use, and the frame is nice and durable. Padding covers the seat for the baby’s comfort, and a spacious basket is included underneath.

What you should consider: This stroller relies on a clip that adjusts the seat instead of a pull strap, which doesn’t allow a great degree of incline.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Summer Infant 3Dlite Convenience Stroller

What you need to know: This lightweight stroller is foldable. It also features a 4-position recline and a 5-point safety harness.

What you’ll love: The 3Dlite is easy to fold and only weighs 13 pounds. It offers an extra-large storage basket, a cup holder and rear storage pocket.

What you should consider: Be careful not to overload the storage basket. It holds a maximum of 10 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

