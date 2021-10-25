Best luggage cart

One way to reduce the chances of a lower back injury is to use luggage carts. When traveling, the best compact carts are foldable and can fit into a medium-size bag as a carry-on.

Which luggage carts are best?

Whether it’s for your day-to-day life or travel, there’s one thing that’ll save you and your back from a world of pain: a luggage cart. The best luggage carts, like the Samsonite Luggage Compact Folding Cart, help move large, heavy items quickly and easily.

What to know before you buy a luggage cart

Capacity

Before purchasing a cart, be sure to check its weight capacity. If you’re a solo traveler, you’ll need a smaller capacity one than a family will. Most carts can easily carry at least 70 pounds.

Design

There are various designs available, with some catered to specific needs. For example, consider a folding luggage cart. These are perfect for people to carry their groceries inside, commute to the office or carry heavy items for a picnic.

Frequent travelers know the benefit of having a well-designed airport luggage cart. These have larger bases to accommodate multiple suitcases and smooth wheels to help you quickly navigate around. The primary advantage a folding luggage cart offers is that it’s easily storable and takes up minimal space in your car, home or hotel when you travel.

Size and weight

You may have to compromise size for relative ease of use depending on your needs. If you use a luggage cart for travel, the best option is to select the most compact one. That way, you don’t have to worry about its weight when you carry it onto the plane.

Most quality carts are made of light but sturdy aluminum combinations. Besides removing items from your bags, you can further reduce the load by using lightweight luggage sets that easily stack on top of each other.

What to look for in a quality luggage cart

Wheels

Wheels are an essential part of the luggage cart. Typically, you’ll come across two types when searching online. Rubber wheels, while long lasting, can develop wear and chips, making them uneven and sometimes inoperable. The other option, solid wheels, offer the advantage of never having puncture issues throughout their lifetime. While most luggage carts people use have four distinct wheels, some may include up to seven. These ones offer multi-directional features like a 360-degree rotation, making for easier transport.

Handle

Having a cart with a comfortable, sturdy handle is key to ensuring it’s easy to push and pull. Reputable brands offer luggage carts with handles made from lightweight but durable material like aluminum or an aluminum combination.

Brakes

A brake system is helpful when you have a heavy load. It supports your cart by keeping it stable and in place for the times you need to take a break. If you plan on using your cart to help you move items on uneven, slopey roads, double check to see if there’s a brake system installed.

How much you can expect to spend on luggage carts

Depending on the available features, you can expect to spend between $25–$50 for the best compact luggage carts available.

Best luggage cart FAQ

Why do I need a luggage cart?

A. Luggage carts not only make life easier, but they can also prevent injury. People over the age of 30 are more prone to lower back injuries. That’s because as people age, their disks start to wear down slowly. A luggage cart is an excellent way to reduce the stress on disks and the chances of an injury.

Can I bring my luggage cart in the cabin?

A. That depends. Most compact luggage carts fall well under the maximum height for checked luggage. The largest airlines have a maximum height of about 62 inches, but you’ll want to check ahead before your flight to avoid paying hefty fees. Or opt for a foldable luggage cart that you can shrink down to the size of a Jansport backpack. When choosing a luggage cart to carry on, take note of its measurements to ensure that it can fit into your bag.

What’s the best luggage cart to buy?

Top luggage cart

Samsonite Luggage Compact Folding Cart

What you need to know: Samsonite created the perfect model for travelers who want to bring their luggage cart on board.

What you’ll love: This compact bag easily fits into overhead bins. It features an adjustable strap that anchors your luggage to avoid luggage falling off as you move.

What you should consider: If you have a lighter load, the base may tip upwards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top luggage cart for the money

RMS Folding Luggage Cart

What you need to know: This cart serves to carry more than just luggage. You can easily use it to transport books, equipment, camping gear and more. It’s a small, lightweight cart perfect for everyday use.

What you’ll love: The RMS Folding Luggage Cart comes with two 31-inch adjustable straps to keep your items in place. It also features an extendable handle with a maximum height of 37 inches that’s easily adjustable.

What you should consider: This product is not designed for use on rough terrains or uneven surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Magna Cart Personal 150 lb Capacity Aluminum Folding Cart

What you need to know: This luggage cart is best for people who need a taller cart that can handle heavier loads.

What you’ll love: This cart features a larger 15 inch base and has an adjustable handle with a maximum height of 39 inches. Even if you strain the cart with the maximum weight, the large rubber wheels allow you to efficiently glide from point A to point B.

What you should consider: Some buyers had issues balancing the luggage cart when it was at full capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

