Best budget spinner luggage

Which budget spinner luggage is best?

No one wants to have to lug around a heavy suitcase, particularly if you need to run to catch your connecting flight at the other side of the terminal. That’s where spinner luggage comes into play. Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner Luggage is first-rate budget spinner luggage for all of your travel needs.

What to know before you buy budget spinner luggage

Find the right size of spinner luggage

Spinner luggage comes in lots of sizes. There are carry-on suitcases that go up to 22 inches tall and larger suitcases you can check that range from about 24 to 30 inches tall. Most airlines won’t allow suitcases larger than 30 inches tall, even if you want to check them.

Consider whether you want a set or a single

Do you want a full set of spinner luggage or just a single suitcase? Luggage sets range from about two to four bags in various sizes. Sets tend to be a better value, since you are paying less money per bag, but you might only need one bag of a particular size.

Soft-sided vs. hard-sided luggage

Hard-sided spinner luggage is fairly durable and composed of plastic, such as polycarbonate. These bags tend to be heavier than soft-sided luggage.

Soft-sided spinner luggage, on the other hand, is composed of fabric, typically some kind of nylon, such as Cordura, ballistic nylon or ripstop nylon. These bags tend to be lighter and simpler to lift.

What to look for in quality budget spinner luggage

Expandability

Some soft-sided suitcases can be expanded slightly to fit more things in your bag with a zipper along the external edge.

Side handles

Spinner suitcases have telescopic handles at the top of the suitcase that let you push or pull them, much like any other wheeled suitcase. Salso have handles on the side, making it simpler to lift your bag into the plane’s overhead bin or the car trunk.

Organization

Some bags have small zippered compartments inside that let you separate your clothing into different areas. There are also suitcases with large dividers to separate the two sides of your suitcase.

How much you can expect to spend on budget spinner luggage

Budget spinner luggage ranges in price from about $28 to $100, depending on the size of your luggage, as well as the quality and whether you’re buying an individual bag or a set.

Budget spinner luggage FAQ

Does spinner luggage typically come with a warranty?

A. Most spinner suitcases come with some warranty coverage, but the amount differs. Some suitcases only provide a few years of coverage, while others offer up to 10 years. Some bags even come with a lifetime warranty, so the company will replace or repair them if needed.

Is spinner luggage a good option if you have shoulder or back pain?

A. It’s the best option. Since the bag’s wheels spin in every direction, you don’t need to pull the suitcase behind you, which can place extra stress on your shoulder and back.

Is spinner luggage OK for kids to use?

A. Spinner suitcases work very well for children old enough to take their own bags with them. Since the wheels move in every direction, children are able to push the suitcase, which is easier than pulling a suitcase that’s fully packed.

What’s the best budget spinner luggage to buy?

Top budget spinner luggage

Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner Luggage

What you need to know: This basic bag has well-constructed, smooth-moving wheels and a variety of size options.

What you’ll love: It comes with a hard exterior that provides protection, as well as a fully lined interior, spinner wheels that glide fairly smoothly and three zippered pockets to keep everything organized inside.

What you should consider: It’s less lightweight than some competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget spinner luggage for the money

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

What you need to know: This is a 20-inch carry-on suitcase with 27 color options.

What you’ll love: This carry-on meets the size restrictions for Allegiant, Southwest, Delta, American and United Airlines. It features an elasticated pocket, an interior mesh zip pocket and a sturdy ergonomic handle.

What you should consider: The customer service team is difficult to get hold of if you have concerns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Coolife Spinner Luggage

What you need to know: This expandable carry-on comes in three sizes and five colors.

What you’ll love: It has a hard plastic shell and goes through strict quality control test standards. It comes with a two-year warranty and a lock acceptable to the Transportation Security Administration, ensuring that your valuables are safe and secure.

What you should consider: Some reviews said the wheels broke after just a few trips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

