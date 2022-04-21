Delta said it will restore flight privileges for customers who demonstrate “an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us.”

(NBC News) — Delta Air Lines will begin allowing passengers who were banned from flying for “mask non-compliance” back on its airplanes after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for air, rail and other travel, the company said Wednesday.

In a statement, Delta said it will restore flight privileges for customers who demonstrate “an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us.”

“Any further disregard for the policies that keep us all safe will result in placement on Delta’s permanent no-fly list,” the company said. “Customers who demonstrated egregious behavior and are already on the permanent no-fly list remain barred from flying with Delta.”

It wasn’t clear how many people are on the list. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

