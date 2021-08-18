Allegiant to offer nonstop flights between St. Petersburg and Key West with tickets as low as $39

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Allegiant has announced plans to begin a new nonstop service between Key West and St. Petersburg in November.

Service from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Key West International Airport (EYW) will operate twice weekly beginning Nov. 19, 2021.

Tickets are available for purchase at Allegiant.com. The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39.

The company said seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Aug. 19, 2021 for travel by May 17, 2022. Additional fees may apply.

“With its year-round sunshine, incredible beaches and attractions, Key West is one of the most sought-after destinations in the U.S. right now,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “We expect it to be an even bigger draw for leisure travelers seeking an affordable, convenient vacation spot for warm winter getaways.”

For flight schedules, fares and more information, visit Allegiant.com.