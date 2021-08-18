Allegiant to offer nonstop flights between St. Petersburg and Key West with tickets as low as $39

Travel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Allegiant has announced plans to begin a new nonstop service between Key West and St. Petersburg in November.

Service from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Key West International Airport (EYW) will operate twice weekly beginning Nov. 19, 2021.

Tickets are available for purchase at Allegiant.com. The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39.

The company said seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Aug. 19, 2021 for travel by May 17, 2022. Additional fees may apply.

“With its year-round sunshine, incredible beaches and attractions, Key West is one of the most sought-after destinations in the U.S. right now,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “We expect it to be an even bigger draw for leisure travelers seeking an affordable, convenient vacation spot for warm winter getaways.”

For flight schedules, fares and more information, visit Allegiant.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss