Best Oddworld game

The Oddworld games were planned to be a pentalogy, but were canceled after the studio shifted to filmmaking. They have since revived the series with a new spin for newer consoles.

The Oddworld games harken back to an earlier generation of games, with difficult-level designs and surrealist art. The overarching quest to liberate slaves of a meat processing factory spans several titles, spinoffs and remakes. Despite not gaining mainstream attention, the Oddworld series has achieved cult status and is well worth a playthrough if you haven’t yet experienced them.

The best game you can get is Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty (NSW) – Nintendo Switch. This remake improved every aspect of the original title, from enhanced visuals to gameplay tweaks and additional content.

What to know before you buy Oddworld games

About Oddworld

Oddworld is both a universe and series of games from Oddworld Inhabitants for Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft game consoles. The games are developed by Oddworld Inhabitants, a studio led by Lorne Lanning, a veteran film producer. Each game’s story follows one of the creatures from the Oddworld universe as they protect their culture, people, and the natural world from greedy capitalists.

Remakes, spinoffs, and sequels

Lanning’s original intent was to make a pentalogy called the Oddworld Quintology, but plans fell through after releasing two games. Abe’s Oddysee and Munch’s Oddysee form the first two mainline games. Abe’s Exoddus and Stranger’s Wrath are spin-off titles adapted to the Gameboy systems as Oddworld Adventures 1 and 2. Finally, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty! and Soulstorm are remakes of the first two mainline games.

Platform availability

The Oddworld games are scattered across multiple consoles. You can only play the first two games on PC and the original Playstation or digitally through the PS3’s PS1 games collection. Munch’s Odysee is also available on Xbox, Vita, Android and Switch. Every game released after can be played on most modern or next-gen consoles such as the PS4 and Android or iOS, while Soulstorm is exclusive to PS4, PS5 and Windows. If you’re planning on picking it up as a gift, make sure your recipient has the right console to play it.

What to look for in quality Oddworld games

Story

The Oddworld games have a deep ongoing story following multiple characters in their fight against evil corporations and their owners. The universe features rich lore set in a world decimated by industrialism. Each title follows a unique character, so you have the chance to see multiple perspectives.

Dark humor

The Oddworld games can be rough. There are moments where you are exploring city-sized factories and slaves being abused on the job. This game does not try to hide any difficult sights. However, it does take a few moments of levity. Abe, for example, sometimes farts or interacts with others in lighthearted ways. The balance between the two sides makes the story that much more engaging.

Platforming action

The Oddworld games are 2D platformers. You control a character to travel through many different screens in which you must solve a puzzle, avoid enemies and obstacles and rescue the other people and creatures. Sometimes your character will also interact with the other NPCs, such as asking for help or praising or scolding them. These types of games are great for people that enjoy problem solving and strategy.

Surreal artwork

As an animation veteran created the Oddworld games, each character and the worlds they inhabit have a distinct style that straddles realism and cartoony. The Oddworld universe has a sci-fi backdrop, yet the issues highlighted in the game feel as contemporary and relevant as ever. The artwork captures this perfectly as each living thing is created with a level of humanism while everything else seems cold and mechanical.

How much you can expect to spend on Oddworld games

The most affordable Oddworld game starts at around $20 but can rise up to $150 for a collector’s edition of Soulstorm for the PS5.

Oddworld games FAQ

What is new in the remake Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty?

A. New ‘n’ Tasty is a “ground-up remake” of the first game, Abe’s Odysee. It features new 4K graphics, streamlined controls, and even new areas and secrets to discover. You can play New ‘n’ Tasty on previous and current-gen consoles, handheld systems and mobile devices.

How many mainline Oddworld games are there?

A. Out of the games released, there are two mainline games, Abe’s Odysee and Munch’s Odysee, both with a newly released remake, New ‘n’ Tasty! and Soulstorm.

What’s the best Oddworld game to buy?

Top Oddworld game

Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty (NSW) – Nintendo Switch

What you need to know: Whether you’re a long-time Oddworld fan or a newbie to the series, New ‘N’ Tasty is a fantastic game to play and own.

What you’ll love: Relive classic levels recreated with modern graphics and gameplay enhancements.

What you should consider: Despite the enhancements, the game is still relatively difficult compared to other contemporary games.

Top Oddworld game for the money

Oddworld: Collection

What you need to know: Experience the most Oddworld games for your buck with this triple set.

What you’ll love: This option includes the new remake, New ‘N’ Tasty, the original sequel, Munch’s Odysee and the spinoff, Stranger’s Wrath, in a single cartridge.

What you should consider: It does not include Soulstorm, which is the remake of Munch’s Odysee.

Worth checking out

Oddworld: Soulstorm Day One Oddition

What you need to know: Play the latest adventure in the Oddworld sage: Soulstorm, a reimagining of Munch’s Odysee.

What you’ll love: Experience the Oddworld games as they are meant for the new generation: with state-of-the-art graphics and more complex storylines.

What you should consider: It remains a challenging game with a steep learning curve and slightly unresponsive controls.

