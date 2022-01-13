Best toy hamster

A toy hamster can provide endless hours of fun, whether it talks or is just there to be hugged and loved.

Which toy hamster is best?

If your child wants a pet hamster but you’re not quite ready to commit to the caretaking and cleaning, consider trying a toy hamster. It’s cute, furry and fun to play with. It will also make a great addition to any toy collection while educating the child about the animal.

If you’re looking for a new toy hamster, a top choice is the Babytimes Originals Maggy The Talking Hamster.

What to know before you buy a toy hamster

Size

Typically, a toy hamster is around the same size as the real animal. Although the shape and weight of a real hamster vary, they are known for being small and can often fit in the palm of a hand. You will want the toy to be easy for children to manage, but not small enough that the family pet will walk off with it.

Batteries

A soft stuffed animal that doesn’t make any movements or sound will likely not require batteries. If you choose an action hamster toy, check to see how many batteries it requires and what size you need. Look at the packaging to determine if it comes with them, and always have an extra set on hand. These toys can drain battery power quickly, so see if there’s a switch to turn it off when not in use.

Noise

Two types of toy hamsters are widely available. One is a stuffed plush toy that makes no sound. The other is a talking hamster that may be programmed to make specific statements or designed to repeat what you say. Although it can be fun to have a toy that makes noise, it can also be a distraction when it comes to creating quiet time. If it’s getting close to bedtime or naptime, or you just need some silence, temporarily removing the batteries is always an option.

What to look for in a toy hamster

Durability

Children have a tendency to be tough on toys, so check to ensure that the fur and any adornments are attached well. Double check all of the stitching to ensure that none of the stuffing will spill out during play.

Age recommendations

Practically all toys have age recommendations and they should be followed for the safety of the children playing with them. If the toy has small parts, it will be indicated with the description and probably warn of possible choking hazards. Even if the child you’re buying for is the appropriate age for the hamster, consider the ages of other kids in the home.

Cleaning instructions

Always read the care instructions before you toss a toy hamster into the washing machine. Stuffed animals often do fine being laundered in a garment bag on the gentle cycle, but read the tag before you take action. Electronic toys aren’t machine washable, so spot cleaning will be your best bet with them. Use a gentle cleanser and let the toy air dry before you put it back. If it is taking a while to dry, try using a hairdryer on the lowest setting to speed up the process.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy hamster

The price can vary depending on the features of the toy, but on average, expect to spend $10-$35.

Toy hamster FAQ

How are the batteries secured on an electronic toy hamster?

A. The space for the batteries is usually located on the bottom of the toy. Most times, it’s concealed by the fur but also convenient to access. Sometimes it will have an extra layer of security with a tiny screw. This will help keep the batteries in place and act as an extra safety measure for the child.

Is a talking toy hamster better than a silent toy?

A. If you are looking for a toy your child can cuddle with, opt for a plush hamster that can be hugged and squeezed. Some kids prefer toys that make noise and move, so if that’s the case, select a talking hamster. If you are not sure, go for one that moves and makes some noise, but doesn’t talk or repeat words.

What are the best toy hamsters to buy?

Top toy hamster

Babytimes Originals Maggy The Talking Hamster

What you need to know: This lightweight, huggable hamster is for kids as young as age 1, but works for older children, too.

What you’ll love: It clearly repeats everything you say or sing in a funny, high-pitched voice, no matter the language. It can record up to seven seconds of sound.

What you should consider: It is not machine washable, so it will need to be cleaned by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy hamster for money

Douglas Brushy Hamster

What you need to know: This realistic-looking stuffed toy is plushy and silky.

What you’ll love: It is the same size as the average hamster. This soft toy is made for cuddling and is a great companion for sleeping.

What you should consider: Some say that the facial stitching is slightly asymmetrical.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zhu Zhu Pets Chunk Hamster

What you need to know: This hamster requires 2 AAA batteries but does come with one set.

What you’ll love: When you push the button, the hamster will take off running. It makes noise and will keep you guessing by spinning intermittently.

What you should consider: This hamster is only available in blue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

