Best toy egg

Surprise toy eggs are considered a re-creation of an Italian Easter tradition in which adults would make and give children chocolate eggs with small toys inside.

Which toy eggs are best?

Toy eggs mainly come in two forms: realistic and surprise.

Realistic toy eggs come in either white or brown and are usually packaged in a plastic crate just like real eggs. Some open up to reveal yolk and are a great addition to anyone building a food collection. Others come in a find-and-match set. When opened, these sets have different colors and shapes that are to be organized.

come in either white or brown and are usually packaged in a plastic crate just like real eggs. Some open up to reveal yolk and are a great addition to anyone building a food collection. Others come in a find-and-match set. When opened, these sets have different colors and shapes that are to be organized. Surprise toy eggs hold mystery items you can collect and have fun with. Many are related to favorite animals, movie characters, YouTube stars, books, and popular places and people. For an exciting egg toy that will reveal fun mystery items, check out the Dino Egg Dig Kit.

What to know before you buy a toy egg

Surprise toys

Surprise toys — toys that contain a variety of smaller toys — have become popular in recent years among both adults and children. Many people love them because of the excitement of the reveal. Some people also buy them as collectibles. However, not all surprise toy collectibles are valuable.

Educational toys

Educational or STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) toy eggs tend to come in a set rather than a single egg. They are helpful in teaching critical thinking skills and encouraging curiosity. STEM toys are particularly useful for children as they help develop skills such as identification and sorting that will be useful in school and in daily life.

Recommended ages

Most toys come with recommended ages on the toy or its box, both for safety and interest level. Toy eggs for younger children tend to be good teaching tools for developing skills like sorting and counting. Toy eggs for older people will usually include items from books, movies, and famous people and places.

Choking hazards

Toy eggs can be small or may come with small parts. For young children, this may pose a serious risk, as they can easily swallow these small parts and choke or suffocate. Supervise young children when they are playing with these parts.

What to look for in a quality toy egg

Easy to open

Toy eggs come in small and large sizes. Surprise toy eggs, in particular, tend to come in large sizes that house a number of small toys or one large toy which can be twisted and turned to open. Depending on the brand, regular toy eggs and surprise toy eggs may also be opened by soaking the egg in water or breaking it open.

Material

Toy eggs tend to be made of hard plastic that will withstand all the rolling and falling involved during playtime. Other common materials are rubber and wood. High-quality toy eggs should be able to withstand roughness and should not easily scratch or break.

Style and design

Besides normal-looking plastic eggs, there are eggs of different colors, sizes and even methods of dismantling. These factors depend on the brand you’re buying. Most realistic toy eggs will be plain or have colorful designs or graphics that make them more attractive.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy egg

Budget-friendly egg toys range from $6-$25. On the higher-priced side, they range from around $26-$60.

Toy egg FAQ

What type of toys come inside eggs?

A. Common toys are small dolls, plastic figures such as cars, fruit, birds, bicycles and animals, and plush toys including unicorns, princesses, rabbits and puppies.

Can I make my own toy egg?

A. Yes. A popular method for making your own egg is with papier-mâché. To make your egg, use a balloon as the form and add three to five layers of papier-mâché, letting each layer dry completely between applications. When the last layer is dry, cut your egg into two, add a string that will be pulled to open the egg, and add your toy. Then seal the egg with more papier-mâché, let it dry and design the exterior as you desire.

What’s the best toy egg to buy?

Top toy egg

Dino Egg Dig Kit

What you need to know: This is a fun egg kit with tools and dinosaurs.

What you’ll love: This kit is fully packed with archeology equipment to bring dino excavation to life. The kit also comes with information cards about dinosaurs. It’s twice the fun for anyone interested in dinosaurs with this jumbo-sized egg. Paleontology and archeology enthusiasts will enjoy soaking and “digging” out the pieces from this large egg and chipping tools.

What you should consider: The egg is strong and may be hard for younger kids to dig or chip away at with tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy egg for the money

Hatching Rainbow Egg

What you need to know: This is a pair of stunning rainbow eggs for hatching unicorns.

What you’ll love: These colorful “unicorn eggs” hatch once they are soaked in water. Made with “magical foam,” they have an almost egg-like consistency and once hatched, may come in one of three different unicorn styles. Many people enjoy patiently waiting and watching the process of the rainbow egg breaking and revealing what unicorn has just been hatched.

What you should consider: The unicorns take a long time to hatch. Some users noted that it took about one to three days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg

What you need to know: An egg from YouTube channel Ryan’s World, filled with mystery collectibles.

What you’ll love: Each mystery pack reveals some of star Ryan Kaji’s favorite toys, making it an exciting unboxing of figures, slime and accessories. Fans of Ryan’s World will be eager to find toys they have seen in Ryan’s videos and collect rare items. There are four options to choose from that correspond to seasons of the show.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews on the quality of the surprise toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.