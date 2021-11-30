Best Mega Construx Pokémon toy

When Pokémon was first released, there were only 150 Pokémon. Over the years, there has been a total of eight generations and over 880 Pokémon.

Which Mega Construx Pokémon toys are best?

People have been obsessed with Pokémon since the early ’90s, and the popular series has continued to evolve over the years. As the series grows, the selection of licensed products and Mega Construx Pokémon toys are among the latest in Pokémon’s fun new partnerships. If you’re looking for a quality Pokémon Mega Construx toy, the Mega Construx Pokemon Every Eevee Evolution bundle is among the most popular. Still, if you aren’t an Eevee superfan, there are numerous other Mega Construx Pokémon toys to choose from as well.

What to know before you buy a Mega Construx Pokémon toy

What are Mega Construx toys?

Mega Construx toys are popular figures by the same brand that makes Mega Blocks. They are often more rounded and realistic than Lego toys and usually have posable limbs. Many Mega Construx sets are great for both display and playtime. The sets often don’t include an excessive number of pieces, making them easy to assemble for most children.

Which Pokémon are included in Mega Construx sets?

Mega Construx has a wide variety of Pokémon-themed building sets, with numerous Pokémon. Some fan-favorites include Eevee, Pikachu, Charmander, Blastoise and Togepi. Mega Construx even has several Pokémon from newer generations, such as Sirfetch’d and Corviknight.

Age range

Mega Construx toys are fun for nearly any age group. Still, many of the sets include small pieces that may pose a choking hazard to children younger than six years old. Thanks to their impressively detailed designs and posable limbs, many adults enjoy building Mega Construx toys just as much as kids do.

What to look for in quality Mega Construx Pokémon toys

Fun characters

If you’re buying a Mega Construx Pokémon toy for your child, it may be a good idea to ask them who a few of their favorites are before making a purchase. Most fans have several that they admire, and some fans like all of them. Still, it’s worth figuring out which characters your child likes the best to make the most of their Mega Construx experience. If you can’t figure out which characters your kid likes the most, you can’t go wrong with the series’ mascot, Pikachu.

Posable figures

Some of the best Mega Construx sets allow you to play with the characters you build. The toys can be posed, which will enable kids to build their favorite characters and then engage in pretend-play scenarios where they are in control. It’s important to note, although Mega Construx toys are meant to play with, you can’t be too rough with them, or they’ll fall apart.

Scenery and accessories

Kids are sure to have fun with their Mega Construx toy regardless of whether or not it includes accessories. Still, buying a set that includes Pokémon balls or a fun scene for the Pokémon to interact with adds an extra layer of excitement. Some collections include storefronts, islands and even the battle stadium from the Pokémon League. Many Mega Construx sets also come with balls for storing your Pokémon, such as a Poké ball, safari ball or ultra ball.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mega Construx Pokémon toy

If you’re buying a set with a single Pokémon, you can expect to spend around $7-$15. Mega Construx Pokémon toys with numerous characters and accessories can cost anywhere from $30-$45.

Mega Construx Pokémon toy FAQ

How big are Mega Construx Pokémon figures?

A. Many of the figures are around 3 inches tall. Some Mega Construx Pokémon toys stand as tall as 12 inches.

How many pieces are included in a Mega Construx Pokémon toy?

A. Many of the individual Pokémon characters only have around 30 pieces, whereas the sets with multiple characters and accessories may have 100 pieces or more.

What are the best Mega Construx Pokémon toys to buy?

Top Mega Construx Pokémon toy

Mega Construx Pokemon Every Eevee Evolution

What you need to know: Eevee and its many evolutions are some of the most popular Pokémon in the series.

What you’ll love: This exciting set includes every Eeveelution and comes in exciting packaging that’s fun to open. You’ll have just as much fun putting these characters together as you will playing with them. This set includes nine different Pokémon at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: The characters fall apart relatively easily at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mega Construx Pokémon toy for the money

Mega Construx Pokemon Bulbasaur Construction Set

What you need to know: This set includes the fan-favorite starter Pokémon from generation one, Bulbasaur.

What you’ll love: Kids of nearly any age will be able to construct this simple 30-piece toy. This set includes a Poke ball that Bulbasaur can stand on top of for a fun display. Due to Bulbasaur’s stocky build, this toy is less likely to fall apart than many other Mega Construx Pokémon toys. The Bulbasaur toy features a happy expression.

What you should consider: This set only includes a single Pokémon, and it’s relatively small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mega Construx Pokemon Poke Ball Series Six-Pack

What you need to know: This comprehensive Pokémon set includes six different Pokémon and six balls for them to stand on.

What you’ll love: The Poke Ball Series Six-Pack includes Sneasel, Morpeko, Wooloo, Yamper, Goldeen and Litwick. This set contains three blue speed balls and three green friendship balls that the six Pokémon can stand on for display. This set makes an excellent gift for an individual or stocking stuffers for up to six kids.

What you should consider: The product title says this is a 14-pack, but only six Pokémon are included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

