Best Little Mermaid toy

Disney’s animated feature film “The Little Mermaid” is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s 1837 fairy tale of the same name.

Which Little Mermaid toy is best?

Toys based on the 1989 Disney animated feature film “The Little Mermaid” have been popular for over 30 years. Ariel is one of the best loved Disney princesses with her signature red hair and sea green mermaid tail. From gadgets and gizmos aplenty to whozits and whatzits galore, you can find toys that will make the little mermaids in your life smile.

If you’re looking for a Little Mermaid toy that is as interactive as she is beautiful, make the Hasbro Disney Princess Shimmering Song Ariel “part of your world.”

What to know before you buy a Little Mermaid toy

Type of toy

You can travel “under the sea” and find virtually any type of toy in a Little Mermaid theme. From dolls to plush, tea sets to bath toys, there are so many toys to discover. Little Mermaid games and puzzles are also popular choices. Toys that inspire creativity such as blocks, clay and dress-up sets make wonderful gifts as well. Even if you already have a big collection of Little Mermaid toys, you may still find yourself repeating Ariel’s words, “But who cares? No big deal. I want more!” Since the movie is over 30 years old, there is a vast array of playthings from which to choose.

Age of child

When you choose any toy, you must consider the age of the child. Toys must be safe and developmentally appropriate for babies and young children. Avoid toys with small parts for children under 3 years old. Older children will want toys that challenge them with more interactivity. You can find toys that inspire creativity such as Little Mermaid-themed Play Doh and LEGO sets.

Size of toy

Some Little Mermaid toys have very small parts, while others are quite large such as indoor play tents. In addition to the age of the child, consider how much space you have before you make that purchase.

What to look for in a quality Little Mermaid toy

Authentic characters

There are many mermaid toys, but if you want the Disney version, you have to look for those specific characters. You can find dolls and plush toys of Ariel as both a mermaid and a human, along with Sebastian the crab, Flounder the fish, Prince Eric, King Triton and Ursula the Seawitch. There are doll sets of Ariel and her sisters, too. Choose an authentic version so you don’t end up a “poor unfortunate soul.”

Lights and sounds

Little Mermaid toys that light up and make sounds are exciting choices. Some light up with the push of a button. Others speak quotations and sing songs from the movie. Many Ariel dolls sing her signature melody, “Part of Your World.” These features really bring the movie to life in the playroom.

Sets of toys

You can buy the whole cast of characters of the Little Mermaid movie in figurine playsets, bath toys, LEGOs and more. Act out scenes from the movie with Ariel and her under the sea friends. You can also find Ariel in many sets of Disney Princess toys alongside other characters from their princess films.

Water toys

If you want to bring your Little Mermaid toy under the sea, you can find ones that are meant for the bath or pool. From swimming Ariel dolls to squirt toys of Sebastian and Flounder, there are bath toys appropriate for children of all ages. Some even change colors when exposed to water.

How much you can expect to spend on Little Mermaid toy

Little Mermaid toys cost about $10-$60 depending on the type of toy.

Little Mermaid toys FAQ

Do any Little Mermaid toys sing in Spanish?

A. Yes. There are some singing dolls that will sing in Spanish when you change the mode.

Are there baby versions of Ariel?

A. Yes. You can find dolls of Ariel as a cute baby and a sweet toddler. They have her signature red hair and costumes, but look like little children.

What’s the best Little Mermaid toy to buy?

Top Little Mermaid toy

Hasbro Disney Princess Shimmering Song Ariel

What you need to know: This beautiful fashion Ariel doll for ages 3 and up lights up as she sings.

What you’ll love: When Ariel sings a piece of her signature song, “Part of Your World,” her glittery bodice lights up. Transform her from mermaid to human by removing her tail. Her pretty tiara comes on and off as well.

What you should consider: Some people said the song is too short and the doll sometimes randomly stops making sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Mermaid toy for the money

The First Years Disney Baby Bath Squirt Toys

What you need to know: This pack of three squirt toys is perfect for bathtime for babies ages 6-18 months.

What you’ll love: Babies will love the brightly colored Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian toys that squirt water when you squeeze them. They are the ideal size for little hands and make bathtime fun and interactive.

What you should consider: You have to make sure the toy is completely dry to avoid mold growth that can be dangerous for your baby.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond

Worth checking out

Melissa & Doug Disney Ariel Magnetic Dress-Up Wooden Doll Pretend Play Set

What you need to know: This wooden magnetic dress-up Ariel play set for children ages 3 to 6 promotes creativity and pretend play.

What you’ll love: Kids can mix and match the pieces to dress up Ariel in a wardrobe of magnetic clothes and accessories, choosing from her mermaid or human forms. From one of the most trusted names in early childhood toys, this set takes kids away from screens and into their imaginations.

What you should consider: Some people felt the box should have a lid to prevent the pieces from getting lost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

