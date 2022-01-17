Kids who enjoy playing with kitchen playsets develop an interest in cooking and baking and will soon be looking to help the adults cook in your home’s kitchen.

Which is the best KidKraft kitchen?

KidKraft has earned a reputation for making high-quality wooden toys. Kids’ kitchens, along with other types of playsets, are all made of better materials with better craftsmanship than those found from other brands that may cost less.

KidKraft kitchens are far more than a few appliances and a countertop. KidKraft kitchens feature lots of doors that open, knobs that turn and even ice makers that drop plastic cubes when the button is pressed. If you have limited space for a kids’ kitchen playset and want one with some modern pizazz, take a look at the KidKraft Ultimate Wooden Corner Kitchen Playset with Lights and Sounds.

What to know before you buy a KidKraft kitchen

KidKraft playsets are one of the categories of imaginative quality wooden toys for kids. KidKraft made their reputation with beautifully crafted, true-to-life dollhouses. Building upon those successes, they branched out into other fantastic play sets, like swing sets and jungle gyms, train tables, play kitchens, fire stations and more. Whatever the style, they are all built to be sturdy enough for many years of use, so kids can learn and grow as they pretend to be top chefs.

Size

When it comes to kitchen playsets, size can be an issue. Many KidKraft play sets are larger because they have more appliances, more counter space and more extras. Before you buy, decide where you want your KidKraft kitchen to go and then buy the model that fits nicely into that space.

Smaller KidKraft kitchens may have room for only one to play while others can join in the fun when you have a kitchen large enough to accommodate other chefs and helpers. One way to put a large KidKraft kitchen in a small space is to buy a corner kitchen that takes up little space in a corner up against the walls.

What to look for in a quality KidKraft kitchen

Accessories

Every KidKraft kitchen comes with accessories. For more fun and a more realistic experience working in the kitchen like mom and dad, look for KidKraft kitchen playsets that include pots, pans, utensils and racks to hang them from. If you want more items than those that come with your KidKraft kitchen, you can purchase KidKraft kitchen accessories separately.

KidKraft baking sets have mixers, rolling pins, baking tins, chocolate chip cookies and fresh “eggs.”

have mixers, rolling pins, baking tins, chocolate chip cookies and fresh “eggs.” KidKraft metal accessory sets include pots and pans with lids, spatulas, spoons and ladles.

include pots and pans with lids, spatulas, spoons and ladles. KidKraft pretend food sets come in several different sizes. All are made of plastic and include fruits and vegetables. Bigger sets have such foods as pizzas, cookies, potato chips, condiments and boxed and canned pantry items.

come in several different sizes. All are made of plastic and include fruits and vegetables. Bigger sets have such foods as pizzas, cookies, potato chips, condiments and boxed and canned pantry items. KidKraft dining sets come in many different colors and include dishes, bowls, cups, knives, forks and spoons.

How much you can expect to spend on a KidKraft kitchen

Most KidKraft kitchens cost from $100-$200, depending upon the size, how many pieces are included and how many lights and sounds they have.

KidKraft kitchen FAQ

Are all KidKraft kitchens hard to assemble?

A. High-quality playsets are built so everything fits together snugly, securely and seamlessly. This attention to detail means it will take longer to put together a KidKraft kitchen, but the end result will be strong, durable and long-lasting.

Are all KidKraft kitchens made from solid wood?

A. KidKraft made their reputation building high-quality playsets, dollhouses and kitchens from solid wood. They have since introduced some lower-cost playsets made from manufactured wood products to keep prices down for the budget-minded.

What’s the best KidKraft kitchen to buy?

Top KidKraft kitchen

KidKraft Ultimate Wooden Corner Kitchen Playset with Lights and Sounds

What you need to know: Little chefs have a ball and cook up a storm with this deluxe playset that packs an entire kitchen into any convenient corner.

What you’ll love: As is the case with all KidKraft kitchen playsets, this wooden kitchen is beautifully crafted with great attention paid to the details that make all the difference. The stove, microwave and dishwasher all feature working lights and realistic sounds. The refrigerator opens to store items inside. All the knobs and controls are sturdy and easy for small hands to grasp safely and comfortably.

What you should consider: Assembling this kitchen can be a challenge, so make sure you call on a DIY friend for help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top KidKraft kitchen for the money

KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen with EZ Kraft Assembly

What you need to know: Kids “grow” vegetables in planter boxes that sit on a ledge above the sink and stove.

What you’ll love: The countertop corners are all rounded for safer play. The lifelike miniature carrots and onions are held together with self-adhesive closures that deliver crisp sounds and clean cuts. Kids keep pots, pans and accessories in wood grain bins that are really made of fabric. The overhead rails have hooks for hanging the pots, pans and cooking utensils that are included in this playset. The chalkboard lets young chefs write today’s specials on the chalkboard over the wooden cutting board. The half refrigerator has an ice maker that drops down plastic ice cubes.

What you should consider: This 4-foot-long budget play kitchen is made of manufactured wood, not solid wood.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen for Kids Aged 3 and Up

What you need to know: This stylish urban play kitchen is nearly 4 feet long, which is the right size for one or two kids to play at once.

What you’ll love: The doors on the refrigerator, freezer, oven, microwave and kitchen cabinet open and close on sturdy hinges. The doors on the oven and microwave are see-through. The knobs on the oven and the sink click and turn and the sink is removable for easy cleanup. The countertops are finished for a speckled granite appearance. The chalkboard and towel holder are nice touches, as is the cordless phone mounted on the side of the refrigerator.

What you should consider: Like all high-quality playsets that are solid and durable, this kitchen requires skilled assembly to match the quality of the kitchen itself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

