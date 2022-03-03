Best Hot Wheels track under $50

Which Hot Wheels track under $50 is best?

Over 50 years ago, Elliot Handler, co-founder of Mattel, came up with the idea of launching a line of die-cast toy cars to compete with Matchbox. His vision was to create hot rods or cars with large rear tires that were specifically designed to roll at high speeds. In addition to the cars, individuals could purchase tracks so the Hot Wheels could race.

Since then, the Hot Wheels line expanded to include a wide variety of innovative toys such as the Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set: a daredevil racecourse that features intersecting tracks and the threat of collision. While some sets can cost over $100, others can be gotten for under $50.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels track under $50

Hot Wheels categories

There is a wide variety of Hot Wheels Toys on the market, but they generally fall into one of four categories.

Advanced play: The most advanced Hot Wheels playsets integrate physical racing with video gameplay. Racers can track performance, break records, and level up. The best sets will cost $120 or more, but some components, such as the Hot Wheels id Race Portal, are available for less than $50.

Cars: Whether you are into building your collection or you just want to find the fastest car, Hot Wheels offers numerous themed collections for less than $50.

Large vehicles: While Hot Wheels typically makes 1:64-scale cars, the company also has a line of larger vehicles, as well as some vehicles that double as rolling storage containers, many of these for less than $50.

While Hot Wheels typically makes 1:64-scale cars, the company also has a line of larger vehicles, as well as some vehicles that double as rolling storage containers, many of these for less than $50. Track sets: Hot Wheels track sets are where you play with your cars. These range in size and scope from small kits with perhaps a single component to massive layouts that can be endlessly rearranged. As expected, the larger the track set, the more costly it will be. However, more than a dozen options are available in the under $50 price range.

Hot Wheels cars can be launched in three different ways

For a car to travel along a Hot Wheels track, it needs to be launched. There are three ways to do that.

Gravity: For this type of a Hot Wheels set, the start elevation is higher than the rest of the track. To launch the car, the user simply puts the car down at the start point and it rolls away.

Manual: Many Hot Wheels sets have a manually operated device that the user presses to launch the vehicle. The more force the user applies, the faster the car tends to go. This method of launching is often employed on smaller tracks.

Motorized: A motorized launcher is powered by batteries and features rapidly rotating wheels that launch a car much in the same way a pitching machine launches a ball. These are most often found in enclosed track sets so the cars can race around and around without help from the user.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels track under $50

Age range

Most Hot Wheels sets have small parts but are relatively easy to use. As such, these are recommended for kids 3 to 8 years old. Some sets, however, are more complicated to build and use. These sets are designated for ages 8 and above. To keep your child safe and frustration-free, purchase a Hot Wheels set suitable for their age.

Theme

This where Hot Wheels sets excel. From vehicles that incorporate the design of popular movie franchises such as “Toy Story” or “Fast and Furious” to track layouts that include sharks and dinosaurs, Mattel offers a wide variety of options. Look for a set that your child is excited about.

Additional features

Besides just racing around the track, many Hot Wheels toys have cool additional features that make them stand out. Some cars change colors, while some tracksets feature thrilling stunts. Be sure to read the description of any Hot Wheels track that you are considering to learn about these extra features.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels track under $50

While it is possible to spend over $100 on a high-end Hot Wheels track, you can find a vast selection of individual cars and tracksets, many including both the track and a car, for under $50.

Hot Wheels track under $50 FAQ

Do Hot Wheel track sets include cars?

A. While the original Hot Wheels business model required purchasing tracks and cars separately, most track sets now come with at least one car so buyers can play with the set right out of the box. However, it is important to check a product’s description to determine exactly what is included.

Can I combine multiple Hot Wheels sets?

A. For the most part, yes. Many Hot Wheels sets are designed so that at least one section can be connected to another set. However, a number of track sets are complete unto themselves. If expandability is a goal, make sure you read a set’s description to be certain that the product you’re considering can be connected to others.

What’s the best Hot Wheels track under $50?

Top Hot Wheels track under $50

Hot Wheels Crisscross Crash Track Set

What you need to know: This motorized set contains over 16 feet of looping track for endless racing.

What you’ll love: The set has four intersections where racing cars could face a spectacular collision. There is a feeder section on the track, allowing kids to introduce new vehicles into the mayhem. This track set includes one free car.

What you should consider: This set can be loud, and the racing cars may intrigue or frighten family pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels track under $50 for the money

Hot Wheels City Stunt Garage Play Set

What you need to know: This cleverly designed carrying case/stunt set is able to store over 20 cars.

What you’ll love: Besides serving as a place to store cars, this innovative garage features an elevator and four floors. The built-in exit ramp allows the cars to perform jumps as they descend to ground level. The base is designed to connect to other Hot Wheels sets, a bonus for those who’d like to expand their adventure.

What you should consider: A few parents noted that this offering was not as durable as they would have hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 Character Cars

What you need to know: This fun set features six character cars from “Toy Story 4.”

What you’ll love: While there are no tracks included with this set, kids can still have a great deal of fun creating their own adventures with their favorite “Toy Story” characters. Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Ducky and Bunny, Forky and Rex are the cars included in this set.

What you should consider: Buyers report that the Ducky and Bunny car doesn’t hold up as well as the other vehicles in the set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

