Best Harry Potter toy

According to Scholastic, more than 500 million copies of the Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide, with 180 million sold in the United States alone.

Which Harry Potter toys are best?

Ever since Harry Potter first burst onto the literary scene, fans of the series have been looking for the best toys for their collections. With the films came even more merchandise, and now it seems there is enough out there to fill every store in Diagon Alley. If only a magic wand could be waved to summon the perfect plaything with an “Accio toy!” While that may not be possible, if you’re looking for a beautiful option that truly recreates the magic of Harry Potter, the Wizarding World Harry Potter Magical Minis Collector Set wins all the points for Gryffindor.

What to know before you buy a Harry Potter toy

Type of toy

Just about every category of toy has a Harry Potter option. You can recreate virtually the entire wizarding world through LEGO. Cuddle up with a Harry Potter plush toy like Hedwig the owl. Create your own stories with Harry Potter dolls. Act out scenes from the movie with dress-up costumes. You can bring these stories to life in many different ways. You can make this decision based on the age and interests of the toy recipient.

Age range

Harry Potter has fans of all ages, but not every gift is suitable for every age group. Fortunately, there are toys for everyone, from toddlers to teenagers. Since Harry himself grows up in the books, you can find toys with versions of the character that appeal to a wide range of ages. This is especially true of LEGO sets that grow in detail and complexity as their age recommendations increase. You can easily find the perfect Harry Potter toy for kids because there are so many out there.

Authenticity

There are many different artistic versions of the Harry Potter characters. If you want characters who look like the ones in the movies, you will have to check that the toy you pick is officially licensed. Other companies have made stylized versions of the characters that are cute and cool as well. It all comes down to your personal preference.

What to look for in a quality Harry Potter toy

Lights and sounds

Harry Potter toys often feature lights and sounds that make them even more magical. Wands light up and make sound effects. Plush owls hoot as they deliver messages. Harry Potter dolls say quotes from the movies. If you’re looking to bring the story to life, a toy with lights and sounds is the way to go.

Character variations

Because the books and movies take place over seven years, the characters change throughout the stories. Harry and his friends grow from children to teenagers. If you are looking for a specific version of Harry, you will have to be sure to buy a toy that matches. You can find toys of Harry and his friends dressed in their Hogwarts robes, their Quidditch outfits and many other costumes from the movies. From “The Sorcerer’s Stone” to “The Deathly Hallows,” there are toys for wherever you are in the series.

Dress up toys

Some toys are figures that you can play with, but you can also transform into your favorite Harry Potter character with dress-up toys. Costumes and accessories like Harry’s iconic glasses and scarf cast a spell on any superfans. Wear a traditional Hogwarts school uniform or robe to feel like a true member of the school. You can even buy wands to work some magic into your gameplay.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harry Potter toy

Harry Potter toys range from $5-$400, depending on the size and quality.

Harry Potter toys FAQ

Do any sets contain characters from the stories other than Harry, Ron and Hermione?

A. Yes. You can find sets with many different characters from the stories like Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva McGonagall and Luna Lovegood.

Are there any Harry Potter baby toys available?

A. Yes. There are a bunch of Harry Potter toys that are safe for babies. From teething toys to mobiles, you can find a lot of gifts for your little Harry Potter fan in the making. Be sure to check all labels before giving to a baby.

What’s the best Harry Potter toy to buy?

Top Harry Potter toy

Wizarding World Harry Potter Magical Minis Collector Set

What you need to know: This set contains seven 3-inch doll characters from the Harry Potter series. Magically transform the box into a cardboard scene set in the Hogwarts Great Hall.

What you’ll love: The dolls have great attention to detail in their clothes and accessories. You can extend your play beyond the basics with characters like Severus Snape and Luna Lovegood. You can add to the set with additional characters that are sold separately.

What you should consider: It is difficult to get the characters to stand up on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter toy for the money

Wizarding World Spellbinding Wand – Harry Potter

What you need to know: Cast spells with this authentic wand. You can practice wand movements with the included spell card to learn spells from the stories.

What you’ll love: With a weighted base that makes it easy to hold, this wand will make anyone feel like a member of the wizarding world. Choose from the wands of Harry, Hermione, Ron, Luna and Dumbledore, which are made to look exactly like they do in the movies.

What you should consider: Some customers felt it was a bit flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

What you need to know: Winner of the 2019 Toy of the Year Award, this castle is a high-end, deluxe LEGO toy that magically brings Hogwarts to life.

What you’ll love: With both a building and play toy, you can recreate the entire world of Hogwarts with this set, which includes the Chamber of Secrets, the Whomping Willow and even more places from Harry’s world. The set includes an impressive cast of Harry Potter characters in both mini and micro-figures.

What you should consider: The Hogwarts Castle is one of the more expensive Harry Potter LEGO sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

