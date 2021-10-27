Best Captain America toy

Hasbro released a vintage-style Captain America action figure as part of its Marvel Retro collection in 2017, including packaging modeled after the ToyBiz figure that came out in 1993.

Which Captain America toys are best?

Captain America is one of Marvel’s best-known superheroes. Kids love the character from the “Captain America” and “Avengers” movies, while kids at heart have grown up with the character through the comic books.

With decades of history, there are dozens of Captain America toys to choose from. No matter what kind of toy your child enjoys most, there’s a Captain America toy that’ll give them the opportunity to engage with their favorite hero. One of the top Captain America toys to pick among the pack is the Avengers Mech Strike Captain America NERF Shield.

What to know before you buy a Captain America toy

Multiple versions

Captain America has appeared in countless Marvel comics and a majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise movies. Because of that popularity, there are several versions of the character on the toy market — more than almost any other Marvel superhero. Each of the “Captain America” films has its own toy series.

There are also Captain America toys from the “Avengers” movies and based on the comics. Many of them look alike, so check product descriptions to confirm which Captain America toy you’re looking at.

Age appropriateness

Captain America is a character appropriate for all ages, but not every Captain America toy is suggested for young children. Some action figures contain small detachable parts like the shield or other accessories that a smaller child can choke on. Role-playing toys may come with smaller parts that are easily lost. If you’re purchasing for a younger fan, be aware of these potential hazards.

Similar listings

Since there are so many Captain America toys available, there are some product listings that are very similar. This could happen because there are duplicate listings for the same toy or because there are two toys that are part of the same brand or product line. Fans should look closely at the product name and description to ensure they don’t purchase the same toy twice.

What to look for in a quality Captain America toy

Durability

Toys are meant to be played with, which means they are very likely to get damaged, whether being dropped, thrown, spilled on or knocked over. Children also want a Captain America toy they can play with for years to come. The way to achieve the latter without the former is to find a durable toy. Most Captain America toys are made of plastic that can withstand a lot of wear and tear. Be wary of toys that appear thin or have lots of tiny parts, as they are more likely to break easily.

The shield

Captain America’s signature accessory is the shield. A Captain America toy without the shield is missing the biggest piece of the character’s costume. The most common question asked about Captain America toys is whether the shield is detachable or usable. Captain America throws the shield to stop villains, so the best Captain America toy will have a shield that moves or that’s removable.

Color and design

Captain America’s red, white and blue costume is iconic, so any Captain America toy needs to stay true to this style. Look for a Captain America toy where the colors are correct and bright to catch your child’s eye. Make sure the paint job doesn’t appear sloppy or incomplete. If you’re looking at a figure, pay attention to the face to ensure it looks like the character and isn’t generic.

How much you can expect to spend on a Captain America toy

Fans will spend anywhere from $10-$30 on a Captain America toy.

Captain America toy FAQ

Is there a Captain America toy for girls?

A. Yes. There are Captain America toys that depict female versions of the character, like the Captain Carter version seen in Marvel’s “What If… ?” series and the Sharon Rogers version seen in the Marvel Future Fight mobile game. Girls and boys alike can enjoy any of the regular Captain America toys on the market.

Are there Captain America movie toys?

A. Yes. With the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, most of the current Captain America toys are based on the movie version of the character. Product descriptions will say if a Captain America toy is based on the movies and if so, they usually mention which film the toy design comes from.

What are the best Captain America toys to buy?

Top Captain America toy

Avengers Hasbro Marvel Mech Strike Captain America NERF Shield

What you need to know: This is a fun role-playing toy that lets kids of all ages become Captain America with excellent replay value.

What you’ll love: The toy set encourages active play by letting children wear Captain America’s shield. The shield expands with an easy pull handle. It also shoots soft foam darts for additional interactivity. The shield is made of durable plastic.

What you should consider: This set only comes with three darts. Since the darts are foam they can be easily damaged or destroyed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Captain America toy for the money

Hasbro Avengers Titan Hero Series Blast Gear Captain America Figure

What you need to know: The Captain America action figure comes with interactive accessories.

What you’ll love: This Captain America toy is twice the size of a regular action figure. It’s one of the rare Captain America figures that lets fans throw the shield by pushing a button on the included launcher. The launcher and backpack are both detachable.

What you should consider: Some people report losing the shield and it can’t be replaced. The figure’s knees and elbows don’t bend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! Deluxe Avengers Assemble Captain America

What you need to know: This Funko version of Captain America from the first “Avengers” film is a fun addition to any Captain America toy collection.

What you’ll love: Both the figure and the base feature bright colors. The toy is easy to display because the base is large and flat. Neat details include the intricate design of Captain America’s shield and flames on the street behind the character.

What you should consider: This figure is one part of a six-part set that fits together to create a whole scene. The figure doesn’t move.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

