Best ‘101 Dalmatians’ toy

Which ‘101 Dalmatians’ toys are best?

Disney made its lighthearted animated movie “101 Dalmatians” in 1961, then reimagined it in live action 35 years later. More recently, the prequel and origin story, “Cruella,” took a darker, edgier approach to the well-known narrative, focusing on Cruella De Vil as opposed to the lovable, brave pooches. If you are looking for the top “101 Dalmatians” toy, then consider the Disney 101 Dalmatians Figure Play Set.

What to know before you buy a “101 Dalmatians” toy

Age appropriateness

The toys available for “101 Dalmatians” encompass a wide age range that starts at about 3 years old. Some items are designed for more mature children and offer a more engaging experience by providing more challenging material, such as complex puzzles.

Engaging spinoff characters from ‘Cruella’

The “101 Dalmatians” movies offers characters such as Pongo, Perdita and Rolly, while “Cruella” offers a dark backstory on the origin story to Cruella De Vil.

Franchise history

The franchise of the “101 Dalmatians” spans about 60 years and continues to evolve. The most recent film creates a richer view of the dalmatians and well-known villain Cruella De Vil.

What to look for in a quality ‘101 Dalmatians’ toy

The Dalmatian toys offer a detailed approach to bringing the movies to life.

Multiple Dalmatians

Many toy sets offer multiple Dalmatians to provide a better sense of the films. The movies focus on the different Dalmatians as they work together to save the day and thwart Cruella De Vil.

Classic characters such as Pongo

The toy sets often pay close attention to detail by crafting the toy Dalmatians to resemble the pooches in the films, such as Pongo and Rolly. The dogs have different personalities and interests that are portrayed in the movies. The toy dogs have identifiable features that make them easier to spot and play with.

Movie franchise details

Disney pays attention to the details and creates quality toys that heighten the history of “101 Dalmatians.” Some toys include fun hints and nods to the movies by offering additional accessories and details, such as the colors of the collars that help to differentiate the dogs.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘101 Dalmatians’ toy

Prices for “101 Dalmatians” toys range between $8 and over $50 depending on the product. A plush Dalmatian ranges closer to the more affordable side of the scale, but collector items are more expensive.

‘101 Dalmatians’ FAQ

What are the ‘101 Dalmatians’?

A. The dog-loving franchise was inspired by the novel “The Hundred and One Dalmatians,” by Dodie Smith. The book came out in the late 1950s, then was reworked into the classic animated film that included the voices of actors including Ben Wright and Rod Taylor. The 1996 movie starred Glenn Close, Joely Richardson, Jeff Daniels an Hugh Laurie. The most recent film, “Cruella,” featured Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

What are Dalmatians?

A. Dalmatians are a medium- to large-sized breed of dog that likely originated in Croatia. The breed is easily recognized due to its black and white coloration within a spotted coat.

What do Dalmatians like to do?

A. Dalmatians have a large amount of energy and are extremely intelligent, so it’s important that they are properly engaged in healthy, stimulating activities. They were previously used for hunting and, in the era of horse-drawn fire engines, for clearing the paths for firefighters and their horses when on the way to an accident. Dalmatians were even known as carriage dogs because they worked well with horses.

What’s the best ‘101 Dalmatians’ toy to buy?

Top ‘101 Dalmatians’ toy

Ravensburger Disney “101 Dalmatians” 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

What you need to know: The completed puzzle displays the Dalmatians happily singing around the piano. It includes an anti-glare surface so that it’s easier to see.

What you’ll love: The 27- by-20 inch puzzle is made from thick cardboard that easily interlocks and ensures a stronger design. It’s recommended for people older than age 14.

What you should consider: Some people mentioned that they were missing pieces of the puzzle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘101 Dalmatians’ toy for the money

Disney Collectible “101 Dalmatians” Stuffed Animal Dog

What you need to know: This stuffed Dalmatian plush toy arrives in a polybag to retain its integrity.

What you’ll love: The toy, Patch, is part of the beanbag plush friends group. It’s about 6 inches tall, recommended for kids older than 3 years of age.

What you should consider: Some reviewers were surprised by its height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Disney 101 Dalmatians Figure Play Set

What you need to know: All of the main characters are here — Cruella, Pongo, Perdita, Lucky and Rolly.

What you’ll love: The characters are well portrayed, and at 2 to 4 inches tall they can be played with or used as decorations for a birthday cake or party.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt the figures were flimsy or were disappointed that there were only four when the photo shows more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

