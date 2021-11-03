Best toy car

Kids love toy cars that are built to look like rugged off-road vehicles, with big, knobby tires and roll bars with auxiliary lighting.

Which toy car is best?

Kids start loving to drive toy cars from the moment they can turn a steering wheel. Battery-powered toy cars they can drive themselves give kids a sense of freedom and control that makes them feel like grownups. Today parents can choose from dozens of styles and designs of toy cars, trucks and vehicles of many different types.

If you are looking for a battery-powered toy car with operating lights and realistic engine sounds, take a look at the Rock Wheels Battery Powered Bentley XP12.

What to know before you buy a toy car

Size

Ride-on toy cars need to be easy for your child to get on and off by themselves. If you are looking at sit-in toy cars, your child needs to fit inside the driver’s compartment with room to spare. A sit-in toy car needs to be big enough that your child’s knees do not touch the steering wheel.

Weight limit

Although they don’t come in actual sizes, toy cars are built with weight limits in mind. Most toy cars are made to fit children weighing 66 pounds or less.

Power

Battery power is the choice for virtually all toy cars. Battery power is clean, quiet and requires little maintenance. When drivable cars for kids are powered by gas combustion engines, they are usually called go-karts.

Batteries come in 6- and 12-volt versions. The latter have more power to move heavier loads. More powerful batteries perform for longer times between charges, too.

Sit-on or sit-in?

Toy cars that kids sit on are usually designed as All Terrain Vehicles, and are usually operated with handlebars. Sit-on toy cars have higher centers of gravity than sit-in cars. Sit-on cars have no doors, while most sit-in cars do.

What to look for in a quality toy car

Battery life

Look for toy cars that list how long the battery is designed to last during regular use. Avoid toy cars that have run times that are too short to provide real enjoyment. Choose a toy car that has a longer run time. Look for toy cars with a running time of at least one hour and preferably two.

Battery-charge time

When battery-powered toy cars run out of juice, your toy car is out of action until the battery is fully charged again. Look for toy cars with shorter battery-charging times.

Design

There are many choices of designs, makes and models of toy cars. Almost all toy cars are open-top designs. Sit-in cars with doors are safer for kids than sit-on cars with their higher centers of gravity. Toy cars with doors also provide some wrap-around protection.

Parental control

Look for toy cars with remote controls. Parents and guardians can let small children imagine they are “driving” when the adult is controlling the steering wheel, brakes and accelerator. Parents and guardians can also watch as the kids drive but take over if they are headed for a crash.

Speed

Battery-operated toy cars are meant to be toys, not racers. Battery-operated toy cars are designed to be driven by smaller children at lower speeds. Most toy cars have top speeds of only 2 mph or so. A few that can go faster have a lockout mechanism that allows parents to control the top speed.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy car

The price of toy cars depends mostly upon their size and the amount of power supplied by the battery. Toy cars powered by 12-volt batteries will cost more than those powered by 6-volt batteries. Most single-rider, battery-powered cars for kids cost in the $200-$300 range. Two-seaters cost $400-$500.

Toy car FAQ

What’s the difference between a toy car and a car toy?

A. A toy car is a powered, scaled-down version of a full size car that kids sit on or in to drive themselves. A car toy is a small car that a child can play with.

Are toy cars safe for little kids to drive?

A. The best toy cars are built with child safety in mind. All toy cars are built for low-speed operation only. All toy car bodies are made of plastic that won’t badly damage what they will inevitably bang into.

What’s the best toy car to buy?

Top toy car

Rock Wheels Battery Powered Bentley XP12

What you need to know: This nearly 4-foot-long Bentley is the ultimate toy car for kids weighing up to 66 pounds.

What you’ll love: Start the engine and hear realistic engine noises. The LED front and rear lights light up, along with the dashboard. Parents and guardians can let kids drive themselves or use the remote control to steer them in the right direction. This toy car comes in your choice of four colors.

What you should consider: Unless you are a skilled do-it-yourselfer, consider asking for paid assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy car for the money

Kidzone Electric Ride-on Bumper Car

What you need to know: This toy car can spin in 360 degree circles like a real bumper car at the fair.

What you’ll love: The safety belt keeps young kids and toddlers safe inside this plastic car with rubber bumpers all around for impact protection. This brightly colored toy car is built with a tough plastic shell. Parents can control this toy car with the remote controller. No assembly is required. All you need to do is connect the battery wire.

What you should consider: This toy car is for kids that weigh 66 pounds or less.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor With Trailer

What you need to know: Kids love tractors, and this one even comes with its own trailer so kids can haul things around the yard.

What you’ll love: The large treaded tires and four-wheel drive take this tractor with trailer combo over rough terrain with ease. This tractor has adjustable seats and arm rests to fit kids aged two to seven. Parents and guardians can control the speed with the second-gear lockout feature. This toy car even has a working FM radio in the dashboard.

What you should consider: This is a pricey toy car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

