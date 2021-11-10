Best hoverboard Black Friday deal

There’s a definite learning curve to riding a hoverboard, so anyone new to hoverboards should wear safety gear when taking theirs for a spin.

How to get the best Black Friday hoverboard deals

The technology might not yet exist to produce boards that genuinely hover in the air, but these self-balancing boards are great fun for kids and adults alike. Be on the lookout for the best Black Friday hoverboard deals so you could snag a bargain.

The cheapest hoverboards on the market often aren’t all that well-made, but Black Friday discounts give you the chance to get your hands on a higher-end hoverboard that’s worth buying without going over budget.

When to find Black Friday hoverboard deals

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26, but some companies extend their Black Friday deals to start at the beginning of Thanksgiving week and occasionally even from early November. That said, it’s generally during the Black Friday weekend that you’ll find the best deals on hoverboards and much more, starting on Black Friday and running through to the end of Cyber Monday.

Black Friday hoverboard offers and what to expect

Until the Black Friday sales start, nobody (except the manufacturers and retailers) knows for certain which hoverboards will be on sale and how much their price will drop. However, shoppers can look at information from previous years to predict which hoverboards will be available at discounted prices. Black Friday bargain-hunters should consider adding any hoverboards they’ve got their eye on to their online shopping basket. That way, it’s possible to keep an eye on the latest deals and check out before the top offerings sell out. Subscribe to the BestReviews email list to receive information on the best deals and top products, not only on Black Friday but through the rest of the year.

Hoverboards to watch for on Black Friday

Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter

Based on the self-balancing technology used in Segway personal transporters, this hoverboard is one of the most durable and reliable on the market, but it doesn’t come cheap. It has a maximum speed of around 10 mph and a range of around 13.5 miles. Thanks to the rugged air-filled tires, it rolls smoothly over all kinds of terrains.

Sold by Amazon

Razor Hovertrax Prizma Hoverboard

This speedy little hoverboard reaches a maximum speed of 9 mph and is suitable for ages 8 years and older. The LED wheel hubs and front-facing bars light up as users ride, which is particularly appealing to kids and has the added bonus of making riders more visible in low light.

Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 H1 Hoverboard Electric Scooter

Another great choice for kids, this hoverboard not only lights up but has a built-in Bluetooth speaker to play music through. The battery lasts up to 2.5 hours on a full charge, so there’s plenty of time to have fun. Users can easily change the “skill mode” as they improve.

Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 Ultra Electric Self-Balancing Hoverboard

With a maximum speed of 10 mph, this is a quick, responsive hoverboard that’s great for older riders. It’s available in a choice of three colors, and you can choose to buy it with an optional attachment to turn this hoverboard into a go-kart.

Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 Chrome 2.0 Hoverboard

While this hoverboard might not be the fastest model from Hover-1, with a 7.45 mph top speed, its large 10-inch wheels allow it to roll smoothly over all kinds of terrain. It also features LED light and a built-in speaker for users to blast their favorite songs via Bluetooth.

Sold by Amazon

HOVERSTAR HS2.0 Bluetooth Hoverboard

This affordably-priced hoverboard is quick, with a 10 mph max speed. Its range is approximately 10 miles. The optional automatic self-balance feature makes it easier to ride, which is great for youngsters and beginners. However, it isn’t the most durable option overall, and its maximum weight limit is just 165 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

XPRIT All Terrain Off-Road Hoverboard

Thanks to its large 8.5-inch air-filled tires, this hoverboard can tackle most terrains with ease. It only goes 6 mph at top speed, which is a disadvantage for some but could be an advantage for anyone who doesn’t want their hoverboard to be too speedy.

Sold by Amazon

Swagtron Swagboard Twist Self-Balancing Hoverboard

This hoverboard is geared towards kids 8 years old and up, with a maximum speed of 6 mph and light-up elements. However, it’s suitable for individuals up to 185 pounds. It comes in a range of colors and is reasonably priced.

Sold by Amazon

Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard

A more rugged offering from Swagtron, this hoverboard can tackle grass and other uneven terrains. It has built-in LED lights and a Bluetooth speaker to get users noticed. It has twice the motor power of other Swagtron hoverboards, with a maximum speed of 8 mph, though the speed can be limited via the app to keep users safe while learning.

Sold by Amazon

Jetson Flash Self Balancing Hoverboard

Quick and powerful yet compact, this nifty little hoverboard can reach top speeds of 10 mph and has a 12-mile range. It has all-terrain tires and light-up wheels to add some flair to your ride. It’s suited to ages 13 and older, as it’s a little too powerful for younger riders.

Sold by Amazon

Jetson Spin All-Terrain Hoverboard

More affordable than the Flash, but just as rugged, this model has a 7-mile range and a top speed of 7 mph. It only weighs 15 pounds, so it isn’t too bulky to carry around with you if it runs out of juice on the go.

Sold by Amazon

Ride Swift Self-Balancing Hoverboard

This hoverboard has a range of attractive features, including light-up fenders, a built-in Bluetooth speaker and a solid selection of colors from which to choose. Although this wouldn’t be a top choice of hoverboard, it’s a decent model that’s worth buying if you can get a significant Black Friday discount.

Sold by Amazon

