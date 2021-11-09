Best toy cows

Kids enjoy being challenged to listen to farm sounds and distinguish the animal noises. For a fun game, pull up an audio clip of farm animal noises, then ask the child if they can identify which animals make the specific sounds.

Which toy cow is best?

Cows are a quintessential play item in the farm toy genre. Oftentimes, they’re part of a farm play set or an array of farm animals. Before purchasing a toy cow, take into account the materials it’s made with and confirm that the toy cow is developmentally appropriate for a child.

The Learning Resources Snap-n-Learn Counting Cows Toy Set is a top choice for preschool-age children because it’s fun, durable and educational.

What to know before you buy a toy cow

Material

Unfortunately, some toys on the market are produced with materials that are known to be toxic and negatively affect children’s health. To avoid purchasing a toy that’s potentially bad for a child’s health, look for toys fabricated from non-toxic materials. When shopping for a toy cow, make sure the product is lead-, BPA- and phthalate-free.

Imaginative play

Pretend play is important for a child’s social emotional development, fine and gross motor development and cognitive development. Toy cows are a great item to offer children for pretend playtime because they’re considered an open-ended toy. An open-ended toy is any item or play material that can be used in a variety of ways. Cows allow children to use their imaginations while they construct various scenarios, engaging in pretend play.

Play-based learning is known to enhance learning outcomes in early child education. While many toy cows are considered open-ended toys, some are specially designed to be a close-ended toy. An example of a close-ended toy is a cow puzzle or game. This type of toy has a predesigned set of rules that children are encouraged to follow while playing.

What to look for in a quality toy cow

Plush toy cows

Plush toy cows are filled with soft materials and can be purchased as stuffed animals, pillows or puppets. The best plush toy cows are machine-washable for ease of cleaning.

Educational toy cows

Cows are featured in a variety of toys that are designed to stimulate learning. The most popular educational toys that feature cows include puzzles, matching games and letter or number recognition puzzles. The majority of educational toys with cows aren’t produced so children learn specifically about the cow as an animal; rather, they rely on the cow design to make the tasks fun and engaging.

Mooing cow toy

There are a variety of cow models or realistic cow figures. One top feature for a cow figurine is interactive components — for instance, mooing cow toys are a favorite among children. In addition to mooing, some interactive toy cows also walk, play songs or have flashing lights.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy cow

Toy cows are sold for as little as $5 or as much as $35, depending on their size and materials. A small plastic cow figure or tiny stuffed cow toy is the most cost-effective option.

Toy cow FAQ

What should I look for in a collectible toy cow figurine?

A. Cows are a popular choice for collectible figurines, but you may be taken by surprise when it comes to the price of one. Often, collectible figurines are hand-painted with special attention paid to detail, making them more expensive. Look for a collectible cow figurine that fits home decor styles or one that has a personal meaning.

How can toy cows be used to throw a farm animal-themed party?

A. While a farm theme might not be at the top of most children’s birthday party theme lists, it’s a memorable and crowd-pleasing option. Toys cows are a fun feature of a farm animal-themed party and can be incorporated in a variety of ways.

Cows and farm animal figurines can be used as birthday cake toppers.

Party favor bags can be filled with plush cow toys or other favorite farm animals.

Consider farm games featuring cows and other farm animals — for example, the classic “pin the tail on the donkey.”

Cow and other farm-style puppets can be used in conjunction with music. For instance, children enjoy engaging with farm puppets while singing the “Old McDonald” song.

Cow toys make great decorations when thoughtfully placed throughout the party area.

What are the best toy cows to buy?

Top toy cow

Learning Resources Snap-n-Learn Counting Cows Toy Set

What you need to know: This is a two-piece set of cow figurines for children ages 2 and up that reinforce number identification, counting and sorting skills.

What you’ll love: The cows easily snap together and pull apart, which encourages fine motor skills while children match the color-coded numbers.

What you should consider: This toy is best suited for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top toy cow for the money

Pillow Pets Originals Cozy Cow Stuffed Animal Plush Toy

What you need to know: A pillow pet featuring a cow design that’s constructed from soft materials that fold into the cow shape for play and unfold to be used as a pillow.

What you’ll love: Pillow pets are machine-washable and made with high-quality BPA-free and phthalate-free materials.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than a regular-size pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Terra by Battat Realistic Cow Toys Farm Animal Set

What you need to know: Six realistic-looking farm animal figurines featuring cows and bulls recommended for children 3 years and older.

What you’ll love: These cow figurines encourage imaginative play and are beautifully crafted with realistic details.

What you should consider: The sizing and scale of farm animals varies by animal type.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

