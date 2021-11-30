Which paintballs should I get?

Which paintballs are best?

Picking the right paintballs for your paintball gun can be tricky — not only does your gun size matter, but your skill level matters. Nearly every paintballer gets into the sport because they’re seeking fun new activities to take part in with friends. This might mean that you need a regular stock of paintballs for casual games.

Some people go pro or take it a touch more seriously. They may even want to train and drill their skills. This means that you need to know the types of paintballs on the market and, most importantly, where to get them.

What are paintballs?

Paintballs are balls of paint that can be shot from a paintball gun and splatter when they hit the target. Not only is paintballing a fun hobby, it’s also a sport. Paintballs are non-toxic and more often than not are made up of water that’s dyed and pressurized so they don’t break until they hit a target with force. The velocity at which they travel means that you need a helmet, goggles, vest, and groin protector as well as overalls and a paintball gun to play safely.

What type of paintballs should you choose?

The main types of paintballs you can get are reusable, recreational, or competition-level paintballs. However, it can be tough to know exactly which ones to get. The type of paintballs you use can affect shooting accuracy, and their functionality is dependent on your paintball gun.

Typically, the type of paintballs you choose is completely dependent on what you’re looking to use them for. The caliber of paintball gun you use also means that you need to pay special attention to the size of paintball you use. The key things you should look for in a paintball are the correct size for the caliber of gun you have, thin shells (so they break on impact), and bright colors so they contrast against the landscape so you can improve your aim.

Paintball tanks are another important component in accurate shooting during a game of paintball.

Reusable paintballs

Reusable paintballs, or reballs, are rubber substitutes that are the same size as regular paintballs but don’t have a paint filling. This naturally means that this type of ball isn’t as accurate but is very cost-effective for people who paintball frequently. In practice, people often use rubber paintballs to train. Reusable paintballs are great for people looking to compete and who want to practice strategies in their free time before they compete or go onto more serious paintballing.

Reusable balls are usually made for .50 and .68 caliber guns. If you seriously want to level up your skills, try watching special forces training videos online, pick up some reusable paintballs, and hit your local training area to drill your skills. You’ll soon be dominating during your games with friends or in local or national competitions.

Recreational paintballs

This type of paintball is used for paintballing with friends or for practicing. Recreational paintballs are without a doubt the most popular type of paintball on the market. However, they’re slightly less accurate than competition-level paintballs, though they should hit the target nine times out of 10.

What’s more, if you opt to compete, this type of paintball can be great for live in-play training. Recreational balls have a thick shell and are used in .50 and .68 caliber guns. Recreational level paintballs usually don’t go through as rigorous a quality control process as competition-level balls, so they sometimes don’t carry the same level of quality in flight.

Competition-level paintballs

This type of paintball is of the highest quality available on the market. This means that they’re used in competitions like woodsball and speedball. To get the most out of competition-level balls, you need to be using a competition-level gun. This means that the shooting accuracy, speed, and reliability skyrockets when compared to training or recreational balls. The hard outer shell of the ball breaks more quickly on impact, meaning that you can trust you’ve pulled off a great shot.

What are the best paintballs to buy?

Wearable4U .50 Caliber Rubber Balls

This .50 reusable rubber training ball set is excellent for practicing your shooting and ensuring your aim is straight. The durability of this set is perfect for players who like to drill their skills often.

Sold by Amazon

Umarex T4E Premium Rubber Ball Ammo

These .68 caliber rubber training balls are designed to be used in practice. This means they can be used to improve your technique, aim, and overall performance as a paintballer.

Sold by Amazon

ZAP Xtreme Sports Attak Paintballs

This .68 caliber pack of yellow paintballs is excellent for recreational use and is extremely cost-effective. They’re all-weather options and can be used in scenarios and general play.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

X-Ball Triumph Paintballs, 2,000-Count

This eco-filled two-tone shell paintball set is specifically designed for recreational use. What’s more, the 2,000-ball count means that you won’t run out quickly, and critically, you won’t have accuracy issues, either.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Spyder Premium Grade Paintballs, 2,000-Count

These professional-grade paintballs work in all weather and have a laser-like accuracy. They’re available in .68 caliber and are very affordable. The pink paint means they have a high level of contrast against the environmental backdrop, so you can improve accuracy with each shot.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

X-Ball Inferno Paintballs, 1,000-Count

This set of tournament performance paintballs comes equipped with a professional performance formula, meaning they have excellent accuracy. The 1,000-pack and orange fill means they’re a perfect option for any would-be pro paintballer.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Spyder Paintball Kingman Spyder Fenix Electronic Paintball Gun

This professional all-in-one pro paintball kit is great for people who take their paintballing seriously. It provides everything you need for target practice, in-play training, and professional tournaments as it contains rubber, recreational and competition-level balls.

Sold by Amazon

