Best hula hoop for kids

Introduce the next generation to classic games, fancy tricks and hours of fun when you get a hula hoop for your child.

Which hula hoop for kids is best?

Hula hooping is well-loved by both children and adults for exercise and entertainment purposes. By simply twirling the circular toy around your waist, you can stay active while learning enjoyable tricks. If you’re looking for a creative gift for your child that will get them moving, improve their balance and even help refine their posture, a hula hoop is a great idea.

Consider the Liberty Imports Six-Pack Toy Hoop Bundle if you want a value pack that will last through the longest hula hooping sessions.

What to know before you buy a hula hoop for kids

Hooping skill

Successful hula hooping can take time to master. Thankfully, it’s a user-friendly toy that only requires practice to improve. As your child starts practicing, encourage them to be patient with themselves as they adjust to the swing of the hoop. It may take a bit of trial and error for them to keep the hoop from falling. Once they’ve mastered the basics of hooping, encourage them to increase their skills with tricks and hoop flips.

Safety

While kids’ hula hoops are typically lightweight, that doesn’t mean you should throw caution to the wind once handing them their new toy. Hula hooping is a great way to increase activity and focus but there are some safety rules you may want to consider implementing. First, make sure your child only uses it in areas with adequate space. You don’t want them smacking precious decorations off tables or colliding with furniture and walls. It’s also helpful that they wear supportive footwear to keep from slipping. If they ever get dizzy, let your child know they should sit down and rest.

Assembly

The best toys for kids encourage creativity and movement. However, sometimes that means they come in pieces and require careful assembly. A lot of children’s hula hoops are made in pieces to make transportation easier. Manufacturers design them to snap into place but it can take a few minutes to get it ready. Once you become accustomed to it, you will be able to set up and tear down your kid’s hula hoop effortlessly.

What to look for in a quality hula hoop for kids

Size

Choosing the right size hula hoop for your child can make the activity easier to learn and more fun to play. Hula hoops come in a variety of sizes to suit different heights and body sizes. If the hoop is too small for your child, they will have a lot of difficulties keeping up with the speed necessary to keep the hoop up. Alternatively, if the hoop is too large, they may not have enough power to keep it going around their waist.

Lightweight

While there are plenty of weighted options for adults, children benefit best from a lightweight hoop. You don’t want the hoop to be too heavy for them to easily maneuver. Hollow plastic hoops tend to be best for kids since they’re easy to get up and going, all without pulling too much on your child’s waist. You can also add weight inside if necessary.

LED lights

Not all children’s hula hoops are equipped with fancy LED lights, but this is a great way to boost the fun. Hula hoops with LED lights usually have a power switch so your child can choose if they want them on or off. Having them on is a great way for adding fun to playtime after dark.

How much you can expect to spend on a hula hoop for kids

Hula hoops for kids are surprisingly affordable. You can get a single hoop for as little as $5 and a pack of multiple hoops for under $30.

Hula hoop for kids FAQ

Is there a standard size for kids’ hula hoops?

A. There’s no real standard for sizing when it comes to hula hoops. It all depends on the height of the user. Typically, a hula hoop with a 28-inch to 35-inch diameter is suitable for most children, though it could be larger or smaller depending on the size of your child and their skill.

Can kids use adult hula hoops?

A. Yes. Many children skilled at hula hooping have a great time twirling an adult hoop. Generally, an adult hoop doesn’t make a great beginner hoop for a child, but it can be a great upgrade for a child increasing their skills or who is interested in something with more difficulty.

What’s the best hula hoop for kids to buy?

Top hula hoop for kids

Liberty Imports Six-Pack Toy Hoop Bundle

What you need to know: If your kid loves hula hooping but has a tendency to burn through toys, this pack of six hoops is great for any hooper ages 3 years old and up.

What you’ll love: Your kid will love the festive colors in these hoops. The 32-inch diameter makes them a perfect fit for a variety of heights. The ABS plastic is durable yet lightweight to endure endless hooping sessions and tricks. Guarantee hours of fun both indoors and outdoors with these hoops.

What you should consider: Some users found assembling these hoops difficult and claimed they were a little too lightweight to be effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hula hoop for kids for the money

NEO WEEK Exercise Hoop for Kids

What you need to know: Whether you’re hoping to increase your kid’s activity level or give them a challenging new hobby, this nontoxic hoop fits the bill.

What you’ll love: This hoop has six hollow tubes to allow you to increase or decrease weight. It’s great for escalating focus and movement and its adjustable sizing will suit a variety of users. Take it apart for easy storage, knowing that setting it back up is pleasantly uncomplicated.

What you should consider: Some users said it came apart too easily and could spill any weights added to the interior.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

liberry Kids Exercise Hoop

What you need to know: A detachable design allows you to adjust this hula hoop to suit different users, so it’s great for all ages.

What you’ll love: With 18 detachable sections, this hoop is customizable. Heavily durable materials will stand up to hours of play. Storage is simple and playtime is convenient since you can adjust this hoop to grow along with your child.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the quality of this hoop, saying it felt too lightweight and bent easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

