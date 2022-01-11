Miles Morales’ creation was inspired by President Barack Obama and Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino. Comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis saw the progress America had made in multiculturalism and wanted to depict that through the story of Spider-Man.

Which Miles Morales Funko Pop is best?

Most audiences have only been exposed to Peter Parker as Spider-Man, but in recent years, a lot has changed. The movies, such as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and the video games, such as the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 and PS5 game, have shown another Spider-Man from another angle. Now, Miles Morales has become a fan favorite, and you can own him as a Funko Pop figure.

If you’re looking for the best Miles Morales Funko Pop figure, check out Funko Pop Games: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Classic Suit, No. 765). This figure depicts Miles Morales in his original suit, charging up his hand for a Venom Strike.

What to know before you buy a Miles Morales Funko Pop

The origins of Miles Morales

Miles Gonzales Morales is a teenager from an alternate universe who dons the Spider-Man identity. As written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Sara Pichelli, Miles made his debut in August 2011, in “Ultimate Fallout” #4. He is 13 years old, half Black and half Puerto Rican, and becomes a superhero after the death of Peter Parker.

Miles Morales or Peter Parker?

The Spider-Man costume has been worn by several individuals through the years, so it’s easy to lose track. Most people are familiar with Peter Parker, as seen in the many films. Miles Morales is the newest Spider-Man. There have also been storylines featuring Gwen Stacy as Spider-Woman; Spider-Man from 2099; and Spider-Ham, a spider bitten by a radioactive pig.

Funko design

Funko Pops are mini figurines made of vinyl that resemble bobbleheads, although not all of the figurines’ heads move. The genius of Funko is its countless partnerships, from Disney to World Wrestling Entertainment. Although they are simple in design, the attention to detail and the urge to collect make Funko Pop figures irresistible.

What to look for in a quality Miles Morales Funko Pop

Alternate costume designs

While many Funko Pop figures only feature a single design per character, Miles Morales is one of the lucky few to receive a couple of variants due to his popularity and assortment of costumes. Check out the many figures available and you’ll see different outfits, poses and powers.

Powers and accessories

Speaking of powers, some Miles figurines show different abilities. One might have him using the Venom Strike, another showing off his web-slinging abilities. He may have his mask on or off.

Official branding

Don’t be fooled by counterfeit or deceptively similar products. If you’re buying this to give to someone who’s asking for a Miles Morales Funko Pop, make sure you get the right figurine. That means making sure it has the “Funko,” “POP!” and “Marvel” logos on the box, as well as the signature Funko Pop bobblehead design.

How much you can expect to spend on Miles Morales Funko Pop

Funko Pop figurines, including Miles Morales, start around $10 retail. They can go up to $20 or even $30 depending on the rarity of the design.

Miles Morales Funko Pop FAQ

Does the figure come masked or unmasked?

A. Miles Morales (No. 765) can come masked or unmasked. When purchased from a retailer, you have a 1 in 6 chance of receiving the unmasked Miles Morales figurine.

What is Venom Strike?

A. Venom Strike, or Venom Blast, is a bio-electric shock Miles can release from his hands. You can see Miles Morales (no.765) use the attack.

What’s the best Miles Morales Funko Pop to buy?

Top Miles Morales Funko Pop

Funko Pop Games: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Classic Suit, No. 765)

What you need to know: This is an affordable, classic design of Miles Morales in his original blue suit with red spider-webbing.

What you’ll love: He has a Venom Strike attack ready to go from his yellow-gloved right hand.

What you should consider: You can get him masked or unmasked, the latter being much rarer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Miles Morales Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Games: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Red Suit)

What you need to know: This is a Miles Morales figure in the middle of web-slinging action, in a red suit with black spider-webbing.

What you’ll love: This static figure captures a lot of dynamic motion.

What you should consider: It’s slightly more expensive than the standard retail price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Games: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Purple Reign Suit)

What you need to know: Looking for a more exotic color for Miles’ costume? This is the one to get, with Miles in a purple and lime-green suit, with black accents.

What you’ll love: If you’ve played the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, this is a great figure to remember your time playing. It’s inspired by Aaron Davis’ Prowler suit.

What you should consider: If you can only get one figure, you may want one with a more classic design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

