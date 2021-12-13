Ito said that most of his works are based on the feeling of confusion he had when his classmate passed away. He kept expecting him to turn up the next day, but instead faced the reality that he was simply gone from the world.

Which Junji Ito Funko Pop is best?

Junji Ito may not be a household name, but within the horror manga community, he has become a cult icon. Ito has written and drawn several horror manga series from “Gyo” to “Fragments of Horror,” Ito has established a unique style, which often blends the fear of the unknown with revolting creature design. Now, he lends his artistry to the iconic Funko POP! design.

The best Junji Ito Funko Pop that you can buy right now is Funko Pop Animation: Tomie. She is based on a manga of the same name, and her power to regenerate herself into multiple clones can be seen here.

What to know before you buy a Junji Ito Funko Pop

The works of Junji Ito

Junji Ito has been writing and drawing horror manga since the early 1980s, while he was still working as a dental technician. His most famous works include “Tomie,” about a mysterious woman who can heal and clone herself through cannibalism, “Uzumaki,” about a town plagued by cursed spirals, and “Gyo,” about a couple fighting a horde of undead fish with metal legs. Although horror is his chosen genre, many of his works contain themes including body horror, the feeling of helplessness, and political and sociological critiques of Japan.

Mature horror content

We’ve mentioned it already, but it’s worth emphasizing that these works tend to feature mature graphic content. The characters will exhibit strange or unsettling facial expressions, deformities on their bodies supernatural curses, and suggestions of violence and physical harm. These figures will be great for Junji Ito and horror fans, but not so much for young children.

Funko Pop design

By now you are likely familiar with the classic Funko Pop design: a bobblehead shaped figurine with circular black eyes and a miniature body. This silhouette has been adapted and remixed by numerous brands, from Marvel to Harry Potter. In these Junji Ito Funko Pop figures, you will notice a more surreal take on the design. The characters will feature major deformities, terrifying faces, and otherwise a more visceral interpretation of the Funko Pop style.

What to look for in a quality Junji Ito Funko Pop

Surreal horror design

Junji Ito is a master at horror, and his Funko Pop figurines are no exception. When you purchase his Pop line, be sure to appreciate the unique designs. Whether it’s a woman with a cloned head or a man eating a spider with chopsticks and a smile, you’re bound to get an unsettling feeling looking at these figures. They are just unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Official Funko branding and box

Don’t fall victim to the many copycats and counterfeit manufacturers. Funko maintains high-quality control on their items so that they all relatively look similar, despite several variations. Always look out for the official box with Funko and Pop logos to ensure you are receiving the real thing. But you will also want to be careful with the standard Funko box, as it is relatively fragile and may damage in shipping.

Paint job

Funko Pop figures are all about the details, and since most of them feature the same silhouette, it all boils down to the paint job. This refers to how each element is individually painted, such as a character’s hair or the props they are holding. You may come across a figure where the paint lines are clearly visible, which can throw off an otherwise beautiful piece. Whenever possible, inspect the figurine for these quality issues before purchasing.

How much you can expect to spend on Junji Ito Funko Pop

The cheapest Junji Ito figures will sell for around $10, which is the usual retail price for a Funko Pop figure. An individual figurine can go up to $50 for the exclusive promos, while a set of four can set you back $80.

Junji Ito Funko Pop FAQ

Are these figures suitable for a young child?

A. If your child is used to horror movies and imagery, then these figures may be fine to give as a gift. However, if they are like most children, they may be scared by the surreal and unsettling faces and character designs. Use your best judgment when deciding whether to give this to a child.

How many Junji Ito Funko Pop figures are there?

A. There are six Junji Ito Funko Pop figures in total. While four of them are available for regular retail purchase, two of them are store exclusives (although you may see some resold on Amazon).

What’s the best Junji Ito Funko Pop to buy?

Top Junji Ito Funko Pop

Funko Pop Animation: Tomie

What you need to know: This figurine is based on the antagonist from the manga of the same name.

What you’ll love: This is definitely unlike any Funko Pop figure by the silhouette alone, with Tomie’s head growing a mass: a clone of herself.

What you should consider: Customers have reported that there is a quality issue with the glue between her head and her hair being visible, as well as balance issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Junji Ito Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop! Animation: Junji Ito – Yuuko

What you need to know: Want to get a quintessential Junji Ito piece without dropping a fortune? Check out this figure of Yuuko from his story, “Slug Girl”.

What you’ll love: A simple yet horrifying design, Yuuko can be seen regurgitating a slug from her mouth.

What you should consider: Some people have reported the paint on her hair and leg were poorly finished.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Animation Crunchyroll Junji Ito Souichi 2020 Fall Convention Exclusive

What you need to know: A 2020 Crunchyroll Fall Convention exclusive, this features Souichi, a main character in many of Ito’s work.

What you’ll love: Souichi features a menacing expression, while holding nails in his mouth and a voodoo doll in hand.

What you should consider: This is limited edition and will likely soar in price over the years.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

