Best fidget toy for anxiety

Fidget toys for anxiety come in all shapes and sizes, from fidget spinners and stress balls to fidget cubes and bands.

Which fidget toy for anxiety is best?

Although fidget toys started as a fad a few years ago, they’re believed to help reduce anxiety or stress levels in people of all ages. In some cases, they may also help children who have difficulty focusing and stay productive. Although most fidget toys are marketed towards children and teenagers, many adults can enjoy them as well.

There are multiple types of fidget toys, including spinners, cubes, stress balls and bands. Each style is a little bit different, but each serves a similar purpose. If you’re looking for a fidget toy to help you or someone you know deals with anxiety, here are some options.

Types of fidget toys

Though not comprehensive, here are some of the main types of fidget toys for anxiety.

Spinners: One of the most common types of fidget toys for anxiety, fidget spinners usually have two or three weighted arms that spin around an inner ring, with some lighting up for added visual appeal.

Cubes: Fidget cubes comprise several components, including a switch, rolling ball, gears and a joystick. These components make this fidget toy diverse.

Stress balls: A classic that precedes fidget spinners, stress balls are malleable toys that change into different shapes. Stress balls are slightly squeezable and offer relief from stress and anxiety. Some also help alleviate tension in the wrists.

Hoberman spheres: Patented by Chuck Hoberman, Hoberman spheres comprise six circles of an icosidodecahedron. The fidget toy version of these spheres is smaller than the original model. They’re also expandable and can decrease in size.

Bands: Fidget bands are similar to traditional rubber bands, but they’re usually more durable and versatile. These fidget toys attach to things like the legs of chairs for the person to kick against lightly. They’re also fun for those who need something to do with their hands while multitasking.

Fidget snakes: Like a puzzle, fidget snakes have several sections that can turn about, allowing for various configurations. They bend in several angles, which allows for easy manipulation.

Marbles: Made from mesh, marbles are a type of fidget toy that is simple, lightweight and quiet. The repetitive motion of pushing the marble back and forth is calming to some people.

Purpose

The purpose of a fidget toy is to occupy a person’s mind while reducing excess energy and aid against anxiety. Although there is little evidence about the effect of fidget toys on anxiety, these devices do provide a distraction to people who need them. Some fidget toys target other senses for a more immersive experience and escape from difficult or stressful situations.

Material

The primary material in most fidget toys is plastic. Many of these toys also have stainless steel or titanium components. An exception to this is fidget bands, usually made from rubber and marbles, consisting of agate, glass, onyx or baked clay.

Fidget toys for adults with anxiety

Appash Fidget Cube Stress Anxiety Pressure Relieving Toy

This fidget toy comes in a variety of colors, from pink and white to black and green. The cube comes with six unique sides, each of which serves its own purpose and has a variety of activities, including clicking, flipping and gliding. Designed for stress or anxiety, this fidget cube has soft, textured rubber and high-quality ABS plastic. Although some of the gears may get a little stuck, the overall build quality of the cube is top-notch.

DoDoMagxanadu Fidget Dodecagon

Like a traditional fidget cube, this unique fidget toy is meant to alleviate stress and anxiety and help children and adults with depression. Each of its 12 sides offers a variety of gears, switches and stress balls, making it ideal for those who need a break from stressful situations. It has premium ABS plastic, so it’s durable and lightweight. It’s also larger than other fidget toys.

Little Golden Elephant Fidget Snake Puzzle

Designed to stimulate the senses, this large snake puzzle set is durable and easily bendable, allowing for a wide range of movements. People of all ages can enjoy forming and reforming this fidget toy. It comes in a set of two.

FC MXBB 5Pack Marble Fidget Toy

Suitable for adults and children with anxiety, autism and depression, this marble and mesh fidget toy is a great stress reliever. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket and provides a much-needed distraction for those who need it from day-to-day stressors. It’s also machine washable and durable, making it ideal for long-term use.

Fidget toy sets

4E’s Novelty Expandable Breathable Ball Sphere

This fidget toy pack comes with four Hoberman spheres that are perfect for kids. They can expand from 5.6 to 12 inches. Plus, they come in several colors, which serve as a distraction and stress reliever on their own. These spheres are helpful for those who need aid during light breathing exercises and mindful or relaxation techniques.

IMPRESA Stress Relief Balls

This fidget toy set comes with three tear-resistant, nontoxic, squishy stress balls suitable for people of all ages. Made with premium thermoplastic rubber, these stress balls can withstand anything. Each ball is 2.2h inches in diameter and fits in the pocket.

SCIONE Metal Fidget Spinner Toys

This unique take on the classic fidget spinner is sure to relieve stress and anxiety in adults and kids alike. This fidget toy set is sure to last with seven metal toys to choose from, each of which has a high-speed bearing. The fidget spinners have an average spin duration of 3 to 5 minutes and fit in the palm of your hand.

Bluetrack Motivational Stress Balls

These five multicolored stress balls are perfect for those looking to get some inspiration as well as some relaxation time. Each ball is made of squeezable rubber and foam and has a different inspirational saying to help motivate people throughout the day. They also make very little to no noise, making them an excellent option for those in school or office.

Best fidget toys for kids

Solace Fidget Chair Kick Bands

This pack of 12 fidget toy bands is ideal for kids who can’t sit still and older individuals who need something to do with their hands while staying in one place for long periods. The rubber-like material holds up well.

Yeetec 6 Pack 24 Links Wacky Tracks

Each of the six snakes in this fidget toy set comes with 24 links that pivot and lock into various positions to build various shapes easily. They help children concentrate without providing too much of a distraction.

Monkey Fidgetz Mesh-and-Marble Fidget Toy

With eight individual mesh toys, each sporting a marble, this fidget toy pack is great for those who want something to help them relax without causing a distraction. The toys are made from high-quality plastic mesh that’s BPA-free and can lightly twist around the marble. It’s a great option for casual use and minor anxiety especially.

Gigilli 6-Pack Fidget Spinners

This pack of light-up fidget spinners comes in a variety of colors. Made with a premium steel bearing, these fidget spinners make very little noise and have an average rotation time of around 60 seconds. They’re a great way to take your mind off of a stressful situation or alleviate some anxiety.

