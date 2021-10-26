Best Nintendo Switch horror games

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the bestselling Switch game isn’t a horror title. With almost 40 million units sold, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" takes the top spot. The cute "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is in second, having sold just over 30 million copies.

Which Nintendo Switch horror game is best?

Gaming consoles like Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation might be dominating the at-home experience, but Nintendo’s Switch has thoroughly cornered the handheld market. Since its release, the tiny console has sold almost 90 million units. There is no doubt that it is hugely popular, and there are thousands of games available as well. Thrown into the genre mix are plenty of horror times that will keep you entertained this Halloween. So, if you are looking for some spine-chilling action, start your horror journey with Outlast: Bundle of Terror.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch horror game

Age restrictions and mature content

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that almost all horror titles available for the Nintendo Switch have age restrictions. If you are a parent, it will be up to you to make sure that young kids don’t play mature-rated games. An icon on the box in the lower-left corner will indicate the age rating, which can be “M” for Mature or “T” for Teen.

Size of the game and enough space

The most common size for a Switch game will be around 8GB. There should be enough space on the Switch to store a few games, but some titles can require you to use a microSD card too. Depending on the game and the development studio, horror games tend to be slightly larger than others. Make sure that you have enough available storage if you download games from the eStore.

Have a good pair of headphones or earbuds

For an immersive experience, having a good pair of headphones or earbuds is a must. The Switch has built-in speakers, but you won’t be able to hear all the sounds and noises from the game — especially if it’s noisy around you.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch horror game

Good graphics

A horror game will heavily rely on making things appear as real as possible. That is why great graphics are a must. It will be hard to immerse yourself into a title if the graphics are glitchy, unbelievable or pixelated. While it is still just a game, you would want to live yourself into the game, and excellent graphics is the only way to do that successfully.

Easy controls

Getting away from creatures will often be required in horror games. That is why you need to look for a Switch horror title that has an excellent control scheme. If the controls are clunky, it will diminish the experience. That can leave you frustrated with the game, even if the plot and graphics are amazing.

Great plot

Along with excellent graphics, the plot is also hugely important to move the story along. The graphics can only pull a title along for so far, and a weak plot can bring a quick halt to any excitement. Even if the game is packed with scares and creepy monsters, going through an inferior storyline can make the game feel more of a chore than an enjoyment.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch horror game

The average price of a Nintendo Switch game is between $20-$40 for a standard edition. Bundles and collector’s editions can retail for much more, often topping $300.

Nintendo Switch horror game FAQ

Where can I get more horror games for the Switch?

A. Physical copies can be bought on Amazon and video game stores. Nintendo has also set up an online store where digital copies can be purchased and downloaded.

Do you need additional components to play a horror game on Switch?

A. No you don’t. All Switch games can be played with the supplied JoyCons. There shouldn’t be a requirement for an extra input device to enjoy a horror game.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch horror game to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch horror game

Outlast: Bundle of Terror

What you need to know: What could go wrong in an abandoned mental hospital? Find out in this thrilling game.

What you’ll love: Outlast is one of the scariest games available on the Switch, and this bundle includes the original game and all the available downloadable content. The game centers around journalist Miles Upshur as he decides to investigate an abandoned mental hospital.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than the average Switch game, which could put off some players. But for what you get, it is still good value for money.

Top Nintendo Switch horror game

Top Nintendo Switch horror game for the money

Resident Evil Revelations Collection

What you need to know: This franchise favorite is known for creepy sounds and scary creatures.

What you’ll love: The Resident Evil franchise has served up scares since the late ‘90s and is still going strong. With this collection, you get the original Nintendo 3DS titles Revelations and the sequel Revelations 2. The latter is a great game for playing co-op with a friend.

What you should consider: The first game is a physical copy, but the Revelations 2 sequel is a download code. You’ll need an internet connection when you want to install the game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Layers of Fear Legacy

What you need to know: When art meets horror, you know dark forces are at work.

What you’ll love: Striking visuals can make a horror title more intense, and Layers of Fear builds on to that. Classified as a walking simulator, you must explore the house of a mad painter to learn the dark story of his past.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than the original game, but it does include some cool things.

Worth checking out

