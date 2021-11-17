Thanos was originally set to appear in the second "Avengers" film, but director Joss Whedon rejected that idea in favor of using Ultron as the villain.

Which Thanos LEGOs are best?

“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” cemented Thanos’ status as the most popular and impactful villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character’s menacing design, his philosophy on morality and his battles with Marvel’s biggest heroes have made him a favorite among fans. With the LEGO brand, Thanos is given life in a completely new universe.

In our opinion, the best Thanos LEGO figure is the LEGO Marvel Avengers Compound Battle 76131 Building Set. This set has almost 700 pieces and features the Avengers compound, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula, Hulk and, of course, Thanos, making it ideal for building and playing.

What to know before you buy a Thanos LEGO

Building LEGO

LEGO sets are part puzzle, part mini-architectural challenge. Once you open a LEGO set, you will typically find plastic bags full of LEGO bricks, connectors and other widgets. You then need to read the manual to put the pieces together. Part of the fun of LEGO is the challenge that comes along with having to build the set, and then combining the finished result with other sets. Keep in mind that if you plan on buying a set for a younger child, they will likely need adult supervision to complete the build.

About the mad titan

Thanos, created by comic book writer/artist Jim Starlin, first appeared in “The Invincible Iron Man” #55 in February 1973. He is an Eternal-Deviant from the moon Titan. He has fought the biggest heroes in the Marvel universe, such as X-Men, Fantastic Four, the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers. Perhaps the most popular Thanos storyline, as popularized by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is his quest to find each of the Infinity Stones to complete the Infinity Gauntlet, snap his fingers, and wipe out half of the universe without prejudice.

What to look for in a quality Thanos LEGO

Epic set pieces

Thanos is one of the most epic characters in comic book history, and a LEGO set based on him should be equally epic. Thankfully, LEGO does not disappoint. You will find sets that pair Thanos with iconic heroes, against a backdrop of buildings and vehicles you may recognize from the movies. These sets are a must-have for any Marvel fan. Collecting different figures can make play even more immersive.

Official branding

Thanos is a Marvel property, while LEGO bricks are made by the LEGO Group. While there are countless sets out there, only a handful are officially branded or licensed. Some may resemble Thanos, or some bricks may look like LEGO, but imitations may lack the quality control of products that bear the official LEGO or Marvel logos.

Signature Thanos features

Thanos is far bigger and bulkier than the average villain, has an imposing stature, a lavish costume, lavender purple skin and his signature Infinity Gauntlet. LEGO has done a wonderful job of recreating the Mad Titan in LEGO format.

The Avengers/Guardians of the Galaxy

While playing or displaying Thanos by himself is completely acceptable, contrasting a Thanos figure with the Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy can make it even more astounding. Most sets will package Thanos with a superhero group. Children will love this as they can feel more immersed having the superheroes fight Thanos.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thanos LEGO

Simple Thanos LEGO sets start at around $16. They can go up to $100 for more intricate builds, such as the Infinity Gauntlet.

Thanos LEGO FAQ

Where do you get the other LEGO Infinity Stones?

A. To complete the Infinity Stones set, you must collect all the sets. You find the blue stone in 76101 Thor’s Weapon Quest, the yellow stone in 76103 Corvus Glaive Thresher, the orange stone in 76104 The Hulkbuster Smash-Up, the red stone in 76107 Thanos: Ultimate Battle, and green and purple stones in 76131 Avengers Compound Battle.

Why is the Thanos glove left-handed?

A. Although the store page mentions the gauntlet is right-handed, it is actually left-handed. This is because Thanos wore his gauntlet on his left hand in the MCU.

What are the best Thanos LEGOs to buy?

Top Thanos LEGO

LEGO Marvel Avengers Compound Battle

What you need to know: A great starter set for anyone looking for Thanos. It has several heroes, Thanos and the Avengers Compound.

What you’ll love: This set is incredibly comprehensive, with enough elements to create memorable battles.

What you should consider: There are almost 700 pieces to put together, which can be daunting for young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Thanos LEGO for the money

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man vs. Thanos

What you need to know: Thanos vs. Iron Man— who will win? A simple yet functional set featuring the quintessential Marvel matchup.

What you’ll love: With fewer pieces, this set is suitable for children as young as 4 years old.

What you should consider: There could be more accessories and minifigures included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

What you need to know: Own a LEGO Infinity Gauntlet rendered in beautiful detail.

What you’ll love: The Infinity Gauntlet has a sturdy base that enhances it as a display item.

What you should consider: The gauntlet has several pieces that may fall off, so definitely handle with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Leo Herrera-Lim writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.