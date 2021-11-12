The actor that played Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, chose to play the titular hero with an African accent. He did not want viewers to believe that to be a ruler of Africa, you needed foreign education, particularly due to the continent’s history of being colonized.

Which Lego Black Panther is best?

Black Panther has existed for decades at this point, but after the release of the 2018 movie, the superhero achieved mainstream attention. Like other Marvel properties, he gained enough attention to spawn his own line of Lego sets and figures. These Black Panther Lego sets vary in detail and design.

If you’re looking for the best Lego Black Panther, take a look at the LEGO Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer 76186 Building Kit Toy. This set features the titular superhero as well as Shuri, a Chitauri Warrior and a buildable Dragon Flyer

What to know before you buy a Lego Black Panther

Origin story

Black Panther is the first mainstream African superhero, predating Luke Cage and Blade. His real name is T’Challa, a king and protector of a legendary and scientifically-advanced African nation called Wakanda. Black Panther wears a near-indestructible vibranium black armor, is trained in hand-to-hand combat and has access to various Wakandan technology. He was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for the Fantastic Four series of comic books back in 1966.

Building a Lego set

If you’ve never bought a Lego set before, you’re in for a treat. It involves arranging dozens of plastic brings and pieces to assemble detailed sets. Lego has been used to recreate popular movie scenes, build prototypes for new inventions and create whole statues or houses. Most Lego sets are inspired by popular media franchises, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They will require some assembly, so keep that in mind if you plan on getting it for a younger child.

Intended age group

Lego, much like Marvel movies, can be enjoyed by almost anyone of any age. However, there are definitely some age groups that may enjoy it more than others. Most Lego sets are rated for people aged 8 and up, although that’s not to say younger children can’t enjoy it. Just remember they will need to be able to follow assembly instructions and are not likely to have any choking hazards from small pieces.

What to look for in a quality Lego Black Panther

Black Panther icons

Black Panther has some significant characters and imagery that make the series stand out from other Marvel stories. For one, there is the Afrofuturism style, which blends African culture with science fiction. There are the actual symbols themselves, such as Black Panther’s signature costume, the costumes of the warriors and the various gadgets and devices he comes across. Keep an eye out for these pieces when you search for a Lego Black Panther set.

Number of pieces

More Lego pieces does not necessarily mean better sets. However the higher the quantity, in general, the better quality and more detailed the sets. Lego can range from a few pieces (for example, a single minifigure has three pieces) to a thousand pieces (for a massive or intricate set). Consider the number of pieces in mind, whether you’re looking for something easy to build or impressive to show off.

Set pieces

You may notice that most Lego sets are actual set pieces from their movie inspirations. They’ll usually feature one or two characters, a few accessories and one large monster, vehicle or building. These set pieces can be altered and combined to create impressive scenes and environments to play with.

Accessories and additional characters

While you only need one minifigure or one set to play around with, having a few accessories for your minifigure can add to the overall fantasy of play. This may include weapons, projectiles or other iconic characters. In the case of Lego Black Panther, look out for Killmonger, Shuri, the Chitauri warriors and more.

How much you can expect to spend on Lego Black Panther

Lego Black Panther can start at around $10 for a single minifigure. The sets can sell for up to $150 for out of production Lego sets.

Lego Black Panther FAQ

Why are there different Lego Black Panther minifigures?

A. Black Panther has a few suit variations. He may sometimes have white outlines, while other costumes have purple outlines.

Can a child put the Lego Black Panther sets together?

A. It depends on the competency level of the child. Lego usually advises children aged 7 or 8 and above to build the Lego sets, and younger children may need adult supervision to read the instructions.

What’s the best Lego Black Panther to buy?

Top Lego Black Panther

LEGO Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer 76186 Building Kit Toy

What you need to know: An epic set piece from the final battle of Avengers: End Game, with Shuri, an evil Chitauri warrior and the Dragon Flyer.

What you’ll love: The Dragon Flyer can move its wings up and down and can fire projectiles, making for high-speed play combat.

What you should consider: The Dragon Flyer features a relatively fragile build and is advised for display purposes instead of playing with.

Top Lego Black Panther

Top Lego Black Panther for the money

LEGO Marvel Avengers Speeder Bike Attack 76142 Black Panther and Thor Buildable Superhero

What you need to know: A set that includes Black Panther, Thor, the Speed Bike and an AIM agent.

What you’ll love: With multiple figures and two bigger builds, this is both a challenging and rewarding set to create.

What you should consider: With over 200 pieces, it may be particularly challenging for younger builders to make.

Top Lego Black Panther for the money

Worth checking out

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Rhino Face-Off by the Mine 76099 Building Kit

What you need to know: This set features iconic pieces and characters from Black Panther, including a Rhino, a vibranium minecart, Okoye, Killmonger and Black Panther himself.

What you’ll love: The Rhino has a projectile, and the minecart has an exploding feature that makes for entertaining and exhilarating play.

What you should consider: The Rhino build comes with a lot of stickers, which may be difficult to apply.

Worth checking out

