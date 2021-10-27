Merle Robbins invented the game of UNO In 1971. The idea came out of an argument he had with his son about the rules of the card game, Crazy Eights.

Which easy card game for kids is best?

Card games have been around for decades, and they have really stood the test of time. There are now hundreds of different easy card games for kids on the market, and it’s important to choose the best one for you and your kids to play. The most crucial thing to look for is something that captures your child’s interest. If you’re looking for a fun and easy card game for kids, the Mattel Games Apples to Apples Junior is a wonderful option.

What to know before you buy an easy card game for kids

Consider your child’s age

It’s essential to think about your child’s age when selecting an easy card game for kids. For instance, small playing pieces are not appropriate for young kids, because they could choke on them if they put them in their mouths. And card games meant for ages 3 and older are probably not appropriate for preteens, because they could get bored quickly.

Number of players

Some easy card games for kids work best for two players, while others need at least four players to be fun and engaging. Think about the number of people playing when choosing a card game.

Educational focus

It’s important to find card games that have an educational focus, especially for kids who need some extra help in certain academic areas. Some card games are all about memory skills and mathematical knowledge, while others focus on color and number recognition. Choose an easy card game for kids that will help your child learn more about the area where they need some extra help.

What to look for in a quality easy card game for kids

Repeated play

You can play the best easy card games for kids several times without them becoming too boring or predictable. Games that involve matching or grouping typically have a longer life span than card games that involve trivia.

Expandable

You should also look for easy card games for kids that are expandable by purchasing boosting packs or additional decks to give new life to the game.

Luck or strategy

Think about whether your child prefers playing games that require strategy or games that are based on luck. The best easy card games for kids usually involve a mixture of both luck and strategy.

How much you can expect to spend on an easy card game for kids

Easy card games for kids vary in price, depending on the quality and features. For example, the most basic and budget-friendly choices go for less than $10, while the midrange easy card games include other accessories and cost about $10-$20. High-end card games go for more than $20.

Easy card game for kids FAQ

How can you get your kids interested in card games?

A. Children are fairly impressionable and like to have fun, so the best way to get your kids interested in card games and other activities is to have fun and play along with them. Your kid will be more open to trying an easy card game on their own if they see you playing and enjoying it.

Should you let your child win?

A. Winning can help build confidence that transfers to multiple areas of your child’s life. They are also more likely to enjoy the game if you allow them to win. That being said, losing a game can help your kid learn how to handle disappointment and show them that winning is earned. Many parents choose a combination of these two techniques.

How can you teach your child to lose gracefully?

A. One strategy to teach your child to lose gracefully is to not make a huge deal out of losing a game. It’s also important not to let winning become the primary focus of the game when your child is young. Teach them that what’s most important is playing the game and having fun with their family and friends.

Search for the lessons to be learned when your child does lose a game. Ask them how they could have played the game better, and teach them how to sincerely congratulate the player who won. When your child knows what it feels like to lose a game, it can offer them some compassion in other life situations, especially as they get older.

What’s the best easy card game for kids to buy?

Top easy card game for kids

Mattel Games Apples to Apples Junior

What you need to know: This Apples to Apples Junior card game from Mattel is fun for the whole family.

What you’ll love: This Mattel Games game of association involves matching descriptions with places, people or objects and has funny results. The game is targeted toward young readers, but the best results can be chosen randomly.

What you should consider: The game cards are all about pop culture for kids, which might make it outdated after a couple of years.

Top easy card game for kids for the money

Hasbro Monopoly Deal

What you need to know: This fun set of cards from Hasbro is the perfect card game for kids when you don’t have multiple hours to play.

What you’ll love: The budget-friendly card game is super fun and simple to learn. It’s a less complex and more portable version of the classic board game where winning is all about luck and strategy.

What you should consider: This card game might not work well for younger kids who haven’t learned strategy yet.

Worth checking out

Mattel Games UNO Card Game

What you need to know: This classic card game from Mattel Games comes in a tin container, perfect for traveling.

What you’ll love: The Mattel Games UNO card game is easy for kids to learn and it teaches them strategy. The game is rated for ages 7 and up, but younger children can play with a little assistance.

What you should consider: Some users said they didn’t receive all the cards in their purchase.

