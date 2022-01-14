Best Pokemon figure

Which Pokemon figure is best?

Pokemon merchandise has been wildly popular for more than two decades, with clothes, toys and trading cards being in high demand every year. Pokemon figures are especially fun for fans who want to collect toy versions of their favorite creatures. From tiny collectibles to fully articulated action figures, there’s a diverse selection to choose from, but the Pokemon Battle Figure 8-Pack will be a hit with any Pokemon fan.

What to know before you buy a Pokemon figure

Character

The number of Pokemon continues to grow with each new game and expansion; to date, there are nearly 900 unique Pokemon. It’s important to choose a Pokemon toy based on a character that appeals to you or whoever you’re shopping for. Some fans prefer small and cute Pokemon, such as Eevee and Squirtle, while others gravitate towards massive Pokemon, such as Dragonite and Garchomp. Especially detailed or well-sized figures are usually sold as a single toy, but there are many packs that include several small figures. These sets offer variety and are great for kickstarting a collection.

Size

Due to the variety of Pokemon characters and the emphasis on collecting, Pokemon figures are often fairly small. Figures that come as part of a set are typically either 2 or 3 inches tall; 2-inch figures can fit inside of most Poke Ball toys. Figures of large and evolved Pokemon can be as tall as 12 inches. Figures of Ash, the human protagonist of the series, are usually at least 4 inches tall.

Smaller toys are easy to transport and can be affordably purchased in sets, while large toys can have more poseability and are ideal for displaying on a shelf.

Poke Balls

Poke Balls, which are used to catch, store and deploy Pokemon, are as iconic as the creatures themselves. There’s no shortage of Poke Ball toys on the market, and many are designed to contain small Pokemon figures. Some packs come with Poke Balls and figures.

Throw ‘N’ Pop Poke Balls are designed to store and deploy 2-inch figures. The six-sided design uses a spring hinge to pop open with the press of a button or a gentle throw onto a flat surface. The small figure within flies out when the ball opens, ready for battle.

Clip ‘N’ Go Poke Balls are also meant to store 2-inch figures. They have a relatively simple design and don’t pop open when thrown, but they easily attach to a Clip ‘N’ Carry Poke Ball belt. Up to six Poke Balls can fit on one belt, making them great for young fans who want to feel like Pokemon trainers on the go.

What to look for in a quality Pokemon figure

Detail

The best Pokemon figures have detailed expressions, patterns and accessories, though the characters generally have a smooth and simple design that doesn’t leave much room for intensive detailing. While many of the most iconic Pokemon are cute and bite-sized, there are also more majestic creatures that deserve detailed figures. Larger figures of Charizard and other Pokemon tend to have greater detailing, and statues such as the Pocket Monster Collection 5” Bulbasaur are impressive in their craftsmanship.

Poseability

Pokemon figures with multiple points of articulation let you customize the figure’s stance, and poseability is especially important for young fans who want to recreate their favorite moments from the Pokemon video games and shows. Smaller toys of Pikachu and other miniature Pokemon have relatively limited poseability, but figures modeled after more humanoid Pokemon, such as Mewtwo and Greninja, can have several points of articulation. Detailed statues targeted towards older fans tend to have little to no poseability.

Accessories

Because Pokemon normally lack clothing or weapons, the majority of Pokemon figures don’t come with accessories. The most common accessories are projectiles that can be fired in order to mimic the energy attacks of certain Pokemon.

Durability and longevity

Most official Pokemon figures are sturdy and can be expected to have long lifespans if handled with care. The smaller toys with less poseability are often more durable, as action figures tend to break at points of articulation. However, small figures are more likely to be lost, especially those that are 3 inches or shorter. Mid-sized or large figures with few moving parts will have the greatest longevity.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokemon figure

Most Pokemon figures are priced between $10-30, though some larger figures and sets can cost $50 or more.

Pokemon figure FAQ

What is the current generation of Pokemon?

A. Pokemon is currently in its eighth generation, which began in 2019 with the release of the Pokemon Sword and Shield video game. As with the previous generations, the eighth generation has introduced a new batch of Pokemon with unique designs. If you’re looking for Pokemon figures despite being unfamiliar with the generations, the good news is that the majority of popular figures are still modeled after Pokemon that have existed for decades. Iconic Pokemon, such as Pikachu and Jigglypuff, were introduced in the very first generation. Still, there are high-quality toys based on popular eighth-generation Pokemon, such as Zacian and Rillaboom.

How are standard Pokemon figures different from Pokemon amiibo?

A. Amiibo are officially licensed Nintendo toys designed to interact with video game software. Pokemon Amiibo give players access to in-game upgrades when pressed against Nintendo hardware. Amiibo are small and have no points of articulation, although the detailing can be impressive. While Amiibo are attractive and unique collectibles, they should only be purchased by or for those invested in the Pokemon video games. They are normally at least $25, and they lack the size and poseability of similarly priced standard figures.

What’s the best Pokemon figure to buy?

Top Pokemon figure

Pokemon Battle Figure 8-Pack

What you need to know: This diverse figure pack includes figures of the most iconic Pokemon.

What you’ll love: With eight impressively detailed figures, this affordable set of Pokemon toys is great for starting a collection. There are six 2-inch figures of famous Pokemon, such as Pikachu and Jigglypuff, and there are 3-inch figures of both Loudred and Psyduck. Despite being small, these toys are durable and attractive, and the 3-inch figures are poseable.

What you should consider: Some fans will prefer larger toys for display, and the poseability is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokemon figure for the money

Pokemon 4.5-Inch Feature Battle Action Figure

What you need to know: This well-priced Ash Ketchum figure comes with a launchable Pikachu.

What you’ll love: The 2-inch Pikachu figure can be attached to the wrist of the 4.5-inch Ash figure. Ash’s torso can then be twisted back to launch Pikachu off of his wrist and into action, which makes this figure great for play. The detailing is also good for the price.

What you should consider: It only comes with one Pokemon, though the Pokémon Battle Figure Multi Pack Set is a more expensive option with the same launching action and more Pokemon figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokemon Gyarados 12-Inch Epic Battle Figure

What you need to know: This poseable Gyarados figure is detailed and unique.

What you’ll love: At 12 inches, this Gyarados figure is one of the larger Pokemon figures, and the detailing is fantastic. It has multiple points of articulation and comes with a stand so that you can proudly display Gyarados in your favorite pose. The price is great for the size and poseability, and Gyarados stands out as a strong and unique Pokemon.

What you should consider: Gyarados is not as immediately recognizable as popular Pokemon like Pikachu and Squirtle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

