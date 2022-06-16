Which watermelon slicer is best?

Watermelons are one of the great summer fun foods. They are also a great source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. Because watermelon rinds are so thick, cutting them can be a real effort.

There are quite a few tools that make cutting your melon easier, and each works in a different way. If you are looking for classic triangular melon slices with the rind attached, take a look at the Mannice Extra-Large Handheld Multifunction Watermelon Slicing Tool.

What to know before you buy a watermelon slicer

Some people like watermelon slicers because they’re quick, easy to use and cut melons in ways that make them even more fun to eat. Others like to use the whole watermelon as kegs with tapping kits for cool summer drinks.

Cutting methods

To work properly, a whole-melon slicer must be wider than the melon. Slicers work by pushing down with even pressure from both hands at once. Slicers need to be strong enough to cut through the thick green rind in a dozen places at once. Scooping: Some slicers scoop the fruit as you push the tool through the fleshy part. Others dig into the fruit and remove cubes or balls.

Blade length

The longer the blade, the deeper you can cut into your watermelon and the fewer strokes you need to cut up an entire melon. Keep in mind that the longer the tool, the more effort you have to put into the cutting.

Stainless steel blades

All stainless steel is made to resist corrosion. Look for products with stainless steel labeled 316, 304, 430, 18/8 or 18/10 because it is safe to use with all fresh foods and does not leave a metallic taste.

Size limits

Most of the largest watermelon slicers can only handle fruits less than 12 inches in diameter. Beyond that, the melon will not fit inside the slicer’s cutting area.

What to look for in a quality watermelon slicer

Uniformity of cut

Part of cutting up a watermelon is to make the fruit easier to serve and more convenient to handle. Look for slicers that make sharp-edged cuts, so the cubes are more uniform and more attractive on the plate.

Grips

Generally speaking, the larger the grip and the more cushion it has, the easier it is to use. Because slicers get wet with watermelon juice, look for non-slip grips.

Shapes

Melons have curved edges, and most watermelon slicers have straight blades. If you want to get the most fruit from your melons, look for slicers that let you work in curved areas.

Extra tools

let you get all the fruit inside the melon. Most slicers cut straight lines and don’t work in the curved areas near the rind, wasting a lot of the tasty fruit. Use a melon baller near the rind to get all the watermelon most slicers miss. Watermelon forks are a great thing to have along on picnics when you’re serving melon balls or cubes.

How much you can expect to spend on a watermelon slicer

Watermelon slicers that cut small cubes from the flesh cost as little as $10. Larger slicers that cut full slices of melon with the rind attached cost $20-$50.

Watermelon slicer FAQ

Are watermelon slicers safe for kids to use?

A. Most have sharp edges that are unsuitable for children. If kids want to help, hand them a melon baller and ask them to scoop out little round balls for you.

How should I clean the metal parts of my stainless steel watermelon slicer?

A. Look for a slicer that is dishwasher-safe so you can avoid handling the sharp blades. Never use a wire brush, because its particles can become embedded in the stainless steel, damage the protective oxide coating and let your slicer rust like ordinary steel.

What other things will a watermelon slicer cut?

A. Any slicer that can cut through a thick watermelon rind without damaging the fruit inside can cut other types of fruit, too. Look for a slicer that also cuts cantaloupes, honeydews and even pineapples.

What’s the best watermelon slicer to buy?

Top watermelon slicer

Mannice Extra-Large Handheld Multifunction Watermelon Slicing Tool

What you need to know: One firm press of both handles at once and you get a dozen perfect slices of melon with the rind attached.

What you’ll love: This slicer cuts melons up to 11 inches in diameter. The blades are made of stainless steel and the ring and handles are made of silicone with nonslip grips.

What you should consider: Some customers say this slicer is hard to wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top watermelon slicer for the money

Choxila Magic Watermelon Cutting Tool

What you need to know: No melon is too big for this watermelon slicer that cuts 1-inch cubes with ease.

What you’ll love: This 9-inch-long stainless steel cutter is perfect for picnics, camping and the beach. Push the ladder-like tool into the melon and the blade cuts the fruit into rows of perfect 1-inch cubes. You get one row of cubes at a time, as deep as your melon, with a minimum of fuss and very little to clean up after.

What you should consider: The metal handle can be slippery when wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yeushico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Cutter Knife

What you need to know: Just push the slicing tool into a halved watermelon and out comes one perfect melon cube after another.

What you’ll love: This slicer cuts into the melon, not the rind. Its body is stainless steel, and the paddle wheel that spins to do the cutting is made of nylon, safe for kids to use, too. It comes with a melon baller that gets into the curved parts of the melon near the rind where straight-line tools can’t go.

What you should consider: The cubes are smaller than those you get with most other slicers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

