Which women’s volleyball shorts are best?

Anyone familiar with women’s volleyball understands that it’s a full-body sport. This means the players need uniforms that won’t restrict any movements or hold them back during a game. This is especially important in their women’s volleyball shorts.

Comfortability is a necessity, but so is flexibility, breathability and durability. The best women’s volleyball shorts stretch enough to move with the player, while maintaining enough durability to keep their shape through the roughness of gameplay.

If you want a long-lasting, well-fitting pair of women’s volleyball shorts, don’t miss the Mizuno Inseam Volleyball Short.

What to know before you buy women’s volleyball shorts

Material is important

It doesn’t matter how perfect your beach volleyball is—you cannot perform your best in a volleyball game if the material of your sportswear isn’t ideal. Picking the best women’s volleyball shorts means paying attention to the material. You want something that offers plenty of stretchiness so you can run, jump and dive without restriction, but you also don’t want to constantly be pulling your shorts up or down. Spandex blends are one of the best materials for volleyball shorts since they offer both flexibility and durability. Typically, 20% spandex and 80% nylon or polyester is good fabric blend.

Sizing

Women’s volleyball shorts need to allow for total freedom of movement. This is impossible without proper sizing. Know your size before purchasing a pair of volleyball shorts. Measure the length of your legs, thighs and hips and then examine the sizing charts of the women’s volleyball shorts you’re considering. Different stores and regions can have unique sizing patterns, so always check the sizing charts before purchasing.

Length

Women’s volleyball shorts traditionally have a 3-inch inseam, but many players opt for something either longer or shorter, depending on their preference. As you consider the length of your volleyball shorts, choose something that won’t interfere with your game but that will maintain your comfort. You don’t want your volleyball shorts distracting you from the game. Go with something short enough to not get in your way, while long enough to keep you comfortable. The last thing you want in a pair of women’s volleyball shorts is to be constantly tugging on them to get comfortable.

What to look for in quality women’s volleyball shorts

Stretchability

As mentioned above, volleyball is a full-body sport. You’re constantly moving, running, jumping and diving. The best women’s volleyball shorts offer plenty of stretchability to follow along with these movements. You don’t want to worry about your shorts ripping during a game. Bend, dive and make sharp turns with ease when your volleyball shorts offer the necessary flexibility.

Proper fit

Poor-fitting women’s volleyball shorts are a great way to ruin your game. You don’t want the shorts rolling up, riding up or loosening and sagging during the game. Women’s volleyball shorts that offer a great fit allow you to fully focus on the game so you don’t have to worry about correcting your pants’ position or making adjustments.

Moisture-wicking fabric

As you play volleyball, it’s normal to build up a sweat, especially throughout a competitive game. You don’t want to be stuck in a pair of stifling volleyball shorts. Anything made from cotton will keep you hot and sweaty. Stick with breathable fabrics that wick away moisture rather than trapping it. This will allow for a far more comfortable game since the fabric won’t stick to your body or hang onto sweat.

Fast-drying fabric

Having a pair of women’s volleyball shorts that dry quickly is helpful. Many spandex women’s volleyball shorts allow for enough air circulation that heat and sweat evaporate. This allows the material to dry quickly rather than holding on to moisture. This allows the pores in your body room to breathe throughout a game.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s volleyball shorts

A great pair of women’s volleyball shorts won’t break the bank. Typically they fall in the $20-$50 range.

Women’s volleyball shorts FAQ

Can the best women’s volleyball shorts improve your performance?

A. The skills and ability of a player ultimately determine their volleyball performance. However, uncomfortable sportswear hinders even the most talented players from doing their best. A great pair of women’s volleyball shorts will help improve the experience of gameplay, and improved performance can follow.

What’s the best inseam for women’s volleyball shorts?

A. The best length of the inseam is ultimately up to you. If you’re playing competitively, make sure to abide by any uniform rules. Beyond that, a 3-inch inseam is widely preferred, while players seeking more coverage prefer 4 or more inches.

What are the best women’s volleyball shorts to buy?

Top women’s volleyball shorts

Mizuno Inseam Volleyball Short

What you need to know: If you’re tired of constantly adjusting your volleyball shorts throughout a game, these 3.5-inch inseam shorts offer a durable solution.

What you’ll love: These shorts run true to size, so check your measurements against the sizing chart for an exact fit. Enjoy the flatlock gusset for extra comfort and proper fit. This breathable, flexible fabric will suit both competitive and casual games.

What you should consider: Some users say these shorts run small and the fabric is thinner than they would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s volleyball shorts for the money

ASICS Women’s 2.5” Low Cut Compression Shorts

What you need to know: With moisture-wicking CoolMax fabric and a flat seam construction, these shorts are designed to keep you cool, comfortable and dry.

What you’ll love: Spend your time playing the game and not adjusting your shorts with this pair of women’s volleyball shorts. The silky-smooth material and crotch gusset help elevate comfortability and flexibility.

What you should consider: Some users find these shorts to be a bit too short for their preference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s On The Court 3” Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts are designed to last a long time through the roughness of competitive volleyball, while remaining comfortable and convenient.

What you’ll love: A discreet waistband pocket gives you a place to tuck your phone or wallet away when necessary. These shorts have a 3-inch inseam and come in three colors. Their smooth, anti-chafing flatlock seams help keep you focused on the game.

What you should consider: Some users don’t enjoy how snugly these shorts fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

