Skateboard backpacks made from high-quality materials like polyester are great for skaters who are outside in the elements and need protection from rain and dirt.

Which skateboard backpacks are best?

There aren’t many skateboarding accessories one needs to be a real skater. Sure, you need some flat-soled shoes, and it doesn’t hurt to have a good sense of style, but as long as you have a decent board, you’re good to go. However, there is one accessory that can make your life as a skater even more carefree. A skateboard backpack has two straps that snugly hold your board against your pack. They allow you to easily transport your board on your back without having to carry it under your arm. You can also use the bag to carry school books, travel and general daily use.

The best skateboard backpack is the Eastsport Skater Backpack which has a massive compartment for your belongings, sturdy velcro straps and a laptop sleeve.

What to know before you buy a skateboard backpack

Benefits and uses

Carrying a skateboard around under your arm isn’t particularly difficult, but it can be annoying — especially since it only leaves you with one other free hand to hold your phone or a drink. Skateboard backpacks take that issue off the table by strapping your board to your back. Having a backpack with skateboard straps is an added benefit over a standard backpack for skaters. You can use skateboard backpacks for regular daily use, for school or on a commute to the office. The straps can be multi-functional as well, as they allow you to strap almost anything that fits to your back.

Backpack size

Like any other backpack style, there are many variations in size and shape. If you’re looking for a skateboard backpack just to carry your skateboard, you can find minimalist packs that do just that. Your skateboard may extend over these slim-design packs, but overall, it will be less weight and material to deal with. For the multi-purpose user, look for a backpack with a large internal compartment. This will allow you to carry everything from clothing for overnight stays to school books and electronics.

Plastic buckles vs. velcro straps

There are two main types of strap mechanisms that skateboard backpacks use to hold the board against the bag. Plastic buckles are the standard type of connections you’ll find on pieces of luggage, where the hook end goes into the insertion end. While these straps can be reliable if made with high quality plastic, they do have the potential to crack.

Hook and loop straps, on the other hand, are extremely tough and durable. Potential issues are if one side of the hook and loop strap comes undone due to poor stitching or if the loops naturally wear out. Overall, hook and loop straps are stronger and have the potential to last much longer than other straps.

What to look for in a quality skateboard backpack

Strong zippers

Zippers are usually the first part of a backpack to break. Some manufacturers use low quality zippers that may break quickly. It’s easy to tell if a skateboard backpack has a high quality zipper. Just run your fingers across the top and assess how smooth or rough the teeth feel. If their surface is smooth to the touch and the reinforcement tape feels strong, then you’ve got yourself a high-quality zipper.

Strong design features

Fashion is a big part of skateboarding culture. In fact, the modern-day streetwear phenomenon is partially based on the look and style of skateboarders from around the world. This is as true for your pants and t-shirt as it is for your backpack. High-quality skateboard backpacks stay true to the skater lifestyle by offering different styles, from plain to vibrant color patterns and all-over graphic prints.

Backpack weight

When your board isn’t attached to your backpack, it’s likely under your feet as you’re grinding a rail or practicing your kickflip. In this case, the backpack is probably still on your back to keep your belongings close. This is why the weight of a skateboard backpack is important. High-quality materials don’t necessarily mean more weight. A high-quality skateboard backpack that weighs less than one pound is ideal.

How much you can expect to spend on skateboard backpack

Skateboard backpacks generally cost anywhere between $30-$50, depending on brand and features.

Skateboard backpack FAQ

How do you strap a skateboard to a skateboard backpack?

A. The best way to attach your skateboard to your skateboard backpack is to lay the bag down on a flat surface with the straps facing up. Unclip the straps or undo the velcro and lay your board on the bag vertically with the wheels facing up. Then reattach the top strap just below the upper trucks on your board. The second strap should fall just above the bottom trucks. Finally, tightly secure each strap and you’re ready to go.

Can you carry a longboard on your skateboard backpack?

A. This depends on the length of your longboard. Longboards can be up to 15-inches longer than a standard 30-inch skateboard. They can also be up to two inches wider. For more moderately-sized longboards, you should have no problem securing them to a skateboard backpack.

What’s the best skateboard backpack to buy?

Top skateboard backpack

Eastsport Skater Backpack

What you need to know: This incredibly roomy daily-use backpack has strong Velcro straps to hold a wide variety of skateboard sizes and shapes.

What you’ll love: Aside from added space, this bag is made completely of polyester and has a waterproof coating to prevent your stuff from getting wet from the elements. It also has a rubberized top handle, fleece-lined pockets for your electronics and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.

What you should consider: The side pockets are made of a loose mesh and won’t keep items totally secure.

Top skateboard backpack for the money

Element Mohave skateboard backpack

What you need to know: The Element brand has been a staple in the skateboarding community since the 90s, and their Mohave skateboard backpack shows off their expertise with its high-quality build.

What you’ll love: The main compartment is roomy and covered in a 100 percent polyester material for added durability. It also has a padded laptop sleeve, padded shoulder straps and zippered side pockets.

What you should consider: This pack uses plastic hooks instead of Velcro for the skateboard straps.

Worth checking out

Burton Treble Yell skateboard backpack

What you need to know: Burton’s long history in the world of snowboarding is translated into this highly durable, user-friendly skateboard backpack.

What you’ll love: This backpack comes in a wide variety of colors and designs including tie-dye, stripes, camo, graphic prints and more. The straps to hold your skateboard use heavy duty Velcro to ensure the snuggest fit.

What you should consider: The Treble Yell does not contain a waterproof exterior coating.

