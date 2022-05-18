Which joggers for men are best?

Joggers are essentially a more fashion-conscious and running-friendly version of sweatpants. They tend to have tapered legs to keep the pants from flopping around, which also helps them — and you — look slimmer. They’re also lighter than sweatpants for much more comfortable all-day wear and usually come in more colors.

The best joggers for men are the Under Armour Men’s Sportstyle Tricot Joggers. Under Armour is among the best names in athletic wear for a reason, and these ultra-comfortable and stylish joggers are no exception.

What to know before you buy joggers for men

Size

Most men’s joggers should be paired with a sizing chart specific to that brand and model of joggers. Always check the sizing chart even if you think you know the appropriate size since sizes like “medium,” for example, can vary drastically between brands.

You should also consider whether you need a standard, big or tall size. Not all jogger brands offer these sizing variants, so you may need to hunt around.

Fit

Joggers for men also offer various fits designed to suit certain types of bodies better. The four most common are standard, straight, slim and relaxed.

Standard joggers are roomy in the waist and tapered in the legs.

joggers are roomy in the waist and tapered in the legs. Straight joggers open up the legs to make them less tapered for a more casual look.

joggers open up the legs to make them less tapered for a more casual look. Slim joggers strip most of the extra room out to make them as lean as possible. They’re perfect for those who like to push themselves athletically.

joggers strip most of the extra room out to make them as lean as possible. They’re perfect for those who like to push themselves athletically. Relaxed joggers are basically just a pair of standard sweatpants, except they still have the tapered ankle cuffs characteristic of joggers.

What to look for in quality joggers for men

Material

Most joggers for men are made of polyester, cotton, a polyester-cotton blend or fleece.

Polyester is by far the most common material as it’s affordable, machine-washable, lightweight and moisture-wicking

is by far the most common material as it’s affordable, machine-washable, lightweight and moisture-wicking Cotton is also popular but a little more expensive. It’s also more breathable, making it perfect for warmer weather activities. However, it doesn’t last as long as polyester.

is also popular but a little more expensive. It’s also more breathable, making it perfect for warmer weather activities. However, it doesn’t last as long as polyester. Blends have all the benefits of both polyester and cotton for a moderate price, but the benefits aren’t quite as sharp as using a pure material.

have all the benefits of both polyester and cotton for a moderate price, but the benefits aren’t quite as sharp as using a pure material. Fleece is meant for cold weather activities as it’s warm and soft but heavy and lacks breathability.

Waistband

Joggers for men tend to use either elastic or drawstrings for their waistbands.

Elastic waistbands look seamless and automatically adjust to your waist, but they can be restrictive. If they’re too tight, they can also dig into the skin.

waistbands look seamless and automatically adjust to your waist, but they can be restrictive. If they’re too tight, they can also dig into the skin. Drawstring waistbands are adjustable, but some people dislike tying and untying them whenever they want to wear them. The drawstring can also get pulled out.

Pockets

Most joggers for men have pockets, but some have special pockets. It could be a pocket meant to hold your phone without jostling or zippers to keep your items secured. Some even have as many pockets as cargo shorts.

How much you can expect to spend on joggers for men

Joggers for men typically cost $20-$100. Basic joggers usually cost $30 or less, with better options running roughly $50-$100. Designer-brand joggers made of the best materials can cost as much as $200 or more.

Joggers for men FAQ

How many pairs of joggers for men should I own?

A. That depends on your needs. If you only use them to exercise and exercise semi-regularly, having two pairs —three, if you want to do laundry less frequently — should be more than enough. If you like to wear them just because they’re comfortable, have as many pairs in as many colors as you would like.

How should joggers for men feel when they fit correctly?

A. Appropriately fitted joggers should feel fitted in the calves and ankles but not tight. They should feel loose in the thighs and crotch but not baggy. They should feel secure in the waist — not tight enough to feel restrictive but not loose enough to shift around.

What are the best joggers for men to buy?

Top joggers for men

Under Armour Men’s Sportstyle Tricot Joggers

What you need to know: These joggers come from one of the best brands in athletic wear.

What you’ll love: These are available in sizes from XS to 4XL with tall and 30-inch inseam variants in most sizes, plus they come in 25 colors. They’re machine-washable and have several pockets, including one designed to hold your phone. The legs taper for a snug yet comfortable fit.

What you should consider: They’re pricey. Some consumers reported the material developed pills and fuzz after being washed. Others had trouble finding a size that fit appropriately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top joggers for men for the money

Southpole Men’s Basic Active Fleece Joggers

What you need to know: These joggers are perfect for saving a bit of money without sacrificing comfort.

What you’ll love: These come in sizes from XS to 6XL and in 29 designs, plus there’s no obvious branding for those who dislike such things. They’re machine-washable and made of polyester for comfort and breathability. The waist is wide and easily adjustable with exterior drawstrings.

What you should consider: Customers were unhappy with the amount of pilling that can occur after being washed. Others found them to be too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Pants

What you need to know: Another top-brand pair of joggers that are a touch less expensive than Under Armour.

What you’ll love: These come in sizes from XS to 4XL, with some sizes having big or tall variants. Available in three colors, they have two front pockets that zip open and closed for maximum security. They’re made of recycled polyester for comfort and ecological friendliness.

What you should consider: The tapering of the legs can feel restrictive to some. Some purchasers reported a tendency for these to shrink after the first wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and Macy’s

