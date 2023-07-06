TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach Neill Collins made a surprise announcement Thursday, saying he will step down following the Rowdies’ game against Oakland Roots SC Saturday and take over as Manager for Barnsley FC, a club in England’s League One.

While the timing and departure may stun some fans, the move has always been in Collins’ future.

During the past two seasons, Collins has taken leave to complete higher levels for his coaching license in UEFA, Europe’s governing body for soccer. His roots as a player expand from Scotland all the way to the English Premier League.

“I’m not a player that now coaches,” Collins said. “I’m a coach that played.”

It is one of the great stories in the history of Tampa Bay area sports. Collins played center back on a Rowdies club that struggled in the 2018 season. After a stunning early exit in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Collins was taken off the field and named Head Coach.

A move that seemed odd at the time launched the greatest stretch in the modern-day era of the Rowdies franchise.

In six USL Championship campaigns, Collins has led the Rowdies to 98 victories and two Eastern Conference titles.

The 2020 Rowdies did not play in the USL Final due to COVID. In 2021, they fell short in the title game to Orange County SC.

Collins prepares to leave as the Rowdies look to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games. After a slow start and a re-building from an offensive standpoint, the Rowdies have climbed back to the top of the USL Eastern Conference, level on points with Charleston Battery and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

While the move will be tough for Rowdies supporters to swallow, there is pride in watching a long-time member of the club see his dream come true of coaching in Europe.

“What makes it tougher is that people are actually supportive of my decision,” Collins said. “I’m thankful for everything we’ve done together, and it actually just makes it harder for me.”