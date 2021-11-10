Best soccer goal

Portable soccer goals help you set up your own soccer field in your backyard, if you and your kids want to practice or simply play soccer.

Which soccer goals are best?

Portable soccer goals help you set up your own soccer field in your backyard, if you and your kids want to practice or simply play soccer. These soccer goals will help you turn any open grassy area into a soccer field, whether you want to play a pickup game or soccer or practice for the next big game. The Pugg 6’ Portable Soccer Goal is an exceptional choice for a soccer goal.

What to know before you buy a soccer goal

Consider your child’s age level

If you are playing soccer with young kids, you should go with a smaller than regulation soccer goal. Regulation soccer goals have 8 by 24-foot openings and tend to have too much space for a young goalie to cover. Soccer goals measuring about 6 by 4 feet work best for kids 6 years of age and younger.

Soccer goals measuring about 12 by 6 feet work well for kids ages 6-10, and soccer goals with openings of 18 by 6 feet work well for pre-teens. For adults and teens, you can play with a regulation-size soccer goal measuring about 8 by 24 feet.

Improve your shot accuracy

Portable soccer goals are usually much smaller than regulation soccer goals, so you can use these portable goals to improve your accuracy when shooting the soccer ball.

Move the soccer goal to various locations

You can use portable soccer goals to easily move the soccer goal for various drills around the field. That way, you avoid damaging one area of the soccer field too much.

What to look for in a quality soccer goal

Materials

Your soccer goal should be made of high-quality materials. The most common materials for soccer goals are metal, PVC or plastic frames and rope or mesh nets. Most portable soccer goals use PVC or plastic frames, but some use metal, usually aluminum. The soccer net is typically composed of a basic nylon mesh.

Shapes

Soccer goals usually either come in a rectangular shape or a D shape. D-shaped soccer goals have a horizontal base bar and a curved top bar. The curved top bar makes the soccer goal more portable, while the base bar gives stability to the soccer goal. Rectangular soccer goals are most similar to regulation soccer goals, but they are not as simple to disassemble as D-shaped soccer goals.

Depth of frame and net

Keep in mind that the frame and net of the portable soccer goal are usually not quite as deep as a regulation soccer goal. This usually doesn’t cause any issues for pick-up soccer games and soccer practice though.

How much you can expect to spend on a soccer goal

Soccer goals range in price from about $20-$250, depending on the quality, size and shape. The most basic soccer goals cost about $20-$40, while mid-range soccer goals go for $40-$100 and the high-end soccer goals vary in price from about $100-$250.

Soccer goal FAQ

Are portable soccer goals safer than permanently installed soccer goals?

A. Permanent soccer goals typically have thick and strong metal posts that don’t give or sway when a soccer player runs into them. Portable soccer goals, on the other hand, contain plastic posts that easily collapse when soccer players fall into them. A portable soccer goal is a safe option if you are concerned about a soccer player running or crashing into a goal post.

Which shapes of portable soccer goals are available?

A. Pop-up portable soccer goals often have a sideways D shape, with a curved line along the top and the straight line of the D on the ground. Other pop-up soccer goals have rectangular shapes, much like traditional soccer goals. Rectangular soccer goals enable traditional practice shots, while D-shaped soccer goals help soccer players learn how to shoot the soccer ball lower to the ground.

How durable are portable soccer goals?

A. Longevity and durability differ a lot from one soccer goal product to another. Some portable soccer goals contain strong and durable materials, while other portable soccer goals are very cheaply made and will break easily.

What are the best soccer goals to buy?

Top soccer goal

Pugg 6 Foot Portable Soccer Goal

What you need to know: These soccer goals from Pugg are perfect for scrimmages, since they fold down small and weigh just 7 pounds.

What you’ll love: This portable Pugg soccer goal includes a carrying bag, a spare parts kit, pegs, two goals, a single-piece spring steel frame and a top-quality knitted poly net. The goal also works well on turf, sand and grass.

What you should consider: There are sets available with both one soccer goal and two soccer goals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top soccer goal for the money

Golme PRO Pop Up Soccer Goal

What you need to know: These portable and lightweight soccer goals from Golme are ideal for pre-teens.

What you’ll love: These well-made and affordable Golme soccer goals come with a durable frame, a carry bag and an option of 6-foot, 4-foot or 2.5-foot goals. They are excellent for backyard practice and play for pre-teen soccer players.

What you should consider: These 6-foot soccer goals are a little too big for smaller cars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NET PLAYZ 4’ x 3’ Easy Fold-Up Portable Training Soccer Goal

What you need to know: This portable soccer goal set from NET PLAYZ offers a fairly authentic shape for backyard practice.

What you’ll love: This NET PLAYZ soccer goal set features durable fiberglass tension poles, a set of metal stakes and two squared structure goals, each of which measure 3 by 3 by 4 feet. The goals also stand up well to prolonged use.

What you should consider: The rods on these portable soccer goals can snap occasionally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

