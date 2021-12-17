Best indoor soccer shoes

When trying on indoor soccer shoes, bring the soccer socks you will wear while playing indoor soccer to get a better feel of how the shoes fit.

Which indoor soccer shoes are best?

Indoor and outdoor soccer are fairly different games, and they require different shoes to fit the surface. So whether you’ve never played any kind of soccer before or are only familiar with outdoor soccer, you’ll want to ensure you have the proper footwear for indoor soccer.

Finding the best pair of indoor soccer shoes comes down to personal preference. However, the Adidas Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe is a classic model recommended for all men, women and children.

What to know before you buy indoor soccer shoes

What is indoor soccer?

Indoor soccer takes place on an indoor turf field and usually has walls. When you play soccer inside on a hard surface with no walls, that is called futsal. However, many people refer to both types of soccer as indoor soccer.

What is the difference between indoor soccer shoes and outdoor cleats?

Outdoor soccer cleats need to have long cleats to grip various surfaces, including firm grass, muddy grass, sandy grass and turf. Indoor soccer shoes need to grip on short turf or a hard floor when playing futsal. Therefore, most indoor shoes will have treads to help with traction instead of cleats like outdoor soccer shoes.

What to look for in quality indoor soccer shoes

Parts of an indoor soccer shoe

Uppers make up most of the top of the shoes and contribute significantly to comfortability and durability. It’s also essential to pay attention to whether the outside material is textured or smooth, as that will change how you pass or dribble.

Soles are vital as they support your weight and help with traction. Indoor shoes with a thin yet shock-absorbing sole will be the most comfortable. Treading on the outsole or bottom of the shoe will help you not to slip.

The ankle or collar is often an afterthought since most people think they're all the same. However, some openings are narrower than others, so it's vital to ensure the collar isn't too tight on your ankle or rubbing in the wrong spot. There are also high-top or high-collar indoor soccer shoes that feature a stretchy top that surrounds the ankle.

Fit

The way a shoe fits and feels may be the most crucial feature to look for since you’re more likely to play well if your shoes fit appropriately. The fit will depend mainly on your foot, so you shouldn’t just buy a shoe if a friend likes them or because of good reviews.

Material

The most common materials used on indoor soccer shoes are leather or synthetic. They are both great materials, so choosing between them is entirely up to a person’s preference.

Leather tends to mold to your foot better since it’s soft and flexible. However, while many people love how leather fits their feet, leather also breaks down faster. On the other hand, synthetic material is more durable and doesn’t break down as quickly as leather.

How much you can expect to spend on indoor soccer shoes

Depending on brand and materials, you can expect to pay $25-$100 on indoor soccer shoes.

Indoor soccer shoes FAQ

Can I wear tennis shoes instead of indoor soccer shoes?

A. While you can wear tennis shoes while playing indoor soccer on turf, you’ll most likely experience loss of traction and speed, as well as imprecise shooting and dribbling. However, tennis shoes may be banned if you’re playing indoor futsal soccer on a hard surface as they can leave scuff marks on the floor.

Can I wear my indoor soccer shoes as my everyday shoe?

A. Yes, many individuals wear indoor soccer shoes to workout, while riding a bike or when they’re out and about in place of their everyday footwear. However, if you decide to wear your indoor soccer shoes for more than playing soccer, be aware that they will wear down quicker than expected.

What are the best indoor soccer shoes to buy?

Top indoor soccer shoes

Adidas Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe

What you need to know: As one of the most beloved shoes for indoor soccer, this classic shoe is recommended for all men, women and children regardless of their skill level.

What you’ll love: With a full-grain leather upper, this shoe is soft and comfortable while remaining lightweight. It also has a rubber non-marking outsole that provides traction, speed and durability.

What you should consider: The shoe runs a little narrow, so those with wide feet might need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top indoor soccer shoes for the money

Diadora Kids’ Cattura ID JR Indoor Soccer Shoes

What you need to know: Affordable and stylish, these indoor soccer shoes are the ideal pair for any kid playing indoor soccer.

What you’ll love: The ankle collar is lined with padded brushed nylon to keep it comfortable and soft on ankles. It also features a shock-absorbing EVA foam to cushion the soles of feet.

What you should consider: A few users reported that the seams started to loosen after the first couple of wears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Academy Indoor Soccer Shoes

What you need to know: From a trusted brand, this solid indoor soccer shoe is designed to provide multidirectional traction on various surfaces.

What you’ll love: The soft foam pods and raised texture allow for precise shooting, dribbling and passing. The upper is made with calfskin leather, so it’s comfortable and durable.

What you should consider: A few users have noticed that this shoe is too narrow for their feet and can be uncomfortable if worn all day.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

